Elia Viviani has got back into his stride. After a three month dry spell that saw him abandon the Giro d’Italia empty handed, the Italian champion took a second consecutive stage win in the Tour de Suisse Wednesday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider won stage 5 into Einsiedeln beating Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgroe) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) to the top of a short cobbled rise.

As had been the case on the two previous stages, his team took command in the final kilometers. After Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert and Michael Mørkøv did their turns, Max Richeze led up the foot of the 300m slope before pulling wide on a final left hander with 125m to the line.

Although Viviani had Sagan in his slipstream, as he dived through the inside of the corner and accelerated up the last haul, there was nothing Sagan could do to get around him.

“When they do a leadout like that, they make my life really easy,” said Viviani afterwards.

Despite his mid-season lull, Wednesday’s win was Viviani’s sixth of the season. Earlier in the year he took stages of the Santos Tour Down Under, the UAE Tour and Tirreno Adriatico, as well as the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Viviani took three runner-spots in the Giro before abandoing ahead of the Alps. He also crossed the line first on stage 3 but was disqualified for erratic sprinting. Viviani will now head towards the Tour de France, where he’s yet to have ever won a stage, assured he’s refound his winning edge.

“I’m ready, I just need to manage the next two weeks after the Tour de Suisse and arrive there in the best shape I can,” he said. “This is a big confidence boost for the Tour. There’s a lot of suffering here [at the Tour de Suisse] in the next few days but it should be good for the legs.”

Viviani admitted he wasn’t sure that Wednesday’s 177km leg between Münchenstein and Einsiedeln would come down to a sprint, or that he would necessarily be there to contest it.

A lumpy early parcours saw four riders break away, although Bert-Jan Lindermann (Jumbo-Visma) didn’t last long in the move. Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain-Merida) and Fabien Grellier (Total-Direct Energie) made it as far as the first officially classified climb (Sattel) 130km in, but only Mohorič remained out front over the top.

Although the Slovenian would stay out front over the next smaller cat. 3 climb of Einsiedeln and lead onto the 20km finishing circuit, he was caught just after crossing the Sihlsee reservoir with 13km to go.

Overall, Sagan remains in yellow with a 14-second lead on Sunweb’s Michael Matthews. Although Viviani is keeping the black jersey warm for him, the Slovak also leads the points competition.