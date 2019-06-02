Giro stage 21: Haga snatches surprise win while Carapaz claims the pink jersey
Carapaz and Nibali secure first and second on GC while Roglic ousts Landa from the podium to take third ovarall.
Chad Haga (Sunweb) won his first grand tour stage on the Giro’s closing time trial in Verona, salvaging something for his team after Tom Dumoulin’s early exit. Victor Campenaerts and Thomas De Gendt (both Lotto-Soudal) finished second and third respectively on the stage.
“I thought of my dad and my wife, I thought that Roglic must be tired,” said Haga. “The way my legs felt yesterday I fully believed I could win today, I just had to do it, and I was right.”
Richard Carapaz (Movistar) secured the pink jersey, finishing 36th on the stage. His victory is the second ever win for a Latin-American in the Giro d’Italia.
Vincenzo Nibali posted a strong time on the stage to finish ninth, however, it wasn’t sufficient to overturn his 1:54 deficit to the Ecuadorian, leaving the Bahrain-Merida man second in overall.
As expected, Primoz Roglic took Mikel Landa’s overnight spot in third on GC, finishing 31 seconds up on the Basque rider to leave him 8 seconds ahead of him in the overall.
The 17-kilometer course around Verona was dominated by a long dragging climb midway on the Via Torricelle of 4.5km of around 4 percent, a gradient shallow enough to allow riders to stay in their timetrial position throughout.
Campanaerts was one of the early starters and set the benchmark time of 22:11, an average speed of 46.0kph.
It didn’t take long for Haga to take the Belgian’s place in the hot seat, setting a time of 22:07; four seconds faster than Campanaerts with an average speed of 46.1kph. Though the American had been six seconds down on Campanaerts at the intermediate time check, he held his form and finished strong. The American had been targeting the stage and had been attempting to save his legs as much as possible through the final mountain stages.
De Gendt was also off early in the day, and posted a time of 22:13, only six seconds back on Haga, placing third in the provisional standings. Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was an outside contender for the stage, however, having had a disappointing second-half of the Giro, only managed a time to provisionally place 10th, finishing the day in 17th on the stage.
As Roglic set off, it seemed that he was the only rider yet to start that was capable of unseating Haga from the hotseat. As well as racing for the stage, Roglic was racing for the GC podium, needing 23 seconds on Landa to return to a third in the overall, having been bumped off it the day before on stage 20. As he crested the climb, he was still down on Landa, and a long way off the time set by Haga. Though he finished the stage only in tenth, he did enough to take third on GC, beating Landa’s time by 31 seconds.
“This was a hard Giro,” said Roglic. “I think we can be proud. I think everyone wanted to win. The way it finished for me, it can be like a win for me.”
Next up was Nibali, and though he posted an impressive time to finish ninth on the stage, it wasn’t enough to overhaul the 1:54 overnight deficit he had to make up on Carapaz. The Ecuadorian finished the stage 1:12 down on Haga, earning him 36th on the stage, but more crucially, it was only 49 seconds slower than Nibali, meaning his pink jersey was safe.
In the other jersey classifications, Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) did enough to secure the white jersey for young riders, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the ciclamino jersey for the points classification, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) secured the blue KoM jersey, having held it for every stage of the race bar one.
Max Sciandri, sport director of Movistar, said of Carapaz: “He’s an amazing leader, took amazing victories – won two stages – dominated with the jersey, so we’re super happy.”
