Analysis: GC picture emerges after Tour’s first summit finish
The Vosges. It’s a massif that doesn’t share the history of the Alps or Pyrenees, but thanks to La Planche des Belles Filles, it’s now now part of Tour folklore. It’s where we got a true taste of how the GC specialists are going to cope in what has always been dubbed “a climber’s edition.”
The time gaps were not huge at the finish of Thursday’s sixth stage of the Tour de France, however the action amongst the GC crowd has given us a window into who is going well, and who is not.
Of the pre-race GC favorites, Geraint Thomas is the best placed: He sits in fifth place, 47 seconds down. More importantly, Thomas showed the cycling world that he is, indeed, on top form, as he surged past everyone else in the final 300-meter sprint to the line.
Thomas crossed the line just ahead of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step). The next cluster of favorites came in just five seconds later, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Mikel Landa (Movistar), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) all crossing together.
Another five seconds later, the final big group rolled across: Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Rigoberto Uran and Michael Woods (both EF Education First), and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma),
All of these riders should consider Thursday a success, since the time losses to Thomas were small. So, who fell further behind? Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), and Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) lost more than 30 seconds to Thomas. For Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Fabio Aru (UAE-Team Emirates) and Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), the gap surpassed a minute.
GC Favorites after stage 6
1. Giulio Ciccone, Trek-Segafredo, 23:14:55
2. Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck-Quick Step, at 0:06
4. George Bennett, Jumbo-Visma, at 0:47
5. Geraint Thomas, Ineos, at 0:49
6. Egan Bernal, Ineos, at 0:53
7. Thibaut Pinot, Groupama, FDG, at 0:58
8. Steven Kruijswijk, Jumbo-Visma, at 1:04
9. Michael Woods, EF Education First, at 1:13
10. Rigoberto Uran, EF Education First, at 1:15
11. Jakob Fuglsang, Astana, at 1:19
12. Emanuel Buchmann, Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1:22
13. Enric Mas, Deceuninck-Quick Step, at 1:23
14. Adam Yates, Mitchelton-Scott, at 1:23
16. Nairo Quintana, Movistar, at 1:41
17. Mikel Landa, Movistar, at 1:43
18. Dan Martin, UAE-Team Emirates, at 1:46
20. Vincenzo Nibali, Bahrain-Merida, at 1:56
21. Richie Porte, Trek-Segafredo, at 1:56
22. Bauke Mollema, Trek-Segafredo, at 2:22
26. Romain Bardet, AG2R-La Mondiale, at 2:57
Although he is good, it’d be a bold, brave soul to suggest Giulio Ciccone is going to win the Tour de France in 2019. For now, after 987km and six stages of racing, the Italian who won the King of the Mountains crown at the Giro d’Italia a couple of months ago, is the latest leader of the race.
A yellow jersey is Ciccone’s prize for second place in the stage. He crossed the line only a few meters behind Dylan Teuns, but the difference in time was 11 seconds, that’s 11 painful seconds that the 58kg 24-year-old from Trek-Segafredo will never forget.
Must. Get. To. Finish.
La Planche has seen champions confirmed. It was here in 2012 that Froome first announced to the world that he had the potential to win the Tour de France. It was here in 2014 that Nibali increased his overall advantage. It was here in 2017 that Aru celebrated and shaved a few seconds off his cumulative time on GC, eventually helping him become the only non-Sky rider to wear the maillot jaune a couple of years ago.
It was at La Planche that Ciccone stole Alaphilippe’s yellow jersey.
“For me it is a dream,” he said moments after being pushed by an official while still throwing his victory salute. “It is unbelievable. I still can’t understand it.”
Ciccone is the third leader of Le Tour 2019 and he said the obvious about the honor he earned with an audacious, long range attack: “It is a dream for every who loves cycling.”
The runner-up at La Planche des Belles Filles walked through the mixed zone explaining an emotional day, admitting the reality of his place on the American-registered team.
“I am in yellow,” he said. “I will try to keep it tomorrow. But with Richie Porte on the team we will try for him.”
The Italian Tour leader is the domestique for an Australian who finished 11th at La Planche but continues to suffer the ramifications of losing almost a minute to Ineos in the TTT. Porte is clearly in fine climbing form and it’s easy to understand why he remains Trek-Segafredo’s focus.
“Our plan is only for Richie,” said Ciccone. Never mind personal ambition, it’s all about the team and he knows his responsibilities. “We have Richie in good condition so we have to try for him.”
It makes sense. Cycling can be kind but also cruel: a leader one day, a worker the next. But on this day, on that dirt road, up that steep gradient, it was each man for himself.
