Canuel, de Vos win Canadian national road championships

Karol-Ann Canuel and Adam de Vos won the 2019 Canadian national road race championships

Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels-Dolmans) and Adam de Vos won the Canadian road race national championships, held on a hilly 15km circuit outside Saint-Georges de Beauce, Quebec. The two victories capped off the 2019 Canadian national cycling championships.

Canuel took her first career professional road race title after surviving a massive thunderstorm that pelted the women’s peloton with rain and gusting winds. The story opened up with 20km remaining in the 106km road race.

Canuel was part of a 15-rider front group that broke away from the field inside 30km to go. Then with just a few kilometers remaining, Canuel attacked out of the women’s group and gained a small advantage on the field. She was able to hold her gap to the line, and finished just ahead of Leah Kirchmann, who had claimed the Canadian title in the individual time trial.

“My goal was to be patient and not wait for a sprint, because it does not benefit me personally,” Canuel said. “My strategy was to attack as much as possible and to use the other riders who were in the same situation as me. I think I attacked at the right moment and it allowed me to break away in the last kilometers.”

The victory marked a high point for Canuel, who missed much of the early season due to a broken collarbone. Canuel did not race from March until May in order to heal from the injury.

“This year it is even sweeter to win after a difficult year. I haven’t raced a lot due to a broken collarbone,” Canuel wrote on Instagram. “This definitely makes up for all the hardships at the start of the year.”

Canuel took her win the day before the elite men’s race, which saw Rally-UHC take hold of the peloton in the waning kilometers. Rally came into the race with seven riders: De Vos, Nigel Ellsay, Pier-Andre Cote, Matteo Dal-Cin, Ryan Anderson, and Rob Britton.

Britton came into the race having won the elite men’s individual time trial.

De Vos said the team used its superior numbers to its advantage

“The plan going in for the day was to use our strength in numbers and make sure we had good representation in any groups going up the road,” de Vos said. “We knew we could reshuffle any moves that were not in our favor and I think we managed that well for most of the day.”

A long breakaway by Jame Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) drew out 30 or so riders, and Piccoli was eventually reeled in with 10km remaining by a group of five: De Vos and Ellsay (both Rally-UHC), Nickolas Zukowsky (Floyd’s Cycling), Alexis Cartier (Velo 2000-Rhino Rack), and Jay Lamoureux (Toronto Velodrome Club).

Ellsay attacked and appeared to have the winning move. But in the final kilometers De Vos attacked and joined his teammate, and then sprinted for the win.

“I cannot wait to pull on the maple leaf and represent the team and country,” de Vos said. “I never won a junior or under-23 title so getting my first as an elite is amazing.”

2019 Canadian National Road Championships

Women

Karol-Ann Canuel, Boels-Dolmans, 3:01:03 Leah Kirchmann, Sunweb, at 0:12 Ariane Bonhomme, The Cyclery Racing, at 0:13 Allison Beveridge, Rally-UHC, at 0:13 Lex Albrecht, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 0:13 Alison Jackson, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, at 0:15 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin, Equipe du Quebec, at 0:15 Marie Soleil Blais, Astana, at 0:15 Olivia Baril, Macogep Tornatech, at 0:15 Maghalie Rochette, Specialized, at 0:15

Men