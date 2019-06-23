Tour de Suisse: Hugh Carthy wins final stage from epic solo breakaway, Egan Bernal seals the overall
Rohan Dennis failed to take the 22 seconds required to grab GC victory, allowing Egan Bernal to take his second stage race win of the season.
Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) won in emphatic style from a day-long solo breakaway on the final stage of the Tour de Suisse, Sunday. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) finished third on the day and secured overall victory.
After a strong showing in the Giro d’Italia, Cathy looked untouchable and confident all day as he climbed his way to his first WorldTour win.
“It’s still sinking in,” said Carthy. “It’s a happy moment for me. We train hard, make sacrifices and lose sight of victory. We want to win every race and I’m just relieved to win and pay back the confidence of my team and teammates.”
Behind him, Bernal and Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), who were first and second respectively on the GC at the start of the day, came to the line together. Dennis seemed resigned to second place on the GC, and didn’t even attempt a move in the final kilometers to gain the 22 seconds he required to steal the overall lead.
“It is one of the biggest races that I have won so I’m really happy. It gives me a lot of confidence for the next races,” said Bernal.
“I don’t choose to say that I’m the favorite [for the Tour de France],” continued Bernal. “In any case, I will go with G [Geraint Thomas], he will be our leader. I will try to help him. I don’t have any problems to help him; I’m just 22 years old so I think that I have a lot of Tours in front of me.”
After a strong time trial performance in stage 8, Saturday, Bernal held a slim 22-second margin over Dennis at the start of the day, with Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe next in the GC, 1:46 back.
The 101.5km stage featured three huge climbs, the Nufenen, San Gottardo, and Furka, all of which were over 2,100m high – with the Nufenen being the highest in Switzerland, topping out at just under 2,500m.
Carthy broke away early on in the stage, and found himself going over the Nufenen alone with three minutes’ advantage over the peloton. Between him and the bunch were a chase group of Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Kämna (Sunweb), Marc Soler (Movistar), Mathias Fränk (AG2R La Mondiale), and Simon Špilak (Katusha-Alpecin).
With the race pointing uphill from almost kilometer zero, Ineos set the pace from early on, protecting Bernal’s GC lead. In custom style, their tempo on the Nufenen soon split the peloton down to around 40 riders.
Carthy managed to slowly increase his gap over the iconic cobbled climb of San Gottardo, moving 1:20 clear of the chasers. Aru, perhaps still not back to form after time out for surgery on his iliac artery in April, was dropped from the group chasing the Brit.
Jan Hirt (Astana) and Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) broke from the peloton on the final climb of the day, while ahead of them, the chase group splintered. Carthy continued to hold his advantage and secured the mountains jersey as he passed over the summit of the final climb of the race with over three minutes on the highly-reduced peloton.
Meanwhile, the GC group had splintered, with Bernal, Dennis, Konrad, Soler, Domenico Pozzovivo, (Bahrain-Merida), Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Carlos Betancur (Movistar), and Hirt the only riders remaining.
Dennis half-heartedly tried to dislodge Bernal toward the summit of the Furka, but the effort was easily shut down.
With just a descent and a flat 10km run to the line, time was running out for Dennis. The pair went clear of the remaining GC riders over the summit of the Furka and stalked each other down the sketchy wet hairpins of the mountain.
Carthy went into the final 10km run to the line with a two-minute gap and time trialed his way to victory, and eventually took the win by over one minute.
Bernal and Dennis continued to stalk each other through the final part of the stage. Having tried a move on the Furka, Dennis seemed to know he had met his match and didn’t even attempt an attack to steal GC victory in the final kilometers. They came to the line together, with Dennis taking second and Bernal third. With that, Bernal secured overall victory – his second stage race win of the year after winning Paris-Nice in March.
Behind them, two small groups of GC men finished in close succession, with third-place Kondrad among them, securing his podium spot.
