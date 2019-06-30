Tour de France teams: Lotto-Soudal

Stage wins are most important to the Belgian squad, which brings sprinter Caleb Ewan plus breakaway specialists Tim Wellens, Thomas De Gendt, and Tiesj Benoot

Caleb Ewan finally makes his Tour debut after being snubbed by his former team, Mitchelton-Scott, last year. He will share resources with Lotto’s breakaway specialists, because stage wins are most important to the Belgian squad. Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot, and Tim Wellens create a formidable trio of breakaway specialists who are guaranteed to attack on every hilly day. De Gendt is the most experienced breakaway rider in the bunch, and a stage win would spell 2019 success for the Belgian rider and his team.

Roster

Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot, Roger Kluge, Maxime Monfort, Caleb Ewan, Tim Wellens, Jasper De Buyst, Jens Keukeleire