Wout Poels (Ineos) won a stormy stage 7 of the Dauphine Saturday, attacking late after a flurry of moves went on the final climb of the day. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took second and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) came third.

Overnight race leader Adam Yates finished 10 seconds behind Poels, but it was not enough to prevent the yellow jersey from moving shoulders to Fuglsang. Poels’ victory moved him up to fifth overall.

The 134-kilometer trek through the mountains featured three Category 1 climbs before the 19km Hors Categorie climb to Les Sept Laux-Pipay. Tom Dumoulin opted not to start the stage to rest the knee injury he sustained in the Giro d’Italia, with an eye on a Tour de France start in a few weeks.

The stage started with the GC on a knife-edge, with a large collection of riders, including Fuglsang, within one minute of the podium spots.

A dangerous 22-man break formed after 30km, including Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and stage 6 winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step). The break pulled over two minutes on the peloton, putting Lutsenko into the virtual race lead, forcing Michelton-Scott to start the chase. Five riders soon bridged across to form a 27-man break as the climbs started coming.

Alaphilippe attacked out of the bunch on the first climb of the day and was joined by Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma), and the pair soon forged a one-minute gap over the break, with the peloton three minutes behind them.

The pace was relentless for the first half of the race, and riders started dropping out of the breakaway as the second climb of the day – the Col du Granier – started.

Hofstede and Alaphillipe rejoined the breakaway on the third climb, with the group now made up of 22 riders, with the peloton two minutes back. Mitchelton-Scott continued to set the pace, as they had done all day, protecting Yates. As the third climb bit, the heavens opened and rain fell heavily and thunder rolled in.

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and Michael Woods (EF Education First) attacked out of the breakaway halfway up the climb and held a 10 second lead over the peloton at the summit.

As the final climb to Pipay started, the much-reduced peloton was under two minutes back. Gianni Moscon (Ineos), Mikael Cherel (AG2R-La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Rob Power (Sunweb), and Jesper Hansen (Cofidis) bridged from the break to join the lead pair of Woods and Lutesnko.

Behind them, Movistar took to the front for Nairo Quintana, and the remainder of the breakaway split into several groups.

With 11km to go, Quintana went off the front of the main group, and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos) followed closely. The pair started coming past the remainders of the lead group, with just Woods and Lutsenko remaining out front. Kwiatkowski bridged to the leader pair, though Quintana fell back to the large chase group that was still controlled by Movistar, and contained Poels.

On 4km to go, the chasing group regained contact with Woods, Lutsenko, and Kwiatkowski, and the front of the race came together, with all the GC men still present. Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Stephen Kruiswijk (Jumbo-Visma) looked to be struggling and drifted off the back as Fuglsang and Buchmann went off the front, with just 2km remaining.

With Fuglsang only seven seconds behind Yates on GC at the start of the day, the brit accelerated, bringing a small group with him.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Dan Martin (UAE-Team Emirates) were next to launch attacks, though it was Poels who managed to stay away from the chasers with his move and with 1km to go, caught Fuglsang and Buchmann. The Dutchman didn’t stop and powered straight past the pair on the flat final meters to the line, taking stage victory by one second.

