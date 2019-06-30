Tour de France teams: Wanty-Gobert

Early breakaways are the goal of Wanty-Gobert; a stage win would justify years of trying at the Tour

Wanty-Gobert

Wanty-Gobert’s role at the Tour de France is to launch each day’s early breakaway, and the team has accomplished this for the past two years without hesitation. Look to Guillaume Martin and others to be the early attackers; a move that grabs television time for the team’s Belgian sponsors.

A stage win would represent unmeasurable success for the squad that, year in and year out, goes on the attack.

Roster

Aimé De Gendt, Odd Christian Eiking, Guillaume Martin, Xandro Meurisse, Andrea Pasqualon, Frederik Backaert, Kevin Van Melsen, Yoann Offredo