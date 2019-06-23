Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) won in emphatic style from a day-long solo breakaway on the final stage of the Tour de Suisse, Sunday. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) finished third on the day and secured overall victory.

After a strong showing in the Giro d’Italia, Cathy looked untouchable and confident all day as he climbed his way to his first WorldTour win.

“It’s still sinking in,” said Carthy. “It’s a happy moment for me. We train hard, make sacrifices and lose sight of victory. We want to win every race and I’m just relieved to win and pay back the confidence of my team and teammates.”

Behind him, Bernal and Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), who were first and second respectively on the GC at the start of the day, came to the line together. Dennis seemed resigned to second place on the GC, and didn’t even attempt a move in the final kilometers to gain the 22 seconds he required to steal the overall lead.

“It is one of the biggest races that I have won so I’m really happy. It gives me a lot of confidence for the next races,” said Bernal.

“I don’t choose to say that I’m the favorite [for the Tour de France],” continued Bernal. “In any case, I will go with G [Geraint Thomas], he will be our leader. I will try to help him. I don’t have any problems to help him; I’m just 22 years old so I think that I have a lot of Tours in front of me.”

After a strong time trial performance in stage 8, Saturday, Bernal held a slim 22-second margin over Dennis at the start of the day, with Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe next in the GC, 1:46 back.

The 101.5km stage featured three huge climbs, the Nufenen, San Gottardo, and Furka, all of which were over 2,100m high – with the Nufenen being the highest in Switzerland, topping out at just under 2,500m.

Carthy broke away early on in the stage, and found himself going over the Nufenen alone with three minutes’ advantage over the peloton. Between him and the bunch were a chase group of  Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb), Marc Soler (Movistar), Mathias Fränk (AG2R La Mondiale), and Simon Špilak (Katusha-Alpecin).

Carthy was out front alone all day. Photo: Getty Images

With the race pointing uphill from almost kilometer zero, Ineos set the pace from early on, protecting Bernal’s GC lead. In custom style, their tempo on the Nufenen soon split the peloton down to around 40 riders.

Carthy managed to slowly increase his gap over the iconic cobbled climb of San Gottardo, moving 1:20 clear of the chasers. Aru, perhaps still not back to form after time out for surgery on his iliac artery in April, was dropped from the group chasing the Brit.

Jan Hirt (Astana) and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) broke from the peloton on the final climb of the day, while ahead of them, the chase group splintered. Carthy continued to hold his advantage and secured the mountains jersey as he passed over the summit of the final climb of the race with over three minutes on the highly-reduced peloton.

Meanwhile, the GC group had splintered, with Bernal, Dennis, Konrad, Soler, Domenico Pozzovivo, (Bahrain-Merida), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), and Hirt the only riders remaining.

Dennis half-heartedly tried to dislodge Bernal toward the summit of the Furka, but the effort was easily shut down.

With just a descent and a flat 10km run to the line, time was running out for Dennis. The pair went clear of the remaining GC riders over the summit of the Furka and stalked each other down the sketchy wet hairpins of the mountain.

Carthy went into the final 10km run to the line with a two-minute gap and time trialed his way to victory, and eventually took the win by over one minute.

Bernal and Dennis continued to stalk each other through the final part of the stage. Having tried a move on the Furka, Dennis seemed to know he had met his match and didn’t even attempt an attack to steal GC victory in the final kilometers. They came to the line together, with Dennis taking second and Bernal third. With that, Bernal secured overall victory – his second stage race win of the year after winning Paris-Nice in March.

Behind them, two small groups of GC men finished in close succession, with third-place Kondrad among them, securing his podium spot.

