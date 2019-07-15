The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup held its fourth round this weekend in Les Gets, France. American Kate Courtney doubled up, while Nino Schurter and Mathieu van der Poel also won

The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup held its fourth round of 2019 this past weekend in Les Gets, France. The weekend produced plenty of action, as Scott-SRAM’s duo of Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter dominated the weekend. Courtney won both the short-track and cross-country races, while Schurter collected his 32nd career cross-country World Cup win. The weekend also saw the return of Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circuis) to competition. Van der Poel won the short-track and finished 16th in the cross-country.

Mathieu van der Poel came into the race after a break in his schedule. He won the short-track race on Friday. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Kate Courtney put in an aggressive attack on the penultimate lap to win the short-track race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Courtney’s win in Les Gets is her second short-track World Cup win of 2019. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The short-track format requires athletes to push themselves as hard as they can for 25 minutes. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

All eyes were on Kate Courtney for Sunday’s cross-country, and she got a gap early in the women’s race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Jolanda Neff chased Courtney for much of the day and rolled through the course’s section of berms. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

As strong as Courtney was on the descents, she added more time into the competition on the climbs. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prevot finished fifth place overall. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Neff made a late charge to ride into second place. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Courtney took her third cross-country World Cup of 2019. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Courtney has now won three of four World Cup rounds in 2019 as the defending world champion. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Courtney increased her lead in the World Cup overall ahead of Neff. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Nino Schurter came in as the heavy favorite to win on the dry, dusty course. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Schurter wasn’t afraid to grab some air early in the men’s cross-country race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Schurter rode in the front group for the first half of the race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The Les Gets course was fast and relatively buffed out—many riders chose to ride hardtails. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Schurter made his winning move late in the race. Photo: Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool