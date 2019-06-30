Tour de France teams: Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo comes into the Tour backing Richie Porte for the GC

Trek-Segafredo

Richie Porte has all the skills to win the Tour; unfortunately, he has failed to summon the luck to even finish, on more than one occasion, as a bonafide GC contender. This year could present Porte’s best option to win: His former boss, Chris Froome, is out of the Tour nursing injury, as is Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb). The route suits Porte’s punchy and aggressive climbing style, and the presence of an early team time trial could suit Trek’s lineup of rouleurs.

This year, the team will once again fully support the Australian, going so far as to leave off two-time monument winner John Degenkolb from its roster. Jasper Stuyven and Koen De Kort are the big engines to power the team time trial; Fabio Felline and Toms Skujins are capable all-around riders for the hills; Giulio Ciccone and Julien Bernard will support Porte in the high mountains. If Porte suffers more bad luck, the team has Bauke Mollema, who has proven himself capable of challenging for the top-10.

Roster

Richie Porte, Bauke Mollema, Julien Bernard, Fabio Felline, Jasper Stuyven, Koen De Kort, Toms Skujins, Giulio Ciccone