Giro d'Italia Stage 21 (ITT) Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|22:07
|2
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|0:04
|3
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|0:06
|4
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:09
|5
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:11
|6
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|7
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|0:17
|8
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:20
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:23
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26
|11
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27
|12
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:34
|13
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:36
|14
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:37
|15
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:40
|16
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:42
|17
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:44
|18
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:48
|19
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|0:53
|20
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:57
|21
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|22
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|23
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:00
|24
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03
|26
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|27
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|28
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06
|29
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|1:07
|30
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|31
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|32
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|33
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10
|34
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|35
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|36
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|1:12
|37
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|38
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17
|39
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:18
|40
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|41
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:19
|42
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|43
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:20
|44
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:22
|45
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:23
|46
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1:26
|47
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:27
|48
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28
|49
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29
|50
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|1:30
|51
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|52
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:36
|53
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:37
|54
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:38
|55
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|56
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:39
|57
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|58
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1:40
|59
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|60
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:42
|61
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|62
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:43
|63
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:46
|64
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48
|65
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|66
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:49
|67
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:50
|68
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|1:51
|69
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:53
|70
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|71
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:55
|72
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|73
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:01
|74
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:07
|76
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|77
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:09
|78
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|79
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:11
|80
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|81
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|82
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:13
|83
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|2:15
|84
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|85
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19
|86
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|87
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:21
|88
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|89
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|2:22
|90
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:23
|91
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|92
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|2:25
|93
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:27
|94
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:29
|95
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|96
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:31
|97
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|2:32
|98
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|99
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:33
|100
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|101
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:34
|102
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|103
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:35
|104
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|105
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:36
|106
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:37
|107
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:39
|108
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|2:41
|109
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:42
|110
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|111
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:43
|112
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|113
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:50
|114
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|115
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:54
|116
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:57
|117
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:59
|118
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|119
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:00
|120
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|3:01
|121
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|122
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:03
|123
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:05
|124
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:07
|125
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:08
|126
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:12
|127
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|3:17
|128
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|129
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3:18
|130
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:21
|131
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:23
|132
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:25
|133
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:27
|134
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:31
|135
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:33
|136
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|137
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:34
|138
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:36
|139
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:37
|140
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:54
|141
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|4:04
|142
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|4:20
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|90:01:47
|2
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:05
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|4
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|2:38
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:43
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:56
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|7:26
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:49
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|8:56
|10
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:14
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|16:36
|12
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|20:12
|13
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:59
|14
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:38
|15
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:19
|17
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:46
|18
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|30:11
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|33:40
|20
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34:52
|21
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|39:51
|22
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|42:26
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|49:06
|24
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|58:45
|25
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:31
|26
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:28
|27
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:38
|28
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09:11
|29
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:04
|30
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:55
|31
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:17:41
|32
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:17:49
|33
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:22:57
|34
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:02
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:09
|36
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:28:25
|37
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32:21
|38
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32:54
|39
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:33:00
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:33:12
|41
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:40
|42
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38:34
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:49:34
|44
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:54:16
|45
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:54:33
|46
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:56:03
|47
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:56:44
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:41
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:59:02
|50
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:03:31
|51
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:06:26
|52
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:07:02
|53
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:07:24
|54
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|2:09:51
|55
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:12:22
|56
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:15:24
|57
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:18:35
|58
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:20:33
|59
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:20:43
|60
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|2:27:26
|61
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:42
|62
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:40:04
|63
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:41:00
|64
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41:58
|65
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:43:16
|66
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:44:14
|67
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:44:52
|68
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:46:43
|69
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|2:50:28
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:50:33
|71
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:55:14
|72
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:57:12
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3:00:02
|74
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:03:12
|75
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:03:30
|76
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:04:26
|77
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:06:36
|78
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:09:24
|79
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:09:32
|80
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|3:10:04
|81
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:14:04
|82
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:15:57
|83
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|3:18:24
|84
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:20:58
|85
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:25:08
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|3:25:43
|87
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|3:28:10
|88
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:33:45
|89
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:35:14
|90
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3:35:32
|91
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:39:32
|92
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:43:50
|93
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:52:52
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:53:05
|95
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:53:06
|96
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|3:54:54
|97
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58:26
|98
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|4:00:28
|99
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:06:17
|100
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:06:28
|101
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:07:49
|102
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:08:19
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:11:52
|104