Tour de Suisse Stage 9 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CARTHY HughEF Education First3:01:49
2DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida1:02
3BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
4FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:52
5ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
6BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team2:15
7BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
8POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
10HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
11BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling3:07
12ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
13SCHELLING PatrickSwitzerland,,
14CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
15MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
16SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
17KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb4:52
18SWIFT BenTeam INEOS,,
19FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo5:25
20PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale,,
21MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
22BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
23BADILATTI MatteoSwitzerland,,
24MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling5:29
25ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
26HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
27MÄDER GinoTeam Dimension Data,,
28DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:34
29STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7:05
30KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
31SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
32SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
33FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
34KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
35ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS7:15
36CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team10:20
37ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates10:31
38COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
39BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale10:53
40MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ12:02
41SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
42BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
43FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
44GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
45KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team12:58
46KING BenTeam Dimension Data13:31
47MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
48GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
49KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb14:57
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ15:26
51WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
52SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data,,
53HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
54BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
55VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
56MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
57TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
58NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
59GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
60DEWULF StanLotto Soudal,,
61PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe,,
62ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
63HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb,,
64CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
65THALMANN RolandSwitzerland,,
66VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
67GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ,,
68TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott18:05
69SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
70SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
71ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
72COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie19:08
73ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb,,
74FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland,,
75PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland,,
76GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
77BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
78OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
79ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
80BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
81BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
82NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team20:21
83VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale,,
84DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
85DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo21:47
86CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
87JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling,,
88WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
89HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
90BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team,,
91ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
92CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
93HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
94JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
95SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
96BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
97HOELGAARD DanielGroupama - FDJ,,
98ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
99LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie,,
100MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates,,
101BOUDAT ThomasTeam Total Direct Energie,,
102OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe,,
103THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ21:53
104ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma24:13
105VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma24:58
106IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland,,
107LIENHARD FabianSwitzerland25:59
108THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
109LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
110RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step27:17
111VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
112MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
113DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
114STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
115BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 27:43:10
2DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:19
3KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe3:04
4BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal3:12
5HIRT JanAstana Pro Team3:13
6ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin3:48
7POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida4:14
8BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team4:35
9MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step4:53
10ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb5:27
11SCHELLING PatrickSwitzerland5:38
12SOLER MarcMovistar Team6:27
13HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates8:17
14FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo9:06
15CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS9:15
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale9:39
17KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb9:42
18FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ11:03
19SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie11:18
20FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale12:11
21ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates13:18
22KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data13:32
23SWIFT BenTeam INEOS17:02
24MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal17:06
25KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team18:11
26FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin19:53
27CARTHY HughEF Education First20:23
28MAS LluísMovistar Team20:36
29KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb20:46
30MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ21:30
31MÄDER GinoTeam Dimension Data21:35
32SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team22:06
33BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma22:16
34ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS22:25
35BEVIN PatrickCCC Team24:26
36DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step24:46
37ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team25:09
38BADILATTI MatteoSwitzerland26:36
39CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo27:29
40STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo28:23
41GESCHKE SimonCCC Team29:17
42SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team30:19
43BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale31:59
44THALMANN RolandSwitzerland32:58
45CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team33:08
46BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo34:16
47KING BenTeam Dimension Data35:04
48VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team35:05
49TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott35:31
50BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale35:49
51HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb36:11
52GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ36:54
53TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma37:43
54PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland38:48
55BROWN NathanEF Education First39:45
56COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates40:38
57OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41:16
58BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin43:00
59BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates43:28
60KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ43:29
61CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team45:02
62MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida45:03
63GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott45:13
64CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie46:15
65VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data46:21
66KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb46:40
67ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott47:04
68DEWULF StanLotto Soudal47:22
69HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin47:46
70ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step47:58
71SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data49:49
72WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale50:41
73STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott53:42
74HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal54:13
75NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team54:14
76SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe55:25
77PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe56:07
78LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie,,
79ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb56:09
80FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland56:21
81BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling1:01:36
82SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin1:01:40
83VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:25
84OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:04:15
85DOULL OwainTeam INEOS1:04:46
86BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team1:04:47
87VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale1:05:01
88GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo1:05:22
89MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling1:08:13
90MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates1:08:23
91JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling1:09:11
92LIENHARD FabianSwitzerland1:10:31
93GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida1:10:53
94JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:10:58
95THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:11:04
96DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo1:11:36
97DOCKER MitchellEF Education First1:11:56
98BOUDAT ThomasTeam Total Direct Energie1:14:55
99HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:15:01
100BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott1:16:17
101WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team1:16:19
102ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin1:17:12
103ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team1:17:15
104COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie1:20:10
105IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland1:20:40
106ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma1:21:13
107NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1:21:20
108HOELGAARD DanielGroupama - FDJ1:22:14
109LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:23:24
110VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:24:10
111MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:25:55
112SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:26:27
113THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data1:26:56
114ROWE LukeTeam INEOS1:28:21
115RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:33:22
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe37
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step32
3DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida28
4BERNAL EganTeam INEOS27
5TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott22
6CARTHY HughEF Education First20
7ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step18
8SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team12
9TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma12
10POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida10
11KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb10
12IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland9
13STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo8
14MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ6
15SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin6
16KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6
17HIRT JanAstana Pro Team6
18BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
19DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo6
20MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida5
21FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland5
22KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ4
23LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma4
24FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale4
25BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma4
26PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland3
27ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin2
28KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb2
29SWIFT BenTeam INEOS2
30BEVIN PatrickCCC Team2
31GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2
32VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
33OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2
34JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling2
35SOLER MarcMovistar Team1
36ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team1
37THALMANN RolandSwitzerland1
38GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1
39STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott1
40MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CARTHY HughEF Education First60
2BERNAL EganTeam INEOS40
3DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida33
4KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb28
5IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland25
6POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida21
7MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling19
8BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma18
9FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale17
10ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin15
11TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma12
12HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
13SOLER MarcMovistar Team12
14ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates10
15MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida9
16GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott8
17VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma7
18FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland7
19ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
20PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland6
21KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe6
22ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team6
23BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale6
24MÄDER GinoTeam Dimension Data5
25GESCHKE SimonCCC Team5
26JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling3
27HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates3
28CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3
29SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin3
30HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin2
31GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida2
32WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team2
33ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb1
34NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
35LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganTeam INEOS 27:43:10
2BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal3:12
3MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step4:53
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale9:39
5KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb9:42
6FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ11:03
7KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team18:11
8FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin19:53
9CARTHY HughEF Education First20:23
10MÄDER GinoTeam Dimension Data21:35
11CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo27:29
12CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team33:08
13HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb36:11
14GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ36:54
15TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma37:43
16OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie41:16
17CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team45:02
18MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida45:03
19KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb46:40
20DEWULF StanLotto Soudal47:22
21ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step47:58
22STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott53:42
23NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team54:14
24FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland56:21
25JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling1:09:11
26THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ1:11:04
27BOUDAT ThomasTeam Total Direct Energie1:14:55
28SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:26:27
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 83:32:29
2Team INEOS1:47
3Team Sunweb6:02
4AG2R La Mondiale11:17
5Astana Pro Team15:55
6Swiss Cycling Team17:43
7UAE-Team Emirates19:05
8Bahrain Merida21:07
9Trek - Segafredo23:12
10Team Katusha Alpecin29:52
11Team Dimension Data32:36
12Groupama - FDJ38:28
13Lotto Soudal39:02
14CCC Team47:32
15Deceuninck - Quick Step47:47
16Team Total Direct Energie1:05:54
17BORA - hansgrohe1:10:44
18EF Education First1:11:41
19Team Jumbo-Visma1:28:34
20Mitchelton-Scott1:28:35
21Rally UHC Cycling2:08:48

