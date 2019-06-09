Dauphine stage 1: Boasson Hagen takes sprint win and leader’s jersey
Norwegian takes DImension's Data first WorldTour win of the season as GC favorites finish together.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in a powerful sprint on Sunday, denying Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). The win marks the Norwegian’s fifth at the Dauphine.
“I’m really happy I could manage to take this victory,” said Boasson Hagen. “I was really suffering on these last few climbs. I managed to make it to the sprint and I had a good sprint.”
“I hope there is more to come, but it’s good for me and it’s good for Dimension Data to get this win,” he continued, remarking on his team’s first WorldTour win of the season.
The lumpy 142-kilometer stage came down to the wire, with a three-man breakaway being caught in the final 500 meters after the peloton had been split down to around 50 riders.
The racing was set over five categorized climbs, with a category one ascent to Puy Mary falling in the first 34km. The final half of the stage featured a loop ridden twice, with each loop including the category two climb of Cote de Roquenatou. The second ascent marked the final climb of the day, and came with only 18km to go. With a flat finish, the stage looked one for sprinters or classics-style riders.
A six-man break had gone away early, made up of Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Casper Pedersen (Sunweb), and Julien Vermote (Dimension Data). They gained over three minutes of a gap over the peloton, which was controlled for most of the race by Bora-Hansgrohe, working for GC man Emanuel Buchmann and sprinter Sam Bennett.
As the race came into the final climb of the day, the gap on the leaders was down to around a minute. However, an acceleration from Deceuninck-Quick-Step shattered the peloton, with many of the bigger sprinters falling off the back. Several fast finishers such as Boasson Hagen, Gilbert, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) were still in contact however.
With many of the original breakaway now back in the bunch and only Cort and Naesen still out front, Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal) bridged over to them, and the trio worked together well, extending their gap by 10 seconds to over 30 seconds in total. As the race entered the final 5km, it looked as though they would make it to the line.
However, Bahrain-Merida took to the front as the flat finale approached, looking to take the stage for Colbrelli, and the gap to the leaders vanished, with the trio being caught with 500 meters to go.
Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) sparked off the sprint, with Gilbert on his wheel. Nils Politt (Katusha) followed. Boasson Hagen timed his move with perfection however, sitting back in the bunch and moving up at the last minute. He came off Politt’s wheel and slingshotted to the line to take victory over Gilbert. Politt faded in the final meters, and van Aert launched a late comeback to take third.
Stage two is another hilly day that could be one for classics men or sprinters, and so Boasson Hagen may be able to retain his leader’s jersey.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|3:24:33
|2
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|4
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|6
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|7
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|9
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|10
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|,,
|11
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|14
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|15
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|16
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|17
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|18
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|19
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|20
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|21
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|22
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|23
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|24
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|25
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|26
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|,,
|27
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|28
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|29
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|30
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|31
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|32
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|33
|FROOME Chris
|Team INEOS
|,,
|34
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|35
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|36
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|37
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|38
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|39
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|40
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|41
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|42
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|43
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|44
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|45
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|46
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|47
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|48
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|49
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|50
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|51
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|52
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|53
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|54
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|55
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|56
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|57
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|58
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|59
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|60
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|61
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|62
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12
|63
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|64
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:27
|65
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:34
|66
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:45
|67
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|3:50
|68
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|69
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|70
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|71
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|72
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|74
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|75
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|76
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|77
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|78
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|79
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|80
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|81
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|82
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|83
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|84
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|85
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|86
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|87
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|,,
|89
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|90
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|91
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|92
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|93
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|94
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|95
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|96
|MAISON Jérémy
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|97
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|98
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|99
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4:54
|100
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|6:16
|101
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Jacques
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|102
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|103
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|104
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|105
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|106
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|107
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|108
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|109
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|10:46
|110
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|111
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|112
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|113
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|114
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|115
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|116
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|117
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|118
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|119
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|120
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|,,
|121
|BAGOT Yoann
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|122
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|123
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|124
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|125
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|126
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|127
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|128
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|129
|CAM Maxime
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|130
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|131
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|132
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|133
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|134
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|135
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|136
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|137
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|14:59
|138
|FENG Chun Kai
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|139
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|140
|WYNANTS Maarten
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|141
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|142
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|143
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|144
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|145
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|146
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|,,
|147
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|148
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|149
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|150
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|151
|ROLLAND Pierre
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|152
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|153
|CUMMINGS Steve
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|154
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|25
|2
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|3
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|4
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|18
|5
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|6
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|14
|7
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|12
|8
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|9
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|10
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|11
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|6
|12
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|13
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|18
|2
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10
|4
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|5
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|6
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|7
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1
|8
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:24:29
|2
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:04
|3
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|5
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|6
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|7
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|8
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|9
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|11
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|12
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|13
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|14
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:28
|15
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:38
|16
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:54
|17
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|18
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|19
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|20
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|21
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|22
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|23
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|24
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|25
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:19
|26
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Dimension Data
|6:20
|27
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|28
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|10:50
|29
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|30
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|31
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|32
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|33
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:03
|34
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|35
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|36
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10:13:39
|2
|Team INEOS
|,,
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|5
|Movistar Team
|,,
|6
|EF Education First
|,,
|7
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|9
|CCC Team
|,,
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|11
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:50
|15
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|16
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:40
|18
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|10:06
|21
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:46
|22
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|25:22
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.