There have been times when a worker makes the break and is then told to wait come crunch time. That may have been the original reason that Trek-Segafredo sent Ciccone into the break. But stopping while holding an advantage of four minutes with just seven kilometers to go? It wasn’t worth it. What more could he have offered Richie? A little moral support? It was better for him, for his team which hasn’t had the best of seasons, to push on, to test himself. To put on a yellow jersey, to lead the Tour.
It’s a lovely honor but in the days ahead, we’re going to see him again, alongside the Tasmanian 35-year-old who lags behind other favorites but ahead of riders who faltered today.
Valverde and van Garderen were other names uttered before the Tour when referencing possible GC winners but their hopes took a hit on the dirt.
The longest stage awaits and then the rendezvous in the Alps and some more traditional mountains. It’s a long way to Paris but the pecking order has been established. Thanks for the memories Les Vosge. We will surely see you again in the coming years.
Tour de France Stage 6 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|4:29:03
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:11
|3
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:05
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|1:44
|5
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|7
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1:51
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|9
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:53
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|12
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|13
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:58
|14
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|2:02
|16
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|17
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|18
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:17
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:19
|20
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|21
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27
|22
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|2:35
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|24
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|2:44
|25
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:46
|26
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52
|27
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:53
|28
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|3:05
|29
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|,,
|30
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:18
|31
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|3:26
|32
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:10
|33
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:20
|34
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|5:44
|35
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:08
|36
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:36
|37
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6:44
|38
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7:23
|39
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|8:00
|40
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:37
|41
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:09
|42
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:36
|43
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10:14
|44
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:33
|45
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:46
|46
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:12
|47
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|48
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|11:42
|49
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|12:20
|50
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|13:13
|51
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|13:28
|52
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|53
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|13:40
|54
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|13:43
|55
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|13:45
|56
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|57
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|13:54
|58
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|14:38
|59
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:46
|60
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|61
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|14:51
|62
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|63
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|64
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|65
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|66
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|67
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|68
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|14:55
|69
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|70
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|71
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:16
|72
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|73
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:30
|74
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|75
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|15:50
|76
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|17:39
|77
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:46
|78
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|79
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|80
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|81
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|82
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|83
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:27
|84
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|18:34
|85
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|86
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:37
|87
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:39
|89
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|18:43
|90
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|19:04
|91
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:16
|92
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|19:28
|93
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|94
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|20:02
|95
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|97
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|98
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|99
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|100
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|101
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|102
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|103
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|104
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|105
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|106
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|107
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|108
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|109
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|110
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|112
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|113
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|114
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|115
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|116
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|117
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|118
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|119
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|120
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20:15
|121
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|20:17
|122
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|20:20
|123
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|124
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|20:25
|125
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:28
|126
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|127
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|128
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20:38
|129
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|130
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|131
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|132
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|133
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|134
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|135
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|136
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|137
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|138
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|20:43
|139
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|20:50
|140
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:54
|141
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|142
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:23
|143
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|22:15
|144
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|145
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22:36
|146
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:48
|147
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|22:50
|148
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|149
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|150
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|151
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|,,
|152
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|153
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|22:57
|154
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22:58
|155
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|156
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|157
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|158
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:08
|159
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:18
|160
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|23:25
|161
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:27
|162
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|23:35
|163
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|23:39
|164
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|165
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|166
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|23:42
|167
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|23:58
|168
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|24:10
|169
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|24:15
|170
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:20
|171
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:21
|172
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|173
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:38
|174
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|29:42
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:14:55
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|3
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:32
|4
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|5
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|0:49
|6
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:53
|7
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|8
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:04
|9
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:13
|10
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|1:15
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|1:19
|12
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:22
|13
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23
|14
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:24
|15
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:39
|16
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1:41
|17
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:43
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|20
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:56
|21
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|22
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22
|23
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:23
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:31
|25
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:55
|26
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:57
|27
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:03
|28
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|3:05
|29
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:25
|30
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:27
|31
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|32
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:26
|33
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|7:13
|34
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:47
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:59
|36
|TAARAMÄE Rein
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:03
|37
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11:47
|38
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:00
|39
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|13:03
|40
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:20
|41
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|14:02
|42
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|14:21
|43
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:39
|44
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:40
|45
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|15:11
|46
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:19
|47
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16:11
|48
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:23
|49
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:45
|50
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:53
|51
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|17:06
|52
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|17:25
|53
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|17:45
|54
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:53
|55
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|56
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|18:06
|57
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|18:15
|58
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:45
|59
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|19:02
|60
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|19:18
|61
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|19:28
|62
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:37
|63
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|19:41
|64
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:48
|65
