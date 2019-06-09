Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) took the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in a powerful sprint on Sunday, denying Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). The win marks the Norwegian’s fifth at the Dauphine.

“I’m really happy I could manage to take this victory,” said Boasson Hagen. “I was really suffering on these last few climbs. I managed to make it to the sprint and I had a good sprint.”

“I hope there is more to come, but it’s good for me and it’s good for Dimension Data to get this win,” he continued, remarking on his team’s first WorldTour win of the season.

The lumpy 142-kilometer stage came down to the wire, with a three-man breakaway being caught in the final 500 meters after the peloton had been split down to around 50 riders.

The racing was set over five categorized climbs, with a category one ascent to Puy Mary falling in the first 34km. The final half of the stage featured a loop ridden twice, with each loop including the category two climb of Cote de Roquenatou. The second ascent marked the final climb of the day, and came with only 18km to go. With a flat finish, the stage looked one for sprinters or classics-style riders.

A six-man break had gone away early, made up of  Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), Magnus Cort (Astana), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo), Fabien Doubey (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Casper Pedersen (Sunweb), and Julien Vermote (Dimension Data). They gained over three minutes of a gap over the peloton, which was controlled for most of the race by Bora-Hansgrohe, working for GC man Emanuel Buchmann and sprinter Sam Bennett.

As the race came into the final climb of the day, the gap on the leaders was down to around a minute. However, an acceleration from Deceuninck-Quick-Step shattered the peloton, with many of the bigger sprinters falling off the back. Several fast finishers such as Boasson Hagen, Gilbert, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida) were still in contact however.

With many of the original breakaway now back in the bunch and only Cort and Naesen still out front, Bjorg Lambrecht (Lotto-Soudal) bridged over to them, and the trio worked together well, extending their gap by 10 seconds to over 30 seconds in total. As the race entered the final 5km, it looked as though they would make it to the line.

However, Bahrain-Merida took to the front as the flat finale approached, looking to take the stage for Colbrelli, and the gap to the leaders vanished, with the trio being caught with 500 meters to go.

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) sparked off the sprint, with Gilbert on his wheel. Nils Politt (Katusha) followed. Boasson Hagen timed his move with perfection however, sitting back in the bunch and moving up at the last minute. He came off Politt’s wheel and slingshotted to the line to take victory over Gilbert. Politt faded in the final meters, and van Aert launched a late comeback to take third.

