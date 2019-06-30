Tour de France teams: Bora-Hansgrohe

Bora-Hansgrohe

The Bora-Hansgrohe team is almost entirely focused on one thing: Helping Peter Sagan, the undisputed king of the green jersey, win the Tour’s points competition for a record seventh time. Bora will devote most of its team resources to this chase, as this year’s team includes flat landers Gregor Mühlberger, Daniel Oss, and Marcus Burghardt, as well as all-around rider Lukas Pöstlberger and versatile sprinter Max Schachmann. That said, the team also has a rising GC contender in Emanuel Buchmann, who will have to freelance his way to stay in the hunt for the GC. The one rider to help Buchmann will be Konrad, who recently finished third overall at the Tour de Suisse.

Roster

Emanuel Buchmann, Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss, Maximilian Schachmann, Marcus Burghardt, Patrick Konrad, Gregor Mühlberger, Lukas Pöstlberger