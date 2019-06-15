Dauphine stage 7: Poels takes summit finish
Jakob Fuglsang moves into overall lead as overnight leader Adam Yates finishes sixth.
Wout Poels (Ineos) won a stormy stage 7 of the Dauphine Saturday, attacking late after a flurry of moves went on the final climb of the day. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took second and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) came third.
Overnight race leader Adam Yates finished 10 seconds behind Poels, but it was not enough to prevent the yellow jersey from moving shoulders to Fuglsang. Poels’ victory moved him up to fifth overall.
The 134-kilometer trek through the mountains featured three Category 1 climbs before the 19km Hors Categorie climb to Les Sept Laux-Pipay. Tom Dumoulin opted not to start the stage to rest the knee injury he sustained in the Giro d’Italia, with an eye on a Tour de France start in a few weeks.
The stage started with the GC on a knife-edge, with a large collection of riders, including Fuglsang, within one minute of the podium spots.
A dangerous 22-man break formed after 30km, including Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and stage 6 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). The break pulled over two minutes on the peloton, putting Lutsenko into the virtual race lead, forcing Michelton-Scott to start the chase. Five riders soon bridged across to form a 27-man break as the climbs started coming.
Alaphilippe attacked out of the bunch on the first climb of the day and was joined by Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma), and the pair soon forged a one-minute gap over the break, with the peloton three minutes behind them.
The pace was relentless for the first half of the race, and riders started dropping out of the breakaway as the second climb of the day – the Col du Granier – started.
Hofstede and Alaphillipe rejoined the breakaway on the third climb, with the group now made up of 22 riders, with the peloton two minutes back. Mitchelton-Scott continued to set the pace, as they had done all day, protecting Yates. As the third climb bit, the heavens opened and rain fell heavily and thunder rolled in.
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Michael Woods (EF Education First) attacked out of the breakaway halfway up the climb and held a 10 second lead over the peloton at the summit.
As the final climb to Pipay started, the much-reduced peloton was under two minutes back. Gianni Moscon (Ineos), Mikael Cherel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Rob Power (Sunweb), and Jesper Hansen (Cofidis) bridged from the break to join the lead pair of Woods and Lutesnko.
Behind them, Movistar took to the front for Nairo Quintana, and the remainder of the breakaway split into several groups.
With 11km to go, Quintana went off the front of the main group, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) followed closely. The pair started coming past the remainders of the lead group, with just Woods and Lutsenko remaining out front. Kwiatkowski bridged to the leader pair, though Quintana fell back to the large chase group that was still controlled by Movistar, and contained Poels.
On 4km to go, the chasing group regained contact with Woods, Lutsenko, and Kwiatkowski, and the front of the race came together, with all the GC men still present. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Stephen Kruiswijk (Jumbo-Visma) looked to be struggling and drifted off the back as Fuglsang and Buchmann went off the front, with just 2km remaining.
With Fuglsang only seven seconds behind Yates on GC at the start of the day, the brit accelerated, bringing a small group with him.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Dan Martin (UAE-Team Emirates) were next to launch attacks, though it was Poels who managed to stay away from the chasers with his move and with 1km to go, caught Fuglsang and Buchmann. The Dutchman didn’t stop and powered straight past the pair on the flat final meters to the line, taking stage victory by one second.
With only one stage remaining, the GC is tight, with Yates eight seconds behind Fuglsang, and Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education First), a further 12 seconds back. A further four riders sit less than a minute from the leader.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|4:01:34
|2
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01
|3
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|5
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|6
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|7
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13
|8
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|0:16
|9
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:30
|10
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|0:34
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:46
|12
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|13
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|15
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:58
|16
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|17
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:16
|18
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:45
|19
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|20
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|21
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|22
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|23
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|24
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|3:20
|25
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:49
|26
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|27
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:03
|28
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|29
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|30
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|31
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:28
|32
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|5:31
|33
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|7:31
|34
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|9:01
|35
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|9:28
|36
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:13
|37
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:56
|38
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|39
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|12:57
|40
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:10
|41
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14:06
|42
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|43
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|44
|MAISON Jérémy
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|45
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|46
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|47
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|48
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:05
|49
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:07
|50
|ROLLAND Pierre
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|16:08
|51
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|52
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|16:10
|53
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|17:49
|54
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|18:03
|55
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:44
|56
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|57
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|19:51
|58
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|20:16
|59
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|60
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|62
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|63
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|64
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:20
|65
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|66
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|21:23
|67
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|21:28
|68
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:53
|69
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|70
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|71
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|72
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|73
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|74
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:01
|75
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|24:18
|76
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|77
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|78
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|79
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|80
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|81
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|82
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|83
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|84
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|85
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|86
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|87
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|88
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|89
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|90
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|91
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|92
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|93
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|94
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|,,
|95
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|96
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|97
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|98
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|,,
|99
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|100
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|101
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|102
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|103
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|104
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|105
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|106
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|107
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|108
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|109
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|110
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|111
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|26:35
|112
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|113
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:57
|114
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|115
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|116
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|117
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|118
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|,,
|119
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|120
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|121
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|122
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:09
|123
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|35:10
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|27:36:40
|2
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08
|3
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|0:20
|4
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:21
|5
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|0:28
|6
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:32
|7
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:33
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|1:12
|9
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|10
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:21
|11
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|1:24
|12
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:38
|13
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|14
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|2:24
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:13
|16
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|3:17
|17
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5:29
|18
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|5:49
|19
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:15
|20
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:53
|21
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:14
|22
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:00
|23
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|8:44
|24
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|9:18
|25
