Tour de France teams: Arkéa-Samsic

Arkéa-Samsic targets the flat sprint stages with Andre Greipel

With 11 stage wins, André Greipel is one of the most experienced sprinters in the bunch. But at age 36, Greipel’s best days are long behind him. That said, a surprise stage win would justify the team’s inclusion in the Tour.

Greipel’s sprint ambitions are the primary focus of this French team. Scoring stage wins from breakaways is another. The team has French climbing hero Warren Barguil for the mountains.

Roster

Warren Barguil, André Greipel, Anthony Delaplace, Florian Vachon, Élie Gesbert, Maxime Bouet, Amael Moinard, Kevin Ledanois