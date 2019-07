Tour de France Stage 7: Groenewegen takes sprint win in Chalon-sur-Saône

Dylan Groenewegen won the bunch sprint to take stage 7 of the Tour de France

The Tour’s longest stage was decided by the slimmest margin.

Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen won Friday’s 230 kilometer stage 7 by a fraction of a wheel’s length, crossing the line just ahead of Caleb Ewan after an uphill sprint in Chalon-sur-Saône.

It’s Groenewegen’s first victory at the 2019 Tour de France, and his fourth career stage victory at the Tour. Groenewegen did not contest the Tour’s first two sprint stages after he crashed hard on stage 1 into Brussels.

“The first day I crashed really hard but yesterday I feel really good, and today my team works hard for me and I take the win,” Groenewegen said.

Groenewegen appeared to be boxed out as the peloton rumbled toward the finish line. Deceuninck-Quick Step grabbed the front of the peloton inside the final kilometer, with Yves Lampaert surging on the front of the group. After Lampaert pulled off, it was Michael Morkov and then Max Richeze who powered toward the line, with star sprinter Elia Viviani tucked into the slipstream.

Groenewegen rode three wheels behind Viviani, as the final Deceuninck rider surged to the line.

“It was a small final with some hectic corners, and we were boxed in with 500 meters,” Groenewegen said.

Groenewegen beat Ewan by the width of a bike wheel. Photo: A.S.O-Pool/Getty Images

But just before the final sprint Groenewegen sprung to the left-hand side of the road and accelerated out of the group, passing Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Viviani. On the right-hand side of the group, Ewan rocketed out and began his sprint.

The two men surged around Sagan and Viviani and threw their bikes at the line. Photo replay showed Groenewegen edging out Ewan by the slimmest of margins.

“Every time I sprint Caleb is is very close,” Groenewegen said. “He’s a very good sprinter and today I could beat him.”

Behind Groenewegen there was no change to the GC standings, and Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) maintained his lead in the overall.

Stay tuned to velonews.com for more information from the seventh stage of the Tour de France.