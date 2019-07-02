Tour de France teams: Sprint squads

Bora-Hansgrohe leads this year's collection of Tour de France sprint teams, some of which will target the green sprint jersey

Peter Sagan has been nearly unbeatable in the Tour de France’s green jersey competition, which awards riders for the most consistent placings on the sprint stages and at mid-stage sprint zones. Sagan has won six of the last seven green jerseys, and appears primed to win No. 7 this July.

Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe sit at the front of the Tour’s lineup of sprint teams. Some of these teams, like Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-Quick—which backs Elia Viviani—Step, want to win the sprint competition outright. Jumbo-Visma’s fast man Dylan Groenewegen is another squad in this camp.

Other squads simply hope to win a stage or two with their talented fast men. UAE-Team Emirates, Bahrain-Merida, and even Lotto Soudal are all squads that are bringing top sprinters to this year’s race.

Below, we link to detailed analysis and roster makeup for the 2019 Tour de France’s sprint teams.