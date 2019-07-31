Authorities release images of suspected vehicle in Colorado hit-and-run

Police have released images of the vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run incident that left cyclist Andrew Bernstein hospitalized.

Police have released photos of what they believe is the van whose driver struck industry veteran Andrew Bernstein on July 20 and then fled the scene. Bernstein, who was cycling on the shoulder of a road east of Boulder, was later discovered by a passing motorist. The Colorado State Patrol has released two photos of a van. The Patrol did not say how the photos were obtained. Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a third generation (1994-2003) Dodge Cargo Van 2500 or 3500.

The images of the suspected vehicle are below:

“The van is believed to be white or light gray in color. It has windows on the passenger side access door, but no windows on the driver side (other than the driver’s window). There is most likely damage to the front passenger side light area,” the Patrol said in a release.

Anyone with any information related to the vehicle or crash is being encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol, Trooper Emery, at 303-239-4501, reference case #1D192958

Bernstein, an account director at True Communications and a former journalist and marketing director at Bicycling magazine, was in critical condition at an area hospital after the crash.