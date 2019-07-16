Gallery: 2019 Crusher in the Tushar
A look at the 2019 Crusher in the Tushar gravel race, which was won by Evelyn Dong and Alex Grant
The Crusher in the Tushar again sent 600 or so gravel racers on a punishing tour of Utah’s Tushar mountain range this past Saturday. The 70-mile course, which begins in downtown Beaver, Utah, includes more than 10,000 feet of climbing, as well as several tricky descents.
This year two Utah natives won the overall: Alex Grant (Gear Rush) and Evelyn Dong (Pivot Stan’s NoTubes). Grant made a late charge to drop Alex Howes (EF Education First) and Eddie Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon), while Dong won by more than eight minutes ahead of Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SV Bank).