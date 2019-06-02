Chad Haga (Sunweb) won his first grand tour stage on the Giro’s closing time trial in Verona, salvaging something for his team after Tom Dumoulin’s early exit. Victor Campenaerts and Thomas De Gendt (both Lotto-Soudal) finished second and third respectively on the stage.

“I thought of my dad and my wife, I thought that Roglic must be tired,” said Haga. “The way my legs felt yesterday I fully believed I could win today, I just had to do it, and I was right.”

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) secured the pink jersey, finishing 36th on the stage. His victory is the second ever win for a Latin-American in the Giro d’Italia.

Vincenzo Nibali posted a strong time on the stage to finish ninth, however, it wasn’t sufficient to overturn his 1:54 deficit to the Ecuadorian, leaving the Bahrain-Merida man second in overall.

As expected, Primoz Roglic took Mikel Landa’s overnight spot in third on GC, finishing 31 seconds up on the Basque rider to leave him 8 seconds ahead of him in the overall.

The 17-kilometer course around Verona was dominated by a long dragging climb midway on the Via Torricelle of 4.5km of around 4 percent, a gradient shallow enough to allow riders to stay in their timetrial position throughout.

Campanaerts was one of the early starters and set the benchmark time of 22:11, an average speed of 46.0kph.

It didn’t take long for Haga to take the Belgian’s place in the hot seat, setting a time of 22:07; four seconds faster than Campanaerts with an average speed of 46.1kph. Though the American had been six seconds down on Campanaerts at the intermediate time check, he held his form and finished strong. The American had been targeting the stage and had been attempting to save his legs as much as possible through the final mountain stages.

De Gendt was also off early in the day, and posted a time of 22:13, only six seconds back on Haga, placing third in the provisional standings. Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was an outside contender for the stage, however, having had a disappointing second-half of the Giro, only managed a time to provisionally place 10th, finishing the day in 17th on the stage.

As Roglic set off,  it seemed that he was the only rider yet to start that was capable of unseating Haga from the hotseat. As well as racing for the stage, Roglic was racing for the GC podium, needing 23 seconds on Landa to return to a third in the overall, having been bumped off it the day before on stage 20. As he crested the climb, he was still down on Landa, and a long way off the time set by Haga. Though he finished the stage only in tenth, he did enough to take third on GC, beating Landa’s time by 31 seconds.

“This was a hard Giro,” said Roglic. “I think we can be proud. I think everyone wanted to win. The way it finished for me, it can be like a win for me.”

Next up was Nibali, and though he posted an impressive time to finish ninth on the stage, it wasn’t enough to overhaul the 1:54 overnight deficit he had to make up on Carapaz. The Ecuadorian finished the stage 1:12 down on Haga, earning him 36th on the stage, but more crucially, it was only 49 seconds slower than Nibali, meaning his pink jersey was safe.

In the other jersey classifications, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) did enough to secure the white jersey for young riders, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the ciclamino jersey for the points classification, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) secured the blue KoM jersey, having held it for every stage of the race bar one.

Max Sciandri, sport director of Movistar, said of Carapaz: “He’s an amazing leader, took amazing victories – won two stages – dominated with the jersey, so we’re super happy.”

