Tour de France teams: Lotto-Soudal
Lotto-Soudal
Caleb Ewan finally makes his Tour debut after being snubbed by his former team, Mitchelton-Scott, last year. He will share resources with Lotto’s breakaway specialists, because stage wins are most important to the Belgian squad. Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot, and Tim Wellens create a formidable trio of breakaway specialists who are guaranteed to attack on every hilly day. De Gendt is the most experienced breakaway rider in the bunch, and a stage win would spell 2019 success for the Belgian rider and his team.
Roster
Thomas De Gendt, Tiesj Benoot, Roger Kluge, Maxime Monfort, Caleb Ewan, Tim Wellens, Jasper De Buyst, Jens Keukeleire