Giro Rosa: Vos wins stage 7 as van Vleuten holds lead

Marianne Vos won her third stage of the 2019 Giro Rosa; Annemiek van Vleuten retained her lead

Marianne Vos won Thursday’s seventh stage of the Giro Rosa, sprinting to victory on the uphill finish at Fara Vicentino. Behind Vos, Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) finished second, with Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) finishing third.

Overnight leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) finished fourth place to preserve her lead in the general classification.

The victory is Vos’s third stage win at this year’s Giro Rosa, and her 24th career victory at the Italian race.

The hilly 128-kilometer stage finished with an uphill drag to the line, which came after three kilometers of climbing to the finish. The stage included three classified climbs, as well as two extremely steep climbs—including the cobbled Muro della Tisa climb—before the final uphill drag to the finish line in Fara Vicentino.

“We expected fireworks after the last two stages for the general classification, and it was like that,” Vos said. “It was fast. There were a lot of attacks and the final was with some up and down, and GC riders trying to go in the break. I just tried to save as much energy as possible and stay in position, and the team did really well to keep me there.”

The fireworks in the finale came after a day of attacks, which saw Canadian rider Leah Kirchmann (Sunweb) attack into a solo move for much of the day. Kirchmann was eventually brought back after the final climb to Muro della Tisa.

In the final 10km the group fractured under a flurry of attacks from Lucinda Brand and Floortje Mackaij (both Sunweb), Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), and others. Vos rode in the bunch and waited for her moment, eventually launching her sprint with a few hundred meters to go.

Van Vleuten said the stage was a day to ‘go safe to the finish.’

“I tried to set it up for my teammate in the last kilometer,” van Vleuten said. “For Amanda Spratt, she’s done a great job for me this week.”