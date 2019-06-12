What does June racing tell us about July? And, Richie Porte discusses his various Tour de France setbacks

On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast Fred and Andy link up to discuss some of the biggest news stories from pro cycling in the month of June. What can races like the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse tell us about a rider’s form in July? What’s the significance of Vincenzo Nibali’s transfer to Trek-Segafredo for 2020? And how will Rod Ellingworth’s management at Bahrain-Merida change the team?

Then, Andy recounts his memories from the 2009 Tour de France, which featured the inter-squad battle between Alberto Contador and Lance Armstrong. As it turns out, the budding website Twitter played a major role in how we reported on Armstrong and on the race.

Finally, we catch up with Richie Porte to talk about his preparation for the 2019 Tour de France. We also give Porte a chance to walk us through the various setbacks he’s had at the Tour de France over the years.

The 2019 VeloNews Tour de France Guide is available now. Get your copy at www.velopress.com.