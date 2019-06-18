Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quicstep) finally brought to an end weeks of frustration when he beat Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and overall leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgroe) for victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.

Meanwhile, Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos) crashed out of the race in a high speed spill at around 30km remaining.

“He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks,” tweeted his team. “Further updates to follow.”

Thomas went down in the crash approaching a first passage of the finish line in Arlesheim, before the race embarked on its finishing circuit. Andrey Zeits was also involved in the incident, which happened when the bunch was lined out on wide urban roads in pursuit of the day’s break. A subtle kerb between the road and a cycle path was perhaps a contributing factor.

While Astana’s Zeits was stretchered off from the incident to also abandon the race, Thomas stayed seated on the cycle lane for several minutes. Tended to by team and medical staff, he appeared to be nursing a cut to the head and grazes to his body.

The incident is another blow to his Ineos team after Chris Froome was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France following a crash last week at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

On the face of it, Thomas’ injuries don’t look nearly as severe as his co-leader’s but could still have significant affect on Ineos’ Tour plans. Even if no more than cuts and bruises, training could be restricted and his abandonment of the Tour de Suisse denies him a late, high mountain, competitive tune-up.

After Ryan Anderson’s participation on stage 3, Rally UHC placed another rider in the day’s early break –  Robin Carpenter. Alongside the 26-year-old were Simon Geschke (CCC), just 49 seconds down overall, Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) and, representing the home nation’s national team, Gian Friesecke (Switzerland).

With just a single 29km finishing lap of the 163.9km leg from Murten remaining, the group was in command of a minute and a half’s margin. It had come down to a minute when they hit the second classified climb of the day, the cat. 3 Eichenberg, with 19km to go, where Friesecke applied the pressure and split the group into quarters.

Behind, Bora set the pace on the the climb in defence of Sagan’s lead. Eventually, as Sunweb moved to the front, Friesecke was the last of the move to be brought back with 11km to go.

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Mathias Frank (Ag2r-La Mondiale) tried to maintain the Swiss presence out front with a series of attacks in the last 7km. Slovenian Matej Mohorič also chipped in, but none of them were granted much leeway.

After a spell by Trek-Segafredo on the front, hoping to make amends for John Degenkob’s frustration 24 hours earlier, Deceuninck-Quickstep took over in hope of doing likewise for Viviani. The Italian national champion not only missed out on stage 3, but also throughout his home tour, the Giro d’Italia, where he just couldn’t nail the win.

Yves Lampaert and Michael Mørkøv, the Belgian and Danish champions respectively, led him through the final kilometre. As the sprint opened, Viviani went down the left while Sagan had to go the long way around a decelerating Mørkøv. At one point the pair were almost shoulder to shoulder, but Sagan faded with a fast finishing Matthews nabbing him for second.

“The guys did an amazing job, noted Viviani. “I’m pretty proud of my team and am happy with this win. It’s been a long time that I’ve not won.

“It’s my first win in the Tour de Suisse, I can be happy with that,” he added. “And it’s a few weeks now to my main goal of the season.”

Peter Sagan maintained his overall lead in the race, with Matthews moving up to second and Deceuninck’s Kasper Asgreen dropping to third.

