Gallery: Courtney, Schurter, and van der Poel star at Les Gets World Cup
The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup held its fourth round this weekend in Les Gets, France. American Kate Courtney doubled up, while Nino Schurter and Mathieu van der Poel also won
The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup held its fourth round of 2019 this past weekend in Les Gets, France. The weekend produced plenty of action, as Scott-SRAM’s duo of Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter dominated the weekend. Courtney won both the short-track and cross-country races, while Schurter collected his 32nd career cross-country World Cup win. The weekend also saw the return of Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circuis) to competition. Van der Poel won the short-track and finished 16th in the cross-country.