With only one stage remaining, the GC is tight, with Yates eight seconds behind Fuglsang, and Tejay Van Garderen (EF Education First), a further 12 seconds back.  A further four riders sit less than a minute from the leader.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 7 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1POELS WoutTeam INEOS4:01:34
2FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:01
3BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
4PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:10
5MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
6YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
7BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:13
8VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First0:16
9TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:30
10LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal0:34
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:46
12WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
13QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
15KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:58
16KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
17MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:16
18MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:45
19BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
20PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
21IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
22CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
23KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
24VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS3:20
25POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma3:49
26HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
27HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott4:03
28EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
29PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
30REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
31CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale5:28
32POWER RobertTeam Sunweb5:31
33ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team7:31
34MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9:01
35HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal9:28
36MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ10:13
37MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe11:56
38GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
39BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First12:57
40GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step13:10
41VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14:06
42FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
43HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
44MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
45RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
46SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
47LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
48GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ15:05
49EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo16:07
50ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels16:08
51HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
52CLARKE SimonEF Education First16:10
53POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin17:49
54HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team18:03
55SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott19:44
56COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
57ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step19:51
58PAUWELS SergeCCC Team20:16
59DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
60BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team,,
61TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb,,
62STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
63BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
64BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo21:20
65MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
66TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team21:23
67DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team21:28
68SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo21:53
69VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
70PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
71STANNARD IanTeam INEOS,,
72DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
73ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
74ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:01
75GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin24:18
76VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
77ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
78FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
79DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
80MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
81STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
82COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
83DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data,,
84DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
85PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
86ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
87LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
88BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
89TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
90OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
91KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
92BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
93MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
94VALLS RafaelMovistar Team,,
95PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
96PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
97SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
98WHELAN JamesEF Education First,,
99VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
100BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
101LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
102VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
103NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
104MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
105CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
106BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
107ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
108THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
109PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
110KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
111GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels26:35
112IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
113EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma27:57
114DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
115NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
116VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data,,
117SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
118VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
119BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
120VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
121COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
122BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe32:09
123KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS35:10
RankNameTeamTime
1FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team 27:36:40
2YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:08
3VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First0:20
4BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:21
5POELS WoutTeam INEOS0:28
6TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:32
7PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:33
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team1:12
9KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20
10MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:21
11QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:24
12PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:38
13BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
14WOODS MichaelEF Education First2:24
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:13
16LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal3:17
17MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:29
18PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida5:49
19BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:15
20EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:53
21REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ7:14
22PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates8:00
23IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team8:44
24CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team9:18
25CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale10:16
26MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ11:50
27ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team11:51
28POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma14:20
29BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First14:57
30GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step16:12
31HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott19:03
32KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma20:06
33KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS20:48
34MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS22:49
35HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott23:16
36POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin24:33
37FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team26:31
38MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe27:02
39HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal27:27
40PAUWELS SergeCCC Team27:45
41VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS28:31
42VERONA CarlosMovistar Team28:40
43ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step29:31
44VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma31:07
45POWER RobertTeam Sunweb31:41
46DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team32:45
47BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data33:47
48SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team33:53
49SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo34:37
50DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team34:58
51GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ35:27
52HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits35:49
53SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott36:28
54HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma36:32
55VALLS RafaelMovistar Team39:53
56BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo41:52
57TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida42:05
58RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates42:07
59MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic42:36
60NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale43:26
61BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team43:47
62LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ44:36
63CLARKE SimonEF Education First44:51
64COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida44:54
65ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits45:03
66BERNAS PawełCCC Team45:08
67BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic45:40
68KOCH JonasCCC Team45:59
69GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin46:54
70MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates47:45
71EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo47:57
72GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe48:23
73VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale48:38
74MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team49:15
75STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb50:59
76PADUN MarkBahrain Merida51:14
77VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step51:32
78PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels52:06
79DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data53:25
80ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels53:57
81DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic54:28
82ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step54:41
83OWEN LoganEF Education First54:42
84HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team55:04
85ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ55:40
86IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott55:58
87COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale56:58
88ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits57:17
89MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal57:49
90KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal57:57
91CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step59:09
92LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates59:28
93LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic1:00:19
94TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team1:02:11
95NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb1:03:02
96BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:03
97PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe1:04:12
98EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06:29
99PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:06:40
100TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb1:06:53
101DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo1:07:06
102DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:08:04
103DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin1:09:38
104MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal1:11:20
105STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo1:11:21
106BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:11:44
107GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels1:12:12
108STANNARD IanTeam INEOS1:12:18
109ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:12:20
110SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott1:12:23
111THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:12:35
112SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates1:13:48
113FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb1:14:01
114PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida1:15:17
115VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15:28
116WHELAN JamesEF Education First1:16:25
117VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data1:18:03
118KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS1:18:53
119BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe1:18:55
120VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data1:20:53
121COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels1:21:12
122BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ1:22:28
123VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First1:23:08
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma82
2BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data53
3BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe47
4ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step45
5LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team45
6FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team39
7MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe38
8VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale34
9POELS WoutTeam INEOS31
10TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida31
11GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step30
12MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team28
13WOODS MichaelEF Education First26
14PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ26
15COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida24
16POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin21
17DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team20
18YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott19
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe16
20THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo16
21VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First15
22QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team12
23KOCH JonasCCC Team12
24VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step12
25ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step12
26ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
27BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
28VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data10
29KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
30COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale8
31LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal7
32MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates6
33IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team6
34KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS6
35DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
36PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels6
37BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale4
38HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott4
39POWER RobertTeam Sunweb4
40EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
41CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step52
2CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team25
3PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb18
4POELS WoutTeam INEOS15
5DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team14
6HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma14
7FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team12
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe12
9WOODS MichaelEF Education First11
10MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe10
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
12DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10
13PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ8
14GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step8
15IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7
16LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal6
17MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates6
18MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
19YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott5
20TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida5
21CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale5
22VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS5
23NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale5
24BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
25BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale4
26EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
27COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4
28VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First3
29CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
30ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team2
31KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS2
32MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2
33FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team2
34GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2
35HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
36ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
37POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1
38MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic1
39GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin1
40VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data1
RankNameTeamTime
1LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal 27:39:57
2POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma11:03
3KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma16:49
4MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS19:32
5POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin21:16
6MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe23:45
7VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma27:50
8POWER RobertTeam Sunweb28:24
9GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ32:10
10SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott33:11
11HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma33:15
12RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates38:50
13MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates44:28
14EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo44:40
15STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb47:42
16PADUN MarkBahrain Merida47:57
17DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data50:08
18OWEN LoganEF Education First51:25
19COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale53:41
20MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal54:32
21CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step55:52
22NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb59:45
23EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma1:03:12
24PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:03:23
25WHELAN JamesEF Education First1:13:08
26VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First1:19:51
RankNameTime
1Astana Pro Team 82:55:58
2Team Jumbo-Visma4:49
3EF Education First11:13
4Team INEOS13:16
5Groupama - FDJ13:29
6Mitchelton-Scott19:05
7Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team30:02
8Bahrain Merida31:24
9Movistar Team31:45
10UAE-Team Emirates39:37
11AG2R La Mondiale42:06
12CCC Team54:36
13BORA - hansgrohe1:00:55
14Lotto Soudal1:01:29
15Trek - Segafredo1:01:58
16Deceuninck - Quick Step1:06:39
17Team Arkéa Samsic1:11:58
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:15:22
19Team Katusha Alpecin1:25:19
20Team Sunweb1:47:44
21Team Dimension Data2:28:52
22Vital Concept - B&B Hotels2:39:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.