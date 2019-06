Egan Bernal defended his overall lead on Friday's stage to Gotthard Pass, winning the stage and increasing his advantage

Colombian climber Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) bolstered his overall lead at the Tour de Suisse by winning Friday’s stage 7 atop the Gotthard Pass.

Bernal, 22, chased down a surging Enric Mas (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in the closing kilometers of the 216km stage, and then attacked on the cobblestone climb to win by 23 seconds ahead of Domenico Pozzovivo and Rohan Dennis (both Bahrain-Merida). The race finished up one of the most stunning passes in Europe, which features tight switchbacks and a cobblestone surface.

With his win Bernal added valuable time to his overall lead on Dennis, and Bernal now leads the Australian by 41 seconds in the general classification. The Tour de Suisse now appears to be a showdown between the two riders, with Dennis targeting the individual time trial on Saturday’s penultimate stage.

The queen stage of the 2019 race sent riders from up and over three categorized passes, including the HC ascent of the Lukmanier Pass and the finish up the Gotthard Pass, which is 12.7km long and averages 7.3 percent. The final 45 kilometers of the stage all pointed uphill.

Team Ineos did much of the pace setting to control an early breakaway of eight riders, which included Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Winner Anacona (Movistar), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), Tsabu Grmay (Mitchleton-Scott), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ), Mathias Frank (AG2R-La Mondiale), and Lukasz Wisniowski (CCC Tam).

The eight riders gradually whittled down to just four, as Grmay, Morabito, and Frank chased Bouwman up the lower run in to Gotthard Pass. Eventually Frank caught and passed Bouwman, only to be reeled in by the peloton with 5km to go.

Ineos’s Ben Swift and Jonathan Castroviejo set the tempo inside the final push to the line until Mass attacked with 4km to go. The Spanish rider built a 13-second advantage on the group as Ineos’s Kenny Ellisonde attempted to keep the gap in check.

Eventually it was Bernal who took over with 3km to go and quickly shut the gap to Mas. The victory is Bernal’s first WorldTour road race win of 2019—earlier this year he took the overall at Paris-Nice without winning a stage. The win is a sign that Bernal has recovered from his untimely crash on the eve of the Giro d’Italia, and is in top form for the upcoming Tour de France.