Giro d'Italia Stage 21 (ITT) Results

RankNameTeamTime
1HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb22:07
2CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal0:04
3DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal0:06
4CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida0:09
5LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:11
6ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
7BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team0:17
8CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:20
9NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida0:23
10ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:26
11DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott0:27
12BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates0:34
13ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin0:36
14POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:37
15MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:40
16VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma0:42
17JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:44
18BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott0:48
19AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team0:53
20SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:57
21LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
22FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe0:58
23CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:00
24YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
25BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03
26MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:04
27SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
28ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:06
29DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team1:07
30MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:09
31GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
32MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
33DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:10
34ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
35HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
36CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team1:12
37DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
38GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo1:17
39HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:18
40DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
41SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:19
42NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
43LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:20
44O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:22
45KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:23
46VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1:26
47IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:27
48HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28
49VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:29
50POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida1:30
51ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
52NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:36
53GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:37
54PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy1:38
55SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
56JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:39
57BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
58BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1:40
59STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
60BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:42
61VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
62HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:43
63MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:46
64MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates1:48
65SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
66CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:49
67SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:50
68CARTHY HughEF Education First1:51
69OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team1:53
70HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
71CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:55
72MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:58
73CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo2:01
74WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
75POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:07
76CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
77MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:09
78GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
79CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo2:11
80BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
81CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
82IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo2:13
83GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data2:15
84SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
85PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:19
86GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
87CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy2:21
88DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
89HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS2:22
90HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:23
91BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
92CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First2:25
93DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2:27
94MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2:29
95WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
96CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2:31
97VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team2:32
98HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
99ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:33
100SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
101PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:34
102CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
103BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin2:35
104KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
105SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:36
106FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:37
107AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida2:39
108NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS2:41
109BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2:42
110BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
111BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:43
112CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
113VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:50
114SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
115TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:54
116GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ2:57
117COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:59
118ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
119KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3:00
120HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal3:01
121GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
122SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy3:03
123LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ3:05
124DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy3:07
125CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:08
126ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF3:12
127BROWN NathanEF Education First3:17
128NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
129PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3:18
130BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:21
131GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:23
132MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:25
133GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy3:27
134BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy3:31
135SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF3:33
136NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
137FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:34
138LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:36
139HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:37
140LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:54
141SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS4:04
142DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS4:20
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 90:01:47
2NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:05
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
4LANDA MikelMovistar Team2:38
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:43
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe6:56
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team7:26
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott7:49
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS8:56
10ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin12:14
11CARTHY HughEF Education First16:36
12DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First20:12
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ21:59
14FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe22:38
15POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo27:19
17NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott27:46
18KANGERT TanelEF Education First30:11
19POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida33:40
20MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34:52
21DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team39:51
22DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS42:26
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida49:06
24HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS58:45
25HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:04:31
26ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team1:05:28
27HIRT JanAstana Pro Team1:05:38
28CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09:11
29VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:12:04
30BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:16:55
31BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:17:41
32O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:17:49
33JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:22:57
34HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:24:02
35HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:28:09
36IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:28:25
37CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32:21
38SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32:54
39AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:33:00
40CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:33:12
41BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:36:40
42ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:38:34
43BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:49:34
44SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:54:16
45GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:54:33
46PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:56:03
47DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:56:44
48CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:57:41
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:59:02
50ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:03:31
51DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:06:26
52WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale2:07:02
53MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:07:24
54ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team2:09:51
55VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:12:22
56KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:15:24
57CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:18:35
58GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:20:33
59SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:20:43
60VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team2:27:26
61PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:31:42
62MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:40:04
63CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:41:00
64VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:41:58
65TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:43:16
66BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:44:14
67BROWN NathanEF Education First2:44:52
68HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:46:43
69GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data2:50:28
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:50:33
71PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:55:14
72FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:57:12
73OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3:00:02
74BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:03:12
75MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:03:30
76NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida3:04:26
77SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy3:06:36
78DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:09:24
79GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale3:09:32
80NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS3:10:04
81FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:14:04
82LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:15:57
83WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data3:18:24
84COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF3:20:58
85ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF3:25:08
86PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS3:25:43
87VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team3:28:10
88CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:33:45
89POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe3:35:14
90BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3:35:32
91GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:39:32
92SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step3:43:50
93AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida3:52:52
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:53:05
95BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:53:06
96KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS3:54:54
97GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3:58:26
98GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida4:00:28
99MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:06:17
100NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy4:06:28
101HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step4:07:49
102SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:08:19
103MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF4:11:52
104VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma4:13:34
105HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb4:13:46
106BENNETT SeanEF Education First4:17:00
107CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:18:19
108CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First4:18:35
109BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:20:44
110BOLE GregaBahrain Merida4:22:27
111CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal4:25:03
112LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4:27:17
113NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy4:29:11
114SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4:29:32
115ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4:31:48
116HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin4:31:59
117BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin4:35:35
118DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data4:44:40
119LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma4:51:26
120SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team4:53:09
121STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:56:00
122ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:56:45
123DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:56:59
124DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:58:12
125BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy4:58:58
126MAS LluísMovistar Team5:00:44
127SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe5:02:30
128GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy5:06:26
129GRADEK KamilCCC Team5:07:15
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy5:08:52
131CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates5:09:31
132GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:16:07
133SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:21:10
134LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:26:51
135DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5:26:52
136IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo5:28:23
137CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:29:19
138SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:33:49
139BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates5:34:50
140SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF5:35:22
141CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo6:00:17
142HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:05:56
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 90:09:13
2SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS1:30
3CARTHY HughEF Education First9:10
4MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ14:33
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19:53
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS35:00
7HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott57:05
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:10:23
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:16:36
10HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:20:43
11SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:46:50
12GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:47:07
13VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:04:56
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:07:58
15CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:11:09
16PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:24:16
17CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:33:34
18TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:35:50
19FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:49:46
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS3:02:38
21COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF3:13:32
22ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF3:17:42
23CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:26:19
24GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:32:06
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:59:02
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step4:00:23
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First4:09:34
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy4:21:45
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin4:28:09
30DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data4:37:14
31STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:48:34
32ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:49:19
33DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:50:46
34CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates5:02:05
35SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:26:23
36BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates5:27:24
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe226
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ213
3CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè104
4MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec93
5CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team90
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy60
7MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF54
8NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida51
9ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma50
10BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team48
11CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec47
12BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
13ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
14YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
15SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe42
16CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates37
17GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data36
18FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
19CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida34
20CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team33
21CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott33
22CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
23LANDA MikelMovistar Team32
24LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
25ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates28
26MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe27
27DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal27
28BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
29BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb26
30FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe26
31BENNETT SeanEF Education First25
32CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal24
33PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale23
34CARTHY HughEF Education First22
35GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ22
36MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
37NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott21
38CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF21
39HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb20
40HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
41DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS19
42KANGERT TanelEF Education First19
43SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step16
44VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16
45ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
46MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
47LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ15
48CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step14
49ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team14
50SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF14
51BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13
52SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
53COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
54MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates12
55HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
56MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
57BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team12
58NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy12
59SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12
60HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
61CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè11
62DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale11
63SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ11
64HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb10
65ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team10
66LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9
67SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF8
68CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
69PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
70SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
71BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
72BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
73JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7
74KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
75LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ7
76POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
77SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
78AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
79JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
80FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
81DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5
82DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
83HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
84OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
85POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida3
86PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
87KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
88CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
89GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3
90HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2
91SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
92GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
93MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
94MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
95SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
96VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2
97NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
98VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
99CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo267
2MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec115
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida86
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team75
5NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott68
6ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin54
7CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53
8BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team46
9LANDA MikelMovistar Team42
10BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
11CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
12DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS36
13NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida32
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
15SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
17MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ25
18HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb24
19CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott22
20PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
21HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18
22CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
23VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
25LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team16
26FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
27HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
28CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step14
29KANGERT TanelEF Education First13
30ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
31CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF12
32BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb10
33MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
34PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale9
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
36CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
37YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
38CARTHY HughEF Education First8
39BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale8
40FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe7
41ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team7
42DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
43POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
44GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data6
45DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
46AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
47ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
48PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
49CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4
50BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3
51CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal3
52SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3
53OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
54SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
55MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3
56SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
57SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2
58BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
59NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2
60DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2
61BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
62MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
63MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
64TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
66MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
67VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1
68HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb1
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 270:44:14
2Astana Pro Team17:36
3Bahrain Merida18:31
4EF Education First25:35
5Mitchelton-Scott30:56
6Team INEOS37:36
7Trek - Segafredo1:11:03
8BORA - hansgrohe1:37:39
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:41:39
10Team Jumbo-Visma2:07:26
11AG2R La Mondiale2:15:45
12UAE-Team Emirates2:31:16
13Team Sunweb3:13:49
14Deceuninck - Quick Step3:33:13
15CCC Team4:25:36
16Team Dimension Data4:30:38
17Team Katusha Alpecin4:58:13
18Lotto Soudal5:54:32
19Bardiani - CSF6:11:35
20Groupama - FDJ6:41:03
21Israel Cycling Academy8:03:14
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè 11:33:57

