The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup held its fourth round of 2019 this past weekend in Les Gets, France. The weekend produced plenty of action, as Scott-SRAM’s duo of Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter dominated the weekend. Courtney won both the short-track and cross-country races, while Schurter collected his 32nd career cross-country World Cup win. The weekend also saw the return of Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circuis) to competition. Van der Poel won the short-track and finished 16th in the cross-country.

Mathieu van der Poel came into the race after a break in his schedule. He won the short-track race on Friday. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Kate Courtney put in an aggressive attack on the penultimate lap to win the short-track race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Courtney’s win in Les Gets is her second short-track World Cup win of 2019. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
The short-track format requires athletes to push themselves as hard as they can for 25 minutes. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
All eyes were on Kate Courtney for Sunday’s cross-country, and she got a gap early in the women’s race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Jolanda Neff chased Courtney for much of the day and rolled through the course’s section of berms. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
As strong as Courtney was on the descents, she added more time into the competition on the climbs. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finished fifth place overall. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Neff made a late charge to ride into second place. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Courtney took her third cross-country World Cup of 2019. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Courtney has now won three of four World Cup rounds in 2019 as the defending world champion. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Courtney increased her lead in the World Cup overall ahead of Neff. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Nino Schurter came in as the heavy favorite to win on the dry, dusty course. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Schurter wasn’t afraid to grab some air early in the men’s cross-country race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Schurter rode in the front group for the first half of the race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
The Les Gets course was fast and relatively buffed out—many riders chose to ride hardtails. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Schurter made his winning move late in the race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool
Schurter won his 32nd career World Cup, more than any elite cross-country racer in history. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool