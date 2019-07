Tour de France stage 6: Teuns wins atop La Planche des Belles Filles; Ciccone takes yellow

Dylan Teuns held off Giulio Ciccone to win stage 6 atop La Planche des Belles Filles. Ciccone took yellow from Julian Alaphilippe

Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) won Thursday’s sixth stage of the Tour de France atop the La Planche des Belles Filles climb. Teuns held off Italian rider Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on the final steep ramp of the climb to take the stage win.

Ciccone did not leave the stage empty handed; he gained enough time to take over the race lead from Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) by six seconds. Ciccone will now wear the maillot jaune on Friday’s seventh stage.

The battle to the line produced dramatic on the climb’s final steep ramp, which averaged 24 percent. Teuns wrenched his body on his bicycle, with Ciccone riding just behind. Ciccone eventually lost the pace and nearly came to a standstill, while Teuns coasted across the line for victory.

“Today I knew there was a chance, and if the chance came I took it to go in the breakaway,” Teuns said. “In the final I gave it everything.”

Teuns and Ciccone were part of a daylong breakaway on the mountainous sixth stage that was comprised of 14 riders: Thomas De Gendt and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Serge Pauwels (CCC Team), Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R-La Mondiale), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis), Niklas Arndt (Sunweb(, Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Fabien Grellier (Total Direct Energie), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin), Xandro Meurisse and Andrea Pasqualon (Want-Groupe Gobert), and Andre Greipel (Areka-Samsic).

Teuns, Ciccone, Wellens and Meurisse were the only four to make it to the base of the 7.5 kilometer ascent of La Planche des Belles Filles together. With 4km remaining Teuns and Ciccone dropped their companions and headed to the summit together.

“In the second to last climb I think the four strongest came out of the breakaway,” Teuns said. “I knew Ciccone was the main guy in the final and I’m so happy I finished it off.”

The stage victory marks the biggest career win for Teuns, who at age 27 is making his debut in the Tour de France. Teuns is a talented all-rounder who excels in stage races, hilly terrain, and even high mountains; he won the overall at the Tour of Poland and Arctic Race of Norway in 2017.

“When I saw my mom and my dad and my girlfriend here it was pretty emotional,” Teuns said.

Behind the battle for the stage win, the group of GC favorites accelerated up the steep climb, with the pace being set by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Ineos), and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ). Early attacks by Warren Barguil (Areka-Samsic) and Mike Landa (Movistar) stretched out the group; Landa’s move distanced the group of favorites for several kilometers.

Teuns took a stage victory in his debut at the Tour de France. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eventually, a strong push by the favorites in the closing kilometer brought back Landa. The front group splintered in the final steep push to the line, with Alaphilippe, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and defending champion Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) crossing the line together, while behind, the GC favorites came across in groups of one and two.

After the stage, Thomas said he was surprised to feel so good on the steep ramps. Thomas said he put his major effort in with 350 meters to go.

“When Movistar went it was solid and I was feeling good,” Thomas said. “I was just unsure—the steep climbs aren’t my cup of tea, as they say.”

A handful of GC favorites lost ground on the final push to the line. Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto-Jumbo) conceded 34 seconds to Thomas, while Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) conceded 49 seconds, and Romain Bardet (AG2R) lost more than one minute.

Stay tuned to velonews.com for more updates from the Tour de France’s stage 6 to La Planche des Belles Filles.