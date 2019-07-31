Tour of Utah announces men’s field

The 117 riders who will compete in the weeklong stage race include three past champions.

Tour of Utah organizers today announced the 117 men who will comprise the field at this year’s weeklong stage race. Among the notable names are three past champions: Joe Dombrowksi and Lachlan Morton (both of EF Education First), as well as Rob Britton (Rally UHC).

The race, which begins August 12 at Snowbird Resort with a prologue, features 37,882 feet of elevation gain, and will once again cater to the climbers.

Other notable riders in the field include Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who won stage 16 of this year’s Giro d’Italia and also claimed the King of the Mountains competition. Most recently, he wore the yellow jersey for two stages at the Tour de France. The young Italian has raced well in Utah before, winning the “queen stage” to Snowbird in 2017 while racing for Bardiani-CSF.

Roster highlights

EF Education First features two past Tour of Utah champions, Dombrowski and Morton, among a stacked seven-rider roster. Tejay van Garderen, a two-time stage winner, and reigning U.S. Pro road race national champion Alex Howes will also take the start. Dani Martínez, the reigning individual time trial champion of Colombia, was the Best Young Rider at the 2015 Tour of Utah, while competing for Team Colombia.

Supporting Ciccone at Trek-Segafredo will be Americans Pete Stetina and Kiel Reijnen, a two-time stage winner.

Rally UHC is led by 2017 Utah champion Britton. He’ll be supported by Americans Gavin Mannion and Ty Magner. Mannion, riding for UnitedHealthcare, finished second overall at the Tour of Utah in 2017.

Hagens Berman Axeon will be led by 21-year-old João Almeida of Portugal. He is the reigning Under-23 national champion in both the road race and time trial. The team also features the youngest rider in this year’s race, 19-year-old American Kevin Vermaerke. Coming off a 2018 season where he finished eighth overall in the men’s junior road race world championships, he took the U23 crown at this year’s prestigious Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Elevate-KHS is led by Canadian James Piccoli, who won this year’s overall title at the climb-heavy Tour of the Gila. He finished 10th overall at the 2017 Tour of Utah.

2019 Tour of Utah teams