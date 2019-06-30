Tour de France teams: CCC Team

Once a proud GC team, CCC Team now refocuses on winning stages with Greg van Avermaet

CCC Team

Formerly a GC team under the leadership of Richie Porte, CCC Team has refocused as a classics and breakaway squad that looks to take opportunities during stage races, rather than win them outright. This year’s Tour roster represents CCC Team’s goal of winning stages: Greg Van Avermaet will look to win hilly sprints and make it into breakaways. Patrick Bevin and Michael Schär can win in hilly and flat terrain. Simon Geschke and Alessandro De Marchi can win stages in the mountains. And American Joey Rosskopf makes his Tour de France debut, hoping to feature into breakaways as well.

A stage victory could help CCC Team rebound from its disastrous spring campaign.

Roster

Greg Van Avarmaet, Patrick Bevin, Simon Geschke, Serge Pauwels, Joey Rosskopf, Alessandro De Marchi, Michael Schär, Łukasz Wisniowski