Tour de Suisse Stage 9 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|3:01:49
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|1:02
|3
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|4
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:52
|5
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|6
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:15
|7
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|8
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|10
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|11
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|3:07
|12
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|13
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Switzerland
|,,
|14
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|15
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|16
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|17
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|4:52
|18
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|,,
|19
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|20
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|21
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|22
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|23
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Switzerland
|,,
|24
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|5:29
|25
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|26
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|27
|MÄDER Gino
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|28
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:34
|29
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:05
|30
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|31
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|32
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|33
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|34
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|35
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|7:15
|36
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|10:20
|37
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:31
|38
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|39
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:53
|40
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|12:02
|41
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|42
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|43
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|44
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|45
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|12:58
|46
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13:31
|47
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|48
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|49
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|14:57
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:26
|51
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|52
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|53
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|54
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|55
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|56
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|57
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|58
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|59
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|60
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|61
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|62
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|63
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|64
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|65
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|,,
|66
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|67
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|68
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:05
|69
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|70
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|71
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|72
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:08
|73
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|74
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|,,
|75
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|,,
|76
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|77
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|78
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|79
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|80
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|81
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|82
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|20:21
|83
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|84
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|85
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:47
|86
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|87
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|88
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|89
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|90
|BARBERO Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|91
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|92
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|93
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|94
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|95
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|96
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|97
|HOELGAARD Daniel
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|98
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|99
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|100
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|101
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|102
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|103
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:53
|104
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:13
|105
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:58
|106
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|,,
|107
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Switzerland
|25:59
|108
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|109
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|110
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:17
|111
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|112
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|113
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|114
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|115
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|27:43:10
|2
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:19
|3
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04
|4
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|3:12
|5
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|3:13
|6
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:48
|7
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|4:14
|8
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:35
|9
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:53
|10
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|5:27
|11
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Switzerland
|5:38
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|6:27
|13
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:17
|14
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:06
|15
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|9:15
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:39
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|9:42
|18
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:03
|19
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:18
|20
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:11
|21
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:18
|22
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|13:32
|23
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|17:02
|24
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|17:06
|25
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|18:11
|26
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|19:53
|27
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|20:23
|28
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|20:36
|29
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|20:46
|30
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:30
|31
|MÄDER Gino
|Team Dimension Data
|21:35
|32
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|22:06
|33
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|22:16
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|22:25
|35
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|24:26
|36
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24:46
|37
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|25:09
|38
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Switzerland
|26:36
|39
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:29
|40
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:23
|41
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|29:17
|42
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|30:19
|43
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:59
|44
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|32:58
|45
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|33:08
|46
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:16
|47
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|35:04
|48
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|35:05
|49
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|35:31
|50
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|35:49
|51
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|36:11
|52
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:54
|53
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:43
|54
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|38:48
|55
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|39:45
|56
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:38
|57
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41:16
|58
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|43:00
|59
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:28
|60
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:29
|61
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|45:02
|62
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|45:03
|63
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|45:13
|64
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|46:15
|65
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|46:21
|66
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|46:40
|67
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|47:04
|68
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|47:22
|69
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|47:46
|70
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:58
|71
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|49:49
|72
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|50:41
|73
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:42
|74
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|54:13
|75
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|54:14
|76
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|55:25
|77
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:07
|78
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|79
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|56:09
|80
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|56:21
|81
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:01:36
|82
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:01:40
|83
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:25
|84
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:15
|85
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|1:04:46
|86
|BARBERO Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:04:47
|87
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:01
|88
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:22
|89
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:08:13
|90
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:08:23
|91
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:09:11
|92
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Switzerland
|1:10:31
|93
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|1:10:53
|94
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:10:58
|95
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:04
|96
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11:36
|97
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|1:11:56
|98
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|99
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:15:01
|100
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:16:17
|101
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:16:19
|102
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:17:12
|103
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|1:17:15
|104
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20:10
|105
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|1:20:40
|106
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:13
|107
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:21:20
|108
|HOELGAARD Daniel
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22:14
|109
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:23:24
|110
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24:10
|111
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:25:55
|112
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:26:27
|113
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|1:26:56
|114
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|1:28:21
|115
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:33:22
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|28
|4
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|27
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|6
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|20
|7
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|8
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|9
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|10
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|10
|11
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|10
|12
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|9
|13
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|14
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|15
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|16
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|17
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|18
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|19
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|20
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|21
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|5
|22
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|23
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|25
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|26
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|3
|27
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|28
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|2
|29
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|2
|30
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|2
|31
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2
|32
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|33
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|34
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|35
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|1
|36
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|1
|37
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|1
|38
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|39
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|40
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|60
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|40
|3
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|33
|4
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|28
|5
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|25
|6
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|21
|7
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|19
|8
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|9
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|11
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|12
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|13
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|12
|14
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|15
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|16
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|17
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|18
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|7
|19
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|20
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|6
|21
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|22
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|6
|23
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|24
|MÄDER Gino
|Team Dimension Data
|5
|25
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|5
|26
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|27
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|28
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|29
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|30
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|31
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|32
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2
|33
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|1
|34
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|35
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|27:43:10
|2
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|3:12
|3
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:53
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:39
|5
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|9:42
|6
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:03
|7
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|18:11
|8
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|19:53
|9
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|20:23
|10
|MÄDER Gino
|Team Dimension Data
|21:35
|11
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|27:29
|12
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|33:08
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|36:11
|14
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|36:54
|15
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:43
|16
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41:16
|17
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|45:02
|18
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|45:03
|19
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|46:40
|20
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|47:22
|21
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:58
|22
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|53:42
|23
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|54:14
|24
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|56:21
|25
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:09:11
|26
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:04
|27
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:14:55
|28
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:26:27
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|83:32:29
|2
|Team INEOS
|1:47
|3
|Team Sunweb
|6:02
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11:17
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|15:55
|6
|Swiss Cycling Team
|17:43
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:05
|8
|Bahrain Merida
|21:07
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:12
|10
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|29:52
|11
|Team Dimension Data
|32:36
|12
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:28
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|39:02
|14
|CCC Team
|47:32
|15
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|47:47
|16
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:05:54
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:10:44
|18
|EF Education First
|1:11:41
|19
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:28:34
|20
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:28:35
|21
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2:08:48
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.