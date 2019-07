Tour de France teams: Ag2r La Mondiale

AG2R-La Mondiale targets the GC with Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet has his sights set squarely on a podium run at the Tour, and his team is fully behind him. With few time trial kilometers on this year’s route and climbs galore, Bardet may never have a better chance to upset the status quo of Team Sky/Ineos dominance than this year.

Predicted roster

Romain Bardet, Mickaël Cherel, Benoît Cosnefroy, Mathias Frank, Tony Gallopin, Alexis Gougeard, Oliver Naesen, Alexis Vuillermoz