Analysis: GC picture emerges after Tour’s first summit finish

The Tour de France's general classification battle has taken shape after Thursday's summit finish atop La Planche des Belles Filles

The Vosges. It’s a massif that doesn’t share the history of the Alps or Pyrenees, but thanks to La Planche des Belles Filles, it’s now now part of Tour folklore. It’s where we got a true taste of how the GC specialists are going to cope in what has always been dubbed “a climber’s edition.”

The time gaps were not huge at the finish of Thursday’s sixth stage of the Tour de France, however the action amongst the GC crowd has given us a window into who is going well, and who is not.

Of the pre-race GC favorites, Geraint Thomas is the best placed: He sits in fifth place, 47 seconds down. More importantly, Thomas showed the cycling world that he is, indeed, on top form, as he surged past everyone else in the final 300-meter sprint to the line.

Thomas crossed the line just ahead of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step). The next cluster of favorites came in just five seconds later, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) all crossing together.

Another five seconds later, the final big group rolled across: Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Rigoberto Uran and Michael Woods (both EF Education First), and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma),

All of these riders should consider Thursday a success, since the time losses to Thomas were small. So, who fell further behind? Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) lost more than 30 seconds to Thomas. For Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), the gap surpassed a minute.

GC Favorites after stage 6

1. Giulio Ciccone, Trek-Segafredo, 23:14:55
2. Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-Quick Step, at 0:06
4. George Bennett, Jumbo-Visma, at 0:47
5. Geraint Thomas, Ineos, at 0:49
6. Egan Bernal, Ineos, at 0:53
7. Thibaut Pinot, Groupama, FDG, at 0:58
8. Steven Kruijswijk, Jumbo-Visma, at 1:04
9. Michael Woods, EF Education First, at 1:13
10. Rigoberto Uran, EF Education First, at 1:15
11. Jakob Fuglsang, Astana, at 1:19
12. Emanuel Buchmann, Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1:22
13. Enric Mas, Deceuninck-Quick Step, at 1:23
14. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, at 1:23
16. Nairo Quintana, Movistar, at 1:41
17. Mikel Landa, Movistar, at 1:43
18. Dan Martin, UAE-Team Emirates, at 1:46
20. Vincenzo Nibali, Bahrain-Merida, at 1:56
21. Richie Porte, Trek-Segafredo, at 1:56
22. Bauke Mollema, Trek-Segafredo, at 2:22
26. Romain Bardet, AG2R-La Mondiale, at 2:57

The GC battle has taken shape after Thursday’s summit finish atop La Planche des Belles Filles. Photo: Bernard Papon-Pool/Getty Images

Although he is good, it’d be a bold, brave soul to suggest Giulio Ciccone is going to win the Tour de France in 2019. For now, after 987km and six stages of racing, the Italian who won the King of the Mountains crown at the Giro d’Italia a couple of months ago, is the latest leader of the race.

A yellow jersey is Ciccone’s prize for second place in the stage. He crossed the line only a few meters behind Dylan Teuns, but the difference in time was 11 seconds, that’s 11 painful seconds that the 58kg 24-year-old from Trek-Segafredo will never forget.
Must. Get. To. Finish.

La Planche has seen champions confirmed. It was here in 2012 that Froome first announced to the world that he had the potential to win the Tour de France. It was here in 2014 that Nibali increased his overall advantage. It was here in 2017 that Aru celebrated and shaved a few seconds off his cumulative time on GC, eventually helping him become the only non-Sky rider to wear the maillot jaune a couple of years ago.

It was at La Planche that Ciccone stole Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey.

“For me it is a dream,” he said moments after being pushed by an official while still throwing his victory salute. “It is unbelievable. I still can’t understand it.”

Ciccone is the third leader of Le Tour 2019 and he said the obvious about the honor he earned with an audacious, long range attack: “It is a dream for every who loves cycling.”

The runner-up at La Planche des Belles Filles walked through the mixed zone explaining an emotional day, admitting the reality of his place on the American-registered team.

“I am in yellow,” he said. “I will try to keep it tomorrow. But with Richie Porte on the team we will try for him.”

The Italian Tour leader is the domestique for an Australian who finished 11th at La Planche but continues to suffer the ramifications of losing almost a minute to Ineos in the TTT. Porte is clearly in fine climbing form and it’s easy to understand why he remains Trek-Segafredo’s focus.

“Our plan is only for Richie,” said Ciccone. Never mind personal ambition, it’s all about the team and he knows his responsibilities. “We have Richie in good condition so we have to try for him.”

It makes sense. Cycling can be kind but also cruel: a leader one day, a worker the next. But on this day, on that dirt road, up that steep gradient, it was each man for himself.

There have been times when a worker makes the break and is then told to wait come crunch time. That may have been the original reason that Trek-Segafredo sent Ciccone into the break. But stopping while holding an advantage of four minutes with just seven kilometers to go? It wasn’t worth it. What more could he have offered Richie? A little moral support? It was better for him, for his team which hasn’t had the best of seasons, to push on, to test himself. To put on a yellow jersey, to lead the Tour.

It’s a lovely honor but in the days ahead, we’re going to see him again, alongside the Tasmanian 35-year-old who lags behind other favorites but ahead of riders who faltered today.

