Tour de France teams: Mitchelton-Scott

The battle for the GC is Mitchelton-Scott's primary focus in 2019 with its GC leader Adam Yates

Mitchelton-Scott

Adam Yates was fourth at the 2016 Tour, but has since struggled to regain such form. Still, like many of the other pure climbers who struggle against the clock, this year’s route may provide Yates’s best chance for another top result. With brother Simon on the roster, he’ll have a grand tour winner for a super-domestique. Or as a second option.

Yates’s GC ambitions again lead the team’s roster creation. Look for Mitchelton-Scott to challenge for the victory in the early team time trial; the squad boasts strong time trialists Luke Durbridge, Daryl Impey, and rounders Matteo Trentin and Michael Hepburn. Christopher Juul-Jensen will help out in the hilly terrain and Jack Haig provides another climbing domestique for the big mountains. But it will likely be Simon Yates providing the final assistance for brother Adam on the major GC days.

Roster

Adam Yates, Simon Yates, Daryl Impey, Matteo Trentin, Jack Haig, Luke Durbridge, Michael Hepburn, Christopher Juul-Jensen