Stage two is another hilly day that could be one for classics men or sprinters, and so Boasson Hagen may be able to retain his leader’s jersey.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 1 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data3:24:33
2GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
6COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
7KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
9COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
10KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
12QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
13MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
14BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
16IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
17EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
18STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
19MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
20MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
21HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
23BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team,,
24MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
25VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
26VALLS RafaelMovistar Team,,
27LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
28HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
29POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
30SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
31WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
32BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
33FROOME ChrisTeam INEOS,,
34GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
35PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
36IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
37CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
38PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
39FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
40FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
41DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
42PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
43YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
44MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
45PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
46TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
47EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
48MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
49CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
50BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
51ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
52KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
53DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
54KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
55CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
56PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
57VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
58REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
59VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
60GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale,,
61TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
62NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:12
63HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
64HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:27
65SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott0:34
66DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:45
67PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels3:50
68STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
69BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
70ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
71BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
72CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
74OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
75BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
76NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
77BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
78ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
79DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data,,
80LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
81ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
82DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
83POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
84RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
85CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
86SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
87KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
88OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
89GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
90ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
91VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
92LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
93HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
94PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
95POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
96MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
97GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
98VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
99DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:54
100KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS6:16
101JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data,,
102SOUPE GeoffreyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
103DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
104SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
105MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
106DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
107MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
108EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
109STANNARD IanTeam INEOS10:46
110DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
111THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
112MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
113DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
114DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
115MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
116DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
117GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
118BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
119SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
120WHELAN JamesEF Education First,,
121BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
122ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
123LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
124FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
125PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
126BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
127PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
128PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
129CAM MaximeVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
130COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
131BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
132HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
133WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
134EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
135BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
136TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
137ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team14:59
138FENG Chun KaiBahrain Merida,,
139ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
140WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
141TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
142GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
143BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
144HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
145MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
146VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
147VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
148VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
149VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data,,
150TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb,,
151ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
152GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
153CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
154ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
RankNameTeamTime
1BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data3:24:23
2GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step0:04
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:06
4POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin0:10
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
6COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
7KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
9COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
10KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
11BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
12QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
13MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
14BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
15VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
16IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
17EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
18STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
19MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
20MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
21HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
23BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team,,
24MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
25VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
26VALLS RafaelMovistar Team,,
27LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
28HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
29POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
30SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
31WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
32BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
33FROOME ChrisTeam INEOS,,
34GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
35PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
36IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
37CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
38PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
39FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
40FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
41DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
42PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
43YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
44MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
45PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
46TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
47EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
48MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
49CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
50BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
51ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
52KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
53DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
54KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
55CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
56PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
57VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
58REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
59VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
60GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale,,
61TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
62NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:22
63HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:34
64HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:37
65SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott0:44
66DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:53
67PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels4:00
68STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
69BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
70ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
71BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
72CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
74OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
75BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
76NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
77BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
78ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
79DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data,,
80LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
81ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
82DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
83POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
84RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
85CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
86SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
87KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
88OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team,,
89GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
90ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
91VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
92LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
93HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
94PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
95POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
96MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
97GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
98VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
99DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:04
100EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo6:25
101KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS6:26
102JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data,,
103SOUPE GeoffreyCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
104DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data,,
105SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
106MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
107DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
108MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
109STANNARD IanTeam INEOS10:56
110DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
111THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
112MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
113DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
114DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
115MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
116DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
117GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
118BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
119SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
120WHELAN JamesEF Education First,,
121BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
122ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
123LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
124FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
125PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
126BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
127PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
128PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
129CAM MaximeVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
130COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
131BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
132HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
133WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
134EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
135BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
136TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
137VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data15:06
138ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team15:09
139FENG Chun KaiBahrain Merida,,
140ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
141WYNANTS MaartenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
142TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
143GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
144BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
145HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
146MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
147VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
148VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
149VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
150TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb,,
151ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
152GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
153CUMMINGS SteveTeam Dimension Data,,
154ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
RankNameTeamPoints
1BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data25
2GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step22
3VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma20
4POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin18
5MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe16
6COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida14
7KOCH JonasCCC Team12
8VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data10
9LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
10COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale8
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS6
12DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
13EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb18
2CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team13
3DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10
4LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal5
5NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale5
6EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
7VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1
8VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data1
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma3:24:29
2POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin0:04
3MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
4COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
5VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
6EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
7STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
8MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
9LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
10GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
11MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
12KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
13CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
14HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma0:28
15SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott0:38
16CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3:54
17GUERREIRO RubenTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
18OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
19NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
20DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data,,
21POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
22RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
23PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
24POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
25EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo6:19
26DLAMINI NicTeam Dimension Data6:20
27MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
28WHELAN JamesEF Education First10:50
29PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
30WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
31EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
32BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
33TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates15:03
34HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
35MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
36VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
RankNameTime
1Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 10:13:39
2Team INEOS,,
3Lotto Soudal,,
4Astana Pro Team,,
5Movistar Team,,
6EF Education First,,
7Mitchelton-Scott,,
8AG2R La Mondiale,,
9CCC Team,,
10Groupama - FDJ,,
11Bahrain Merida,,
12Team Jumbo-Visma,,
13UAE-Team Emirates,,
14Deceuninck - Quick Step3:50
15Team Katusha Alpecin,,
16Team Sunweb,,
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7:40
18Trek - Segafredo,,
19Team Arkéa Samsic,,
20Team Dimension Data10:06
21BORA - hansgrohe10:46
22Vital Concept - B&B Hotels25:22

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.