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:13:34
|105
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|4:13:46
|106
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|4:17:00
|107
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:18:19
|108
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|4:18:35
|109
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:20:44
|110
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4:22:27
|111
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|4:25:03
|112
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:27:17
|113
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:29:11
|114
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:29:32
|115
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4:31:48
|116
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:31:59
|117
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:35:35
|118
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|4:44:40
|119
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:51:26
|120
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|4:53:09
|121
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:56:00
|122
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:56:45
|123
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:56:59
|124
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:58:12
|125
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:58:58
|126
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|5:00:44
|127
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:02:30
|128
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:06:26
|129
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|5:07:15
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:08:52
|131
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:09:31
|132
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:16:07
|133
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:21:10
|134
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:26:51
|135
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:26:52
|136
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:28:23
|137
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:29:19
|138
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33:49
|139
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:34:50
|140
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|5:35:22
|141
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:00:17
|142
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:05:56
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|90:09:13
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|1:30
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|9:10
|4
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:33
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:53
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|35:00
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|57:05
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:10:23
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:36
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:20:43
|11
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:46:50
|12
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:47:07
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:04:56
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07:58
|15
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:11:09
|16
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:16
|17
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33:34
|18
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:35:50
|19
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:49:46
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|3:02:38
|21
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:13:32
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:17:42
|23
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:26:19
|24
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:32:06
|25
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:59:02
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:00:23
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|4:09:34
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:21:45
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:28:09
|30
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|4:37:14
|31
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:48:34
|32
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:49:19
|33
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:50:46
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:02:05
|35
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:26:23
|36
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:27:24
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|226
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|213
|3
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|104
|4
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|93
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|90
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|7
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|54
|8
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|51
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|48
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47
|12
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|13
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|14
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|15
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|16
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|17
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|36
|18
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|19
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|34
|20
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|33
|21
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|22
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|23
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|32
|24
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|25
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|26
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|27
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|27
|28
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|29
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|26
|30
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|31
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25
|32
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|24
|33
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|34
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|22
|35
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|36
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|37
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|38
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|21
|39
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|20
|40
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|41
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|19
|42
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|19
|43
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|44
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|45
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|46
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|47
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|48
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|49
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|14
|50
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|51
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|52
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|53
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|54
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|55
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|56
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|57
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|58
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|59
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|60
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|61
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|11
|62
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|63
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|64
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|10
|65
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|10
|66
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9
|67
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|8
|68
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|69
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|70
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|71
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|72
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|73
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|74
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|75
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|76
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|77
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|78
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|79
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|80
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|81
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5
|82
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|83
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|84
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|85
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|86
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|87
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|88
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|89
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|90
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2
|91
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|92
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|93
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|94
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|95
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|96
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2
|97
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|98
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|99
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|267
|2
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|115
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|86
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|75
|5
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|6
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|54
|7
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|46
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|42
|10
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|11
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|12
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|36
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|15
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|17
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|25
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|24
|19
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|20
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|21
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|22
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|23
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|25
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|26
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|27
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|28
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|13
|30
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|31
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|10
|33
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|34
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|36
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|37
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|38
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|39
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|41
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|7
|42
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|43
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|44
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|6
|45
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|47
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|48
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|49
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4
|50
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|51
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|52
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|53
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|54
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|55
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3
|56
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|57
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|58
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|59
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|60
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|61
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|62
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|63
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|64
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|66
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|67
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1
|68
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|270:44:14
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|17:36
|3
|Bahrain Merida
|18:31
|4
|EF Education First
|25:35
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|30:56
|6
|Team INEOS
|37:36
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11:03
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37:39
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:41:39
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:07:26
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:45
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31:16
|13
|Team Sunweb
|3:13:49
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:33:13
|15
|CCC Team
|4:25:36
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|4:30:38
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:58:13
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|5:54:32
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|6:11:35
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:41:03
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:03:14
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|11:33:57
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.