On this week’s episode of The VeloNews Podcast we analyze the Tour de France’s list of GC contenders, including the new frontrunner, Egan Bernal.

Bernal’s dominating win at the Tour de Suisse makes him one of the top favorites to win. What would a Bernal victory mean for Team Ineos, and more importantly, the country of Colombia? We discuss Bernal’s rising star in pro cycling, and argue about his new place as the frontrunner to win the Tour de France.

Could a French rider win this year’s Tour? The climbing course and lack of Chris Froome could open the door for Thibaud Pinot or Romain Bardet. Fred and Andy examine the two French riders and their teams, and ponder whether or not either man can take the Tour.

Finally, we catch up with Jonathan Brown, the reigning U.S. professional road racing champion. Jonny takes us through his big victory a year ago and discusses the impact that the U.S. championship had on his young career. With USPro on the horizon for this weekend, Brown’s story sheds light on the importance of the race.