Valverde and van Garderen were other names uttered before the Tour when referencing possible GC winners but their hopes took a hit on the dirt.

The longest stage awaits and then the rendezvous in the Alps and some more traditional mountains. It’s a long way to Paris but the pecking order has been established. Thanks for the memories Les Vosge. We will surely see you again in the coming years.

Tour de France Stage 6 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida4:29:03
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:11
3MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:05
4THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS1:44
5PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:46
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
7QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:51
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:53
10LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
12BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
13YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:58
14MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education First2:02
16WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
17BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
18MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step2:17
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:19
20KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
21BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27
22NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida2:35
23GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
24MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:44
25ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates2:46
26KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:52
27BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale2:53
28LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team3:05
29VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team,,
30WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:18
31KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data3:26
32REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:10
33BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:20
34PAUWELS SergeCCC Team5:44
35MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ6:08
36DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:36
37CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale6:44
38VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale7:23
39VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First8:00
40BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo8:37
41GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9:09
42TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie9:36
43PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10:14
44GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic10:33
45HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates10:46
46HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott11:12
47YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
48VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS11:42
49KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS12:20
50SOLER MarcMovistar Team13:13
51IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team13:28
52CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
53POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin13:40
54CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida13:43
55DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida13:45
56DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
57ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb13:54
58WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin14:38
59VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma14:46
60STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
61CLARKE SimonEF Education First14:51
62SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
63LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
64COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
65FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
66VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
67TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
68KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb14:55
69FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
70SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
71FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo15:16
72COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
73SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe15:30
74MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
75BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First15:50
76KANGERT TanelEF Education First17:39
77ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:46
78BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
79ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
80VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
81BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
82KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
83IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott18:27
84KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb18:34
85KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
86HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:37
87KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
88DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott18:39
89ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin18:43
90HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team19:04
91ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ19:16
92ROWE LukeTeam INEOS19:28
93POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
94MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal20:02
95OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
96BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
97GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
98BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
99ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
100DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal,,
101AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
102DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
103NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
104BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
105VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
106OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
107CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
108MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
109DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
110COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
111LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
112SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
113MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
114VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
115ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
116BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
117SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
118MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
119PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
120TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie20:15
121EWAN CalebLotto Soudal20:17
122GESCHKE SimonCCC Team20:20
123TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
124MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS20:25
125BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates20:28
126JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
127ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
128SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe20:38
129BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
130OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
131PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
132HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
133LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
134GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
135GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
136VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
137GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
138JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott20:43
139DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin20:50
140GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic20:54
141SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
142DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step21:23
143KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb22:15
144EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
145HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin22:36
146MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma22:48
147OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team22:50
148HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
149TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
150WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
151LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First,,
152BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
153TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie22:57
154LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step22:58
155DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
156CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
157PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
158SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:08
159JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma23:18
160DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team23:25
161ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step23:27
162GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma23:35
163NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data23:39
164KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
165MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
166VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step23:42
167BOL CeesTeam Sunweb23:58
168CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team24:10
169DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin24:15
170KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates24:20
171RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step25:21
172BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie,,
173LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:38
174PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits29:42
RankNameTeamTime
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo 23:14:55
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
3TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:32
4BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:47
5THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:49
6BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:53
7PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:58
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:04
9WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:13
10URÁN RigobertoEF Education First1:15
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:19
12BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:22
13MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23
14YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:24
15MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:39
16QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:41
17LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:43
18MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:46
19GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:52
20NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:56
21PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
22MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:22
23KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:23
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:31
25VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:55
26BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale2:57
27BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:03
28KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data3:05
29ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates3:25
30MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:27
31MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:25
32REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ6:26
33VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First7:13
34CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale8:47
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8:59
36TAARAMÄE ReinTeam Total Direct Energie10:03
37HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott11:47
38BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo12:00
39SOLER MarcMovistar Team13:03
40VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma13:20
41VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team14:02
42SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team14:21
43COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates14:39
44STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo14:40
45KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS15:11
46FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo15:19
47POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin16:11
48FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale16:23
49MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe16:45
50SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16:53
51ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb17:06
52BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data17:25
53KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb17:45
54IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott17:53
55DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
56VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data18:06
57HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits18:15
58HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates18:45
59MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb19:02
60COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida19:18
61BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team19:28
62TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott19:37
63BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal19:41
64SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe19:48
65AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team20:10
66KANGERT TanelEF Education First20:12
67MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS21:18
68POELS WoutTeam INEOS21:19
69CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS21:22
70GESCHKE SimonCCC Team21:24
71IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team22:50
72FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team24:03
73ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team24:14
74TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida25:48
75DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team26:25
76WELLENS TimLotto Soudal26:26
77DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal27:07
78SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:09
79BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:38
80MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida27:52
81BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First28:30
82SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie29:24
83KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb29:40
84ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin29:41
85PAUWELS SergeCCC Team30:51
86DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida31:11
87PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team31:15
88CLARKE SimonEF Education First32:03
89WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin32:28
90GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic33:17
91BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic33:42
92DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step34:43
93KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb35:07
94YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott36:08
95ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ36:12
96CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida36:32
97OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team37:03
98ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb37:30
99SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo38:05
100COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale38:48
101KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ38:50
102KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal39:12
103CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie39:13
104KING BenTeam Dimension Data39:41
105DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott39:48
106EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team40:09
107VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS40:19
108PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits40:43
109GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie41:04
110DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal41:29
111GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin41:36
112NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale42:06
113HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team42:08
114OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie42:12
115MOINARD AmaëlTeam Arkéa Samsic43:07
116GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale43:19
117TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma44:25
118JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data45:17
119GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida45:30
120OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe45:40
121LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step45:46
122WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team45:50
123LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic47:41
124MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal48:02
125BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data48:30
126SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team48:47
127TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie49:14
128ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits49:17
129ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team49:21
130DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic49:36
131BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates49:55
132BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe49:58
133PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates50:06
134GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale50:14
135VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step51:05
136PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits51:16
137VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic51:39
138ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin51:43
139ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
140DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo51:49
141BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ51:57
142VAN MELSEN KevinWanty - Gobert Cycling Team52:16
143EWAN CalebLotto Soudal52:28
144DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team52:41
145DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin53:20
146JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott53:38
147LANGEVELD SebastianEF Education First53:48
148LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates53:54
149PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe54:33
150VERONA CarlosMovistar Team54:37
151HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin54:42
152GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic54:44
153BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie54:45
154NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data55:22
155LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits55:26
156KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal55:27
157LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ56:05
158KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates56:06
159CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data56:26
160HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott56:32
161ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step57:08
162TERPSTRA NikiTeam Total Direct Energie57:13
163JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma57:17
164CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team57:25
165BOL CeesTeam Sunweb57:27
166SCULLY TomEF Education First57:43
167MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma58:38
168GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma58:46
169HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb58:49
170MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step58:51
171RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step59:36
172BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:00:09
173DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin1:02:09
174OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:04:36
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe144
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb98
3VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step92
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida88
5TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott75
6TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma64
7VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team62
8STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo48
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step47
10EWAN CalebLotto Soudal46
11NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data40
12MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team38
13PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team36
14VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma34
15WELLENS TimLotto Soudal34
16KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates33
17OFFREDO YoannWanty - Gobert Cycling Team32
18TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida30
19POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin28
20CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25
21SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team25
22GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic23
23CLARKE SimonEF Education First20
24OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie20
25BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team20
26PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ18
27THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS17
28WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin17
29DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal16
30GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam Jumbo-Visma16
31SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo15
32ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
33ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb13
34DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic13
35MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step12
36FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team10
37NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale10
38PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe10
39BERNAL EganTeam INEOS9
40QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team9
41KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS9
42BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First9
43GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
44BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe8
45RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step8
46BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
47LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
48LANDA MikelMovistar Team6
49NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida6
50BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal6
51GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida6
52OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe6
53PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo5
54MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
55BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data5
56PAUWELS SergeCCC Team5
57DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott5
58YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott4
59COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
60ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team4
61BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie4
62TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida3
63MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida3
64OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team3
65MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates2
66LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2
67BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
68SIMON JulienCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
69VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2
70JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2
71BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2
72MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2
73URÁN RigobertoEF Education First1
74BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe1
75BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1
76ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1
RankNameTeamPoints
1WELLENS TimLotto Soudal43
2CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo30
3MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team27
4TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida13
5BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
6SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9
7DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal8
8THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS4
9CLARKE SimonEF Education First4
10VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2
13BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo2
14KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1
15SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1
16QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1
17KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1
18PAUWELS SergeCCC Team1
19WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin1
RankNameTeamTime
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo 23:14:55
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:53
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23
4GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ1:52
5VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma13:20
6POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin16:11
7MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe16:45
8SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe16:53
9DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma17:53
10BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal19:41
11MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS21:18
12MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida27:52
13KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb29:40
14WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin32:28
15GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic33:17
16KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb35:07
17COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale38:48
18EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team40:09
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie41:04
20OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie42:12
21GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida45:30
22TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie49:14
23PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates50:06
24EWAN CalebLotto Soudal52:28
25DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team52:41
26ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step57:08
27JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma57:17
28BOL CeesTeam Sunweb57:27
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 70:19:27
2Movistar Team1:39
3Groupama - FDJ2:04
4EF Education First4:26
5Team INEOS7:46
6Team Jumbo-Visma8:31
7Bahrain Merida10:20
8UAE-Team Emirates11:03
9Astana Pro Team11:40
10AG2R La Mondiale13:28
11BORA - hansgrohe13:42
12Mitchelton-Scott17:31
13Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team23:56
14Deceuninck - Quick Step24:46
15Team Dimension Data33:37
16CCC Team35:24
17Team Sunweb38:44
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits39:05
19Lotto Soudal56:23
20Team Arkéa Samsic57:25
21Team Total Direct Energie1:01:36
22Team Katusha Alpecin1:10:47

