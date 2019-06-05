The Tour of Utah will start with a prologue at Snowbird Resort and conclude with the traditional ascent of Empire Pass Road.

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah returns to the Wasatch Front for 2019, with six road stages and one prologue across Northern Utah. The race, which runs August 12 – August 18, will again conclude with the traditional loop around Park City that takes in the infamous Empire Pass climb.

Per tradition, the Tour of Utah returns to the greater Salt Lake City area after 2018, when it featured courses spread across the state’s southern half. Organizers have alternated between these two formats since 2013.

The 477-mile route includes 13 categorized climbs and approximately 37,880 total feet of climbing. New for the race is its opening prologue at Snowbird ski resort, which will send riders racing a 3.3-mile climbing course up Little Cottonwood Canyon. The race also features new racing circuits in North Logan City and North Salt Lake City, as well as a new climb up and over the Olympic Parkway at the Utah Olympic Park.

Following the prologue the race features a 89.0-mile sprint stage that starts and finishes in new host city North Logan City. The real GC battle begins on stage 2, which starts at Brigham City and finishes at Power Mountain Resort and covers 84.4 miles. The final climb to Power Mountain is one of the steepest in Utah; the road has an average gradient of 16 percent and runs 8.6 miles from the town of Eden to the ski resort.

The third stage features a 85.9-mile hilly course from Antelope Island to North Salt Lake, and the presence of several shorter climbs near the finish could spring a breakaway. Stage 4 features the traditional sprint circuit in downtown Salt Lake City, which starts and finishes at the foot of the Utah State Capitol building. The 53.8-mile stage will be run at 6 p.m. on Friday evening, to maximize crowds along the road.

The GC battle continues on stage 5, which starts and finishes at Canyon Village at Park City Mountain. The hilly 85.1-mile route concludes with an uphill drag along Canyon Resort Drive and High Mountain Road. The race again concludes with the final 78.2-mile road race that starts and finishes in downtown Park City, and concludes with the tough ascent of Empire Pass Road.

The Tour of Utah will again host WorldTour squads EF Education First and Trek-Segafredo, alongside Pro Continental teams Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM, Hagens Berman Axeon, Israel Cycling Academy, Nippo-Vini Fantini, and Rally-UHC.

2019 Tour of Utah (August 12-18)

Prologue: Snowbird Resort, 3.3 miles

Stage 1: North Logan City, 89.0 miles

Stage 2: Brigham City to Powder Mountain Resort, 84.4 miles

Stage 3: Antelope Island State Park to North Salt Lake, 85.9 miles

Stage 4: Salt Lake City, 53.8 miles

Stage 5: Canyons Village at Park City to Canyon Village at Park City, 85.1 miles

Stage 6: Park City to Park City, 78.2 miles