Colorado Classic reveals hilly, technical route for 2019

The four-stage event will cover 220 miles and feature nearly 14,000 feet of climbing as it races through Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden, and Denver.

Organizers of the 2019 Colorado Classic, which will run August 22-25, today announced the race’s route, featuring a mix of mountain terrain and city circuit races. The four-stage event will be hosted in Steamboat Springs, Avon, Golden, and Denver.

The route for the women’s-only stage race will cover a total of 220 miles (354kms), and feature 13,667 feet (4,166m) of climbing.

“This will be, by far, the most challenging course we’ve had for the women’s Colorado Classic, and this year’s route provides something for everyone,” said Sean Petty, Colorado Classic race director. “The courses offer two incredible days in the mountains, starting with over 4,000 feet of climbing in Steamboat Springs and a brutal climb will be featured before the finale on stage 2 in Avon. And, we’ll have opportunities for the sprinters in stages 3 and 4 in Golden and Denver.”

Stage details

Hosted in the mountain town of Steamboat Springs, stage 1 (53.2 miles / 4,225 feet of gain) will feature two QOM points, countless small hills, six miles of gravel, a sprint line in Oak Creek, and a few technical descents.

Stage 2 (50.3 miles / 3,428 feet of gain), the queen stage, features two distinct parts, as it runs through Avon. The opening 35 miles take place on a flat, five-mile circuit, for seven laps. The final lap will be 15 miles, and features one of Colorado’s most notorious climbs, the steep Daybreak Ridge, which hits grades of 14 percent. Next comes the fast, technical descent through Bachelor Gulch.

Stage 3 (63.7 miles / 4,639 feet of gain) in Golden should be one for the sprinters. The nine-mile circuit will be raced seven times, and finishes under the iconic Golden arch downtown. The short, steep climb up Golden’s Washington Street may be the most decisive feature of the day.

Stage 4 (52.8 miles / 1,345 feet of gain) features eight laps of a technical circuit, starting and finishing in front of Coors Field in downtown Denver and going through the technical corners of City Park.