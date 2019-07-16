The Crusher in the Tushar again sent 600 or so gravel racers on a punishing tour of Utah’s Tushar mountain range this past Saturday. The 70-mile course, which begins in downtown Beaver, Utah, includes more than 10,000 feet of climbing, as well as several tricky descents.

This year two Utah natives won the overall: Alex Grant (Gear Rush) and Evelyn Dong (Pivot Stan’s NoTubes). Grant made a late charge to drop Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Eddie Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), while Dong won by more than eight minutes ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SV Bank).

Riders that have raced every Crusher since 2011 gets to customize their number plates. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Defending Crustache Champion - Joshua McCarrel. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
A relaxed start line vibe. Crusher is not a mass start race. 600 plus riders start with their categories only. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Ride leader for Floyd’s Shake Out Ride – Dave Zabriskie Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Lead group up Beaver Canyon. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Because tandems have more fun. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Light rain at the start of the race settled the dust. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
The first climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Crusher announcers. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
First climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Leaders crested the first climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
KOM pickles Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Alex Grant crushes the climb on Cannondale’s recently launched gravel bike – the Topstone. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Lauren Stephens takes the QOM. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Flats happen. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Alex Howes leads the group through the meadow. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Riders charged through the Surlacc Pit. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Hero dirt. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Travis McCabe rides through the Surlacc Pit. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Surlacc Pit was challenging with sharp rocks and ruts. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim.
Eric Marcott cool, calm and collected through the Surlacc Pit. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
One by one riders got dropped... Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Jamey Driscoll finsihed 4th on the day. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Alex Howes kicks it up a notch in attempt to drop Alex Grant. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Grant attacks Howes half way up Col d' Crush. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Howes chases Grant up the Col d’ Crush. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Hydration station. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
DNA Cycling zone for water and coke or perhaps a little push. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Alex Howes cools off. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Alex Grant conquers the Col d' Crush. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Col d' Crush descent. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
TJ Eisenhart Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Amy Charity (DNA Pro Cycling) crushing the climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Dong cools off as she works her way to catch Stephens. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Lauren Stephens started losing speed at 10 miles to go with cramps.Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Evelyn Dong passed Lauren Stephens within the last 10 miles of Crusher. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Dong puts her head down for the final push. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim
Ecstatic and exhausted - Crusher winner Evenlyn Dong. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Amy Charity 4th and Sarah Max 3rd congratulate each other on their crushing efforts. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Crushed. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Afternoon storm brought the temperature down at the Finish. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
Pro Men Winner: Alex Grant. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
2019 Pro Women winner: Evelyn Dong. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim