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10:16
|26
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:50
|27
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|11:51
|28
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:20
|29
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|14:57
|30
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:12
|31
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:03
|32
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:06
|33
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|20:48
|34
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|22:49
|35
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:16
|36
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|24:33
|37
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|26:31
|38
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:02
|39
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|27:27
|40
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|27:45
|41
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|28:31
|42
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|28:40
|43
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:31
|44
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:07
|45
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|31:41
|46
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|32:45
|47
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|33:47
|48
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|33:53
|49
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|34:37
|50
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|34:58
|51
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:27
|52
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|35:49
|53
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|36:28
|54
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:32
|55
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|39:53
|56
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:52
|57
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|42:05
|58
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|42:07
|59
|MAISON Jérémy
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|42:36
|60
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|43:26
|61
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|43:47
|62
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:36
|63
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|44:51
|64
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|44:54
|65
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45:03
|66
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|45:08
|67
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|45:40
|68
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|45:59
|69
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|46:54
|70
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:45
|71
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|47:57
|72
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48:23
|73
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|48:38
|74
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|49:15
|75
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|50:59
|76
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|51:14
|77
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51:32
|78
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|52:06
|79
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|53:25
|80
|ROLLAND Pierre
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|53:57
|81
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:28
|82
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:41
|83
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|54:42
|84
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|55:04
|85
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|55:40
|86
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|55:58
|87
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|56:58
|88
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|57:17
|89
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|57:49
|90
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|57:57
|91
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:09
|92
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59:28
|93
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:00:19
|94
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|1:02:11
|95
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:02
|96
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:03
|97
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:12
|98
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06:29
|99
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:40
|100
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|1:06:53
|101
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07:06
|102
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:08:04
|103
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:09:38
|104
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:20
|105
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:11:21
|106
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:11:44
|107
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1:12:12
|108
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|1:12:18
|109
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:12:20
|110
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:12:23
|111
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:12:35
|112
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13:48
|113
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|1:14:01
|114
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|1:15:17
|115
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15:28
|116
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|1:16:25
|117
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|1:18:03
|118
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|1:18:53
|119
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:18:55
|120
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|1:20:53
|121
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1:21:12
|122
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:22:28
|123
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|1:23:08
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|2
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|53
|3
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|4
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45
|5
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|45
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|8
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|9
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|31
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|31
|11
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28
|13
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|26
|14
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|26
|15
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|24
|16
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21
|17
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|20
|18
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|20
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|21
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|15
|22
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|12
|23
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|12
|24
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|25
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|26
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|27
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|28
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|29
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|30
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|31
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|32
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|33
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|34
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|6
|35
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|6
|37
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|38
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|39
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|4
|40
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|41
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52
|2
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|25
|3
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|18
|4
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|15
|5
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|14
|6
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|7
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|9
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|11
|10
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10
|13
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|14
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|15
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|17
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|19
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|21
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|5
|23
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|24
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|25
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|27
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|28
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|3
|29
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|30
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|2
|31
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|2
|32
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2
|33
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|2
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|35
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|36
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|37
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1
|38
|MAISON Jérémy
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1
|39
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1
|40
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|27:39:57
|2
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:03
|3
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:49
|4
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|19:32
|5
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21:16
|6
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:45
|7
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:50
|8
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|28:24
|9
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|32:10
|10
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33:11
|11
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:15
|12
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:50
|13
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:28
|14
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:40
|15
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|47:42
|16
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|47:57
|17
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|50:08
|18
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|51:25
|19
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|53:41
|20
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|54:32
|21
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:52
|22
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|59:45
|23
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:03:12
|24
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:23
|25
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|1:13:08
|26
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|1:19:51
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|82:55:58
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49
|3
|EF Education First
|11:13
|4
|Team INEOS
|13:16
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:29
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:05
|7
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|30:02
|8
|Bahrain Merida
|31:24
|9
|Movistar Team
|31:45
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:37
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|42:06
|12
|CCC Team
|54:36
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00:55
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:29
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01:58
|16
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06:39
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:58
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:15:22
|19
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:25:19
|20
|Team Sunweb
|1:47:44
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|2:28:52
|22
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|2:39:36
