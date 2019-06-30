Tour de France teams: Dimension Data

Without Mark Cavendish or Louis Meintjes on its roster, Dimension Data comes to the 2019 Tour de France as an opportunist squad hunting for stage wins

Dimension Data

Dimension Data comes into the 2019 Tour de France without Mark Cavendish, the most prolific sprinter in Tour history. Dimension Data is also leaving is former GC hope, Lois Meintjes, at home.

Without these two riders, the South African team is squarely targeting stage victories with a lineup of all-around riders for the flats, mountains, and hilly terrain. Steve Cummings, Roman Kreuziger and Ben King could be called upon to chase stage victories on the hilly or mountainous days. Edvald Boasson Hagen and Michael Valgren can compete on flat and hilly stages. And Giacomo Nizzolo is a capable sprinter that could grab a victory from a diminished sprint.

Roster

Roman Kreuziger, Edvald Boasson Hagen, Ben King, Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg, Steve Cummings, Michael Valgren, Giacomo Nizzolo, Lars Ytting Bak

