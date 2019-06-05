Spencer Powlison returns this episode to take us through his race at Dirty Kanza 200, and what lessons he learned about gravel racing. Fred and Spencer break down all the action from gravel cycling’s premier race.

Then, Andy takes us through the final week of the Giro d’Italia, which saw Richard Carapaz fend off attacks from Vincenzo Nibali. What does the Giro’s outcome tell us about Carapaz, Mikel Landa, and Primoz Roglic? Plus, we hear from American Chad Haga, who won the final time trial.

Finally, we invite Colin Strickland back on the podcast to talk about the Dirty Kanza. Only this time, Colin tells us about his stunning win in the men’s race.

This episode is sponsored by Vittoria Tires, which provided its Terreno tires for all of our gravel events this year. Spencer raced Dirty Kanza on a pair of Vittoria Terreno tires and didn’t suffer a single puncture. Check out the complete line of tires at www.vittoria.com.