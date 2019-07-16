A look at the 2019 Crusher in the Tushar gravel race, which was won by Evelyn Dong and Alex Grant

The Crusher in the Tushar again sent 600 or so gravel racers on a punishing tour of Utah’s Tushar mountain range this past Saturday. The 70-mile course, which begins in downtown Beaver, Utah, includes more than 10,000 feet of climbing, as well as several tricky descents.

This year two Utah natives won the overall: Alex Grant (Gear Rush) and Evelyn Dong (Pivot Stan’s NoTubes). Grant made a late charge to drop Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Eddie Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), while Dong won by more than eight minutes ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SV Bank).

Riders that have raced every Crusher since 2011 gets to customize their number plates. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Defending Crustache Champion – Joshua McCarrel. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

A relaxed start line vibe. Crusher is not a mass start race. 600 plus riders start with their categories only. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Ride leader for Floyd’s Shake Out Ride – Dave Zabriskie Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Lead group heads up Beaver Canyon. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Because tandems have more fun. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Light rain at the start of the race settled the dust. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

The first climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Crusher announcers. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Leaders crested the first climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

KOM pickles Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Alex Grant crushes the climb on Cannondale’s recently launched gravel bike – the Topstone. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Lauren Stephens takes the QOM. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Flats happen. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Alex Howes leads the group through the meadow. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Riders charged through the Surlacc Pit. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Hero dirt. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Travis McCabe rides through the Surlacc Pit. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Surlacc Pit was challenging with sharp rocks and ruts. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim.

Eric Marcott cool, calm and collected through the Surlacc Pit. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

One by one riders got dropped… Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Jamey Driscoll finsihed 4th on the day. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Alex Howes kicks it up a notch in attempt to drop Alex Grant. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Grant attacks Howes half way up Col d’ Crush. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Howes chases Grant up the Col d’ Crush. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Hydration station. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

DNA Cycling zone for water and coke or perhaps a little push. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Alex Howes cools off. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Alex Grant conquers the Col d’ Crush. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Col d’ Crush descent. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

TJ Eisenhart Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Amy Charity (DNA Pro Cycling) crushing the climb. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Dong cools off as she works her way to catch Stephens. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Lauren Stephens started losing speed at 10 miles to go with cramps.Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Evelyn Dong passed Lauren Stephens within the last 10 miles of Crusher. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Dong puts her head down for the final push. Photo: Catherine Fegan-Kim

Ecstatic and exhausted – Crusher winner Evelyn Dong. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Amy Charity 4th and Sarah Max 3rd congratulate each other on their crushing efforts. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Crushed. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Afternoon storm brought the temperature down at the Finish. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim

Pro Men Winner: Alex Grant. Photo: Cathy Fegan-Kim