Tour de Suisse Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step3:46:02
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
4TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott,,
5STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
6VANMARCKE SepEF Education First,,
7JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
8GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
9DEWULF StanLotto Soudal,,
10LIENHARD FabianSwitzerland,,
11VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team,,
12DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
13FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo,,
14BOUDAT ThomasTeam Total Direct Energie,,
15MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
16KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates,,
17MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida,,
18KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
19BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
20SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
21BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
22MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal,,
23BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team,,
24BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates,,
25BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
26MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
27KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe,,
29KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data,,
30CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
31ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
32HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates,,
33GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie,,
34ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
35BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
36FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
37DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
38ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ,,
40MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
41LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie,,
42KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
43BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
44DOCKER MitchellEF Education First,,
45SCHELLING PatrickSwitzerland,,
46CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First,,
47POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
48SWIFT BenTeam INEOS,,
49CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
50COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
51BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
52DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
53KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb,,
54BERNAL EganTeam INEOS,,
55TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
56SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
57JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling,,
58DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
59SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie,,
60KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb,,
61ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates,,
62BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
63CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
64LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
65OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie,,
66FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland,,
67FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
68CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie,,
69FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
70GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
71PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale,,
72HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
73BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
74WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
75PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland,,
76ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
77SOLER MarcMovistar Team,,
78GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
79MÄDER GinoTeam Dimension Data,,
80CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS,,
81ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS,,
82GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ,,
83CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
84KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
85ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb0:16
86SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data0:51
87MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates1:06
88HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:08
89ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott1:17
90HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal1:25
91OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:46
92BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe,,
93NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team1:48
94AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
95WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team,,
96STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott,,
97GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:39
98VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
99PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:52
100MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling4:56
101CARPENTER RobinRally UHC Cycling7:03
102THALMANN RolandSwitzerland,,
103VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal7:43
104VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale,,
105SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
106SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
107BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale,,
108RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
109THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data11:32
110FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
111IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland,,
112GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
113HOELGAARD DanielGroupama - FDJ,,
114THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
115HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
116BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott,,
117BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
118HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
119VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data,,
120VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team,,
121ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
122HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
123BADILATTI MatteoSwitzerland,,
124NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
125BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
126REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
127LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
128ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
129ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team,,
130VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal,,
131ANDERSON RyanRally UHC Cycling,,
132TUFT SveinRally UHC Cycling,,
133MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
134SCULLY TomEF Education First,,
135EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott,,
136BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe,,
137LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale,,
138COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie,,
139ROWE LukeTeam INEOS,,
140SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe,,
141WOUTERS EnzoLotto Soudal14:24
RankNameTeamTime
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe 11:37:28
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb0:10
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:15
4DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida0:16
5CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First0:21
6KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:25
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott0:32
8KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:33
9CASTROVIEJO JonathanTeam INEOS0:34
10SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team,,
11ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
12FELLINE FabioTrek - Segafredo0:35
13BERNAL EganTeam INEOS0:39
14GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:41
15BENOOT TiesjLotto Soudal,,
16ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:42
17MAS LluísMovistar Team0:43
18SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:45
19ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates0:46
20MORABITO SteveGroupama - FDJ0:47
21BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team0:49
22SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:50
23HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates0:52
24VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:53
25ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin0:54
26FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale0:55
27HIRT JanAstana Pro Team0:56
28CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
29CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
30MAS EnricDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
31DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:01
32BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02
33BROWN NathanEF Education First1:04
34KREUZIGER RomanTeam Dimension Data1:05
35FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:08
36POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida1:09
37SWIFT BenTeam INEOS,,
38BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:14
39SCHELLING PatrickSwitzerland1:16
40BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:17
41CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:20
42FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
43PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R La Mondiale1:21
44SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:24
45BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:28
46BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates1:31
47KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:35
48ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS1:40
49KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb1:41
50KELDERMAN WilcoTeam Sunweb1:44
51GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott2:17
52HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb2:40
53LAMPAERT YvesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:51
54STANNARD RobertMitchelton-Scott3:15
55ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott3:27
56GESCHKE SimonCCC Team3:31
57ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb4:01
58CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie4:08
59MÄDER GinoTeam Dimension Data4:16
60BARBERO CarlosMovistar Team4:39
61KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb5:23
62OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe6:20
63MOHORIČ MatejBahrain Merida6:24
64MONFORT MaximeLotto Soudal6:50
65DEWULF StanLotto Soudal6:54
66BEVIN PatrickCCC Team7:05
67THALMANN RolandSwitzerland8:14
68VANMARCKE SepEF Education First8:45
69PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8:52
70CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team8:55
71BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R La Mondiale8:56
72COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates8:57
73HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal8:58
74WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale9:12
75OURSELIN PaulTeam Total Direct Energie9:17
76PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland9:22
77TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma9:34
78SLAGTER Tom-JelteTeam Dimension Data10:48
79NATAROV YuriyAstana Pro Team11:14
80MORI ManueleUAE-Team Emirates11:51
81MCNULTY BrandonRally UHC Cycling11:59
82DOULL OwainTeam INEOS12:05
83HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin12:07
84VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step12:08
85FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland12:10
86DOCKER MitchellEF Education First12:11
87FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team,,
88GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida12:20
89STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo,,
90VALGREN MichaelTeam Dimension Data12:22
91DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo12:28
92JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
93KING BenTeam Dimension Data12:41
94BOUDAT ThomasTeam Total Direct Energie12:44
95LIENHARD FabianSwitzerland12:46
96JOYCE ColinRally UHC Cycling12:47
97KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates12:49
98MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step12:53
99LIGTHART PimTeam Total Direct Energie13:01
100GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie13:02
101BADILATTI MatteoSwitzerland13:34
102GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo14:10
103SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin14:24
104BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe14:30
105AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida14:36
106WIŚNIOWSKI ŁukaszCCC Team14:51
107VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma16:25
108HEPBURN MichaelMitchelton-Scott18:10
109THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ18:17
110BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe18:53
111CARPENTER RobinRally UHC Cycling19:43
112SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team20:24
113VANDENBERGH StijnAG2R La Mondiale20:26
114LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale20:32
115RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step21:00
116ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma21:04
117BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling21:38
118VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal21:41
119SCULLY TomEF Education First23:29
120IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland23:31
121BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates23:33
122EDMONDSON AlexMitchelton-Scott23:39
123HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin23:56
124BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott24:02
125THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data24:05
126ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin24:07
127VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team24:15
128ROELANDTS JürgenMovistar Team24:34
129GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida24:37
130HOELGAARD DanielGroupama - FDJ24:49
131MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling24:57
132TUFT SveinRally UHC Cycling25:20
133VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal25:37
134ROWE LukeTeam INEOS25:51
135REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo25:52
136COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie26:24
137SCHILLINGER AndreasBORA - hansgrohe26:41
138ANDERSON RyanRally UHC Cycling26:42
139LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma26:44
140NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida26:45
141WOUTERS EnzoLotto Soudal27:57
RankNameTeamPoints
1SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe29
2VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step20
3MATTHEWS MichaelTeam Sunweb15
4DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida12
5SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team12
6ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step10
7TRENTIN MatteoMitchelton-Scott10
8IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland8
9BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe8
10SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin6
11DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo6
12FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland5
13CARPENTER RobinRally UHC Cycling4
14LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma4
15KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb4
16GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida4
17PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland3
18FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2
19VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team2
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2
21VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2
22SWIFT BenTeam INEOS2
23GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2
24STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2
25THALMANN RolandSwitzerland1
26MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling1
27ANDERSON RyanRally UHC Cycling1
RankNameTeamPoints
1IMHOF ClaudioSwitzerland21
2MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling13
3GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie9
4DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida8
5VAN DER HOORN TacoTeam Jumbo-Visma7
6FRIESECKE GianSwitzerland7
7VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeCCC Team7
8ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
9FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team6
10PELLAUD SimonSwitzerland6
11AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida6
12GESCHKE SimonCCC Team5
13BURGHARDT MarcusBORA - hansgrohe5
14POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida4
15HENAO SergioUAE-Team Emirates3
16CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo3
17SMIT WillieTeam Katusha Alpecin3
18BERNAL EganTeam INEOS2
19CARPENTER RobinRally UHC Cycling2
20GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida2
21ANDERSON RyanRally UHC Cycling2
22LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
23NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
RankNameTime
1Team Sunweb 34:53:38
2EF Education First0:15
3Team INEOS0:28
4Groupama - FDJ0:29
5Deceuninck - Quick Step0:32
6Movistar Team0:48
7UAE-Team Emirates0:55
8Astana Pro Team1:02
9Trek - Segafredo1:04
10CCC Team1:08
11Team Katusha Alpecin1:09
12Swiss Cycling Team1:17
13AG2R La Mondiale1:45
14Mitchelton-Scott1:55
15Team Dimension Data4:42
16BORA - hansgrohe4:52
17Bahrain Merida6:16
18Team Total Direct Energie10:01
19Lotto Soudal13:11
20Team Jumbo-Visma20:47
21Rally UHC Cycling39:24

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.