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|20:10
|66
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|20:12
|67
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|21:18
|68
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|21:19
|69
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|21:22
|70
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|21:24
|71
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|22:50
|72
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|24:03
|73
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|24:14
|74
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|25:48
|75
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|26:25
|76
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|26:26
|77
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|27:07
|78
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:09
|79
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:38
|80
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|27:52
|81
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|28:30
|82
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|29:24
|83
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|29:40
|84
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|29:41
|85
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|30:51
|86
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|31:11
|87
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|31:15
|88
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|32:03
|89
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|32:28
|90
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:17
|91
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:42
|92
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:43
|93
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|35:07
|94
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:08
|95
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:12
|96
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|36:32
|97
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|37:03
|98
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|37:30
|99
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|38:05
|100
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38:48
|101
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:50
|102
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|39:12
|103
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|39:13
|104
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|39:41
|105
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|39:48
|106
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|40:09
|107
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|40:19
|108
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|40:43
|109
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41:04
|110
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|41:29
|111
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|41:36
|112
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|42:06
|113
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|42:08
|114
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:12
|115
|MOINARD Amaël
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:07
|116
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:19
|117
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|44:25
|118
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|45:17
|119
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|45:30
|120
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:40
|121
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:46
|122
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|45:50
|123
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|47:41
|124
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|48:02
|125
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|48:30
|126
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|48:47
|127
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|49:14
|128
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|49:17
|129
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|49:21
|130
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|49:36
|131
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|49:55
|132
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|49:58
|133
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:06
|134
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|50:14
|135
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51:05
|136
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|51:16
|137
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|51:39
|138
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|51:43
|139
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|140
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|51:49
|141
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|51:57
|142
|VAN MELSEN Kevin
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|52:16
|143
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|52:28
|144
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|52:41
|145
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|53:20
|146
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:38
|147
|LANGEVELD Sebastian
|EF Education First
|53:48
|148
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53:54
|149
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:33
|150
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|54:37
|151
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|54:42
|152
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:44
|153
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|54:45
|154
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|55:22
|155
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55:26
|156
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|55:27
|157
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|56:05
|158
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:06
|159
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|56:26
|160
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|56:32
|161
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:08
|162
|TERPSTRA Niki
|Team Total Direct Energie
|57:13
|163
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:17
|164
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|57:25
|165
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|57:27
|166
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|57:43
|167
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:38
|168
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:46
|169
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|58:49
|170
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:51
|171
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:36
|172
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:00:09
|173
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:02:09
|174
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:04:36
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|144
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|98
|3
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|92
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|88
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|75
|6
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|64
|7
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|62
|8
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|48
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47
|10
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|46
|11
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|40
|12
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|38
|13
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|36
|14
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34
|15
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|34
|16
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33
|17
|OFFREDO Yoann
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|32
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|30
|19
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28
|20
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|21
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|25
|22
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23
|23
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|20
|24
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|20
|25
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|20
|26
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|27
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|17
|28
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17
|29
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|30
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16
|31
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|32
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|33
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|13
|34
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|35
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|36
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|37
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|38
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|39
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|9
|40
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|9
|41
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|9
|42
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|9
|43
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|44
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|45
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|46
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|47
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|48
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|6
|49
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|50
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|51
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|52
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|53
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|54
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|55
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|56
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|5
|57
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|58
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|59
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|60
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|4
|61
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|62
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|63
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|64
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|3
|65
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2
|66
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|67
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|68
|SIMON Julien
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|69
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|2
|70
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|71
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2
|72
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|73
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|1
|74
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|75
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|76
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|43
|2
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|3
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|27
|4
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|13
|5
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|6
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|7
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|8
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|4
|9
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|4
|10
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|12
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|13
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|14
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1
|15
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1
|16
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1
|18
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|1
|19
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:14:55
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:53
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:20
|6
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|16:11
|7
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:45
|8
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:53
|9
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:53
|10
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|19:41
|11
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|21:18
|12
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|27:52
|13
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|29:40
|14
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|32:28
|15
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:17
|16
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|35:07
|17
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|38:48
|18
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|40:09
|19
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41:04
|20
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:12
|21
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|45:30
|22
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|49:14
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|50:06
|24
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|52:28
|25
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|52:41
|26
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|57:08
|27
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:17
|28
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|57:27
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|70:19:27
|2
|Movistar Team
|1:39
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:04
|4
|EF Education First
|4:26
|5
|Team INEOS
|7:46
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8:31
|7
|Bahrain Merida
|10:20
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:03
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|11:40
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:28
|11
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:42
|12
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:31
|13
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|23:56
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:46
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|33:37
|16
|CCC Team
|35:24
|17
|Team Sunweb
|38:44
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|39:05
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|56:23
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|57:25
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:01:36
|22
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:10:47
