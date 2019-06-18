Tour de Suisse stage 4: Viviani gets his win as Thomas crashes out
Elia Viviani ends dry spell after outsprinting Michael Matthews and Peter Sagan to win stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-Quicstep) finally brought to an end weeks of frustration when he beat Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and overall leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgroe) for victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse.
Meanwhile, Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos) crashed out of the race in a high speed spill at around 30km remaining.
“He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks,” tweeted his team. “Further updates to follow.”
Thomas went down in the crash approaching a first passage of the finish line in Arlesheim, before the race embarked on its finishing circuit. Andrey Zeits was also involved in the incident, which happened when the bunch was lined out on wide urban roads in pursuit of the day’s break. A subtle kerb between the road and a cycle path was perhaps a contributing factor.
While Astana’s Zeits was stretchered off from the incident to also abandon the race, Thomas stayed seated on the cycle lane for several minutes. Tended to by team and medical staff, he appeared to be nursing a cut to the head and grazes to his body.
The incident is another blow to his Ineos team after Chris Froome was forced to withdraw from the Tour de France following a crash last week at the Critérium du Dauphiné.
On the face of it, Thomas’ injuries don’t look nearly as severe as his co-leader’s but could still have significant affect on Ineos’ Tour plans. Even if no more than cuts and bruises, training could be restricted and his abandonment of the Tour de Suisse denies him a late, high mountain, competitive tune-up.
After Ryan Anderson’s participation on stage 3, Rally UHC placed another rider in the day’s early break – Robin Carpenter. Alongside the 26-year-old were Simon Geschke (CCC), just 49 seconds down overall, Taco van der Hoorn (Jumbo-Visma) and, representing the home nation’s national team, Gian Friesecke (Switzerland).
With just a single 29km finishing lap of the 163.9km leg from Murten remaining, the group was in command of a minute and a half’s margin. It had come down to a minute when they hit the second classified climb of the day, the cat. 3 Eichenberg, with 19km to go, where Friesecke applied the pressure and split the group into quarters.
Behind, Bora set the pace on the the climb in defence of Sagan’s lead. Eventually, as Sunweb moved to the front, Friesecke was the last of the move to be brought back with 11km to go.
Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Mathias Frank (Ag2r-La Mondiale) tried to maintain the Swiss presence out front with a series of attacks in the last 7km. Slovenian Matej Mohorič also chipped in, but none of them were granted much leeway.
After a spell by Trek-Segafredo on the front, hoping to make amends for John Degenkob’s frustration 24 hours earlier, Deceuninck-Quickstep took over in hope of doing likewise for Viviani. The Italian national champion not only missed out on stage 3, but also throughout his home tour, the Giro d’Italia, where he just couldn’t nail the win.
Yves Lampaert and Michael Mørkøv, the Belgian and Danish champions respectively, led him through the final kilometre. As the sprint opened, Viviani went down the left while Sagan had to go the long way around a decelerating Mørkøv. At one point the pair were almost shoulder to shoulder, but Sagan faded with a fast finishing Matthews nabbing him for second.
“The guys did an amazing job, noted Viviani. “I’m pretty proud of my team and am happy with this win. It’s been a long time that I’ve not won.
“It’s my first win in the Tour de Suisse, I can be happy with that,” he added. “And it’s a few weeks now to my main goal of the season.”
Peter Sagan maintained his overall lead in the race, with Matthews moving up to second and Deceuninck’s Kasper Asgreen dropping to third.
Tour de Suisse Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:46:02
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|4
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|5
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|6
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Education First
|,,
|7
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|8
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|10
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Switzerland
|,,
|11
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|,,
|12
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|13
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|14
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|15
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|16
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|17
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|18
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|19
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|20
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|21
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|22
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|23
|BARBERO Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|24
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|25
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|,,
|26
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|27
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|29
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|30
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|31
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|32
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|33
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|34
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|35
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|36
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|37
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|38
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|40
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|41
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|42
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|43
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|44
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|,,
|45
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Switzerland
|,,
|46
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|,,
|47
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|48
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|,,
|49
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|50
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|51
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|52
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|53
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|54
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|55
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|56
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|58
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|59
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|60
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|61
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|62
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|,,
|63
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|64
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|65
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|66
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|,,
|67
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|68
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|69
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|70
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|71
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|72
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|73
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|74
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|,,
|76
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|77
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|79
|MÄDER Gino
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|80
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|81
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|,,
|82
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|83
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|84
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|85
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|0:16
|86
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|0:51
|87
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06
|88
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:08
|89
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17
|90
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|91
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:46
|92
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|93
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|1:48
|94
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|95
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|96
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|97
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:39
|98
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|99
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:52
|100
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4:56
|101
|CARPENTER Robin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7:03
|102
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|,,
|103
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|7:43
|104
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|105
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|106
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|107
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|108
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|109
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|11:32
|110
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|111
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|,,
|112
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|113
|HOELGAARD Daniel
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|114
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|115
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|116
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|117
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|118
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|119
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|120
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|,,
|121
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|122
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|123
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Switzerland
|,,
|124
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|125
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|126
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|127
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|128
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|129
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|,,
|130
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|131
|ANDERSON Ryan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|132
|TUFT Svein
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|133
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|134
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|,,
|135
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|136
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|137
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|138
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|,,
|139
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|,,
|140
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|141
|WOUTERS Enzo
|Lotto Soudal
|14:24
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:37:28
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:15
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:16
|5
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|0:21
|6
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:25
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:32
|8
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|9
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|Team INEOS
|0:34
|10
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|11
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|12
|FELLINE Fabio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|13
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|0:39
|14
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:41
|15
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|16
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:42
|17
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|18
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:45
|19
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:46
|20
|MORABITO Steve
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:47
|21
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|22
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:50
|23
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:52
|24
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:53
|25
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:54
|26
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55
|27
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|0:56
|28
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|29
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|30
|MAS Enric
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:59
|31
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:01
|32
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02
|33
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:04
|34
|KREUZIGER Roman
|Team Dimension Data
|1:05
|35
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:08
|36
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|1:09
|37
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|,,
|38
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|39
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Switzerland
|1:16
|40
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:17
|41
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:20
|42
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|43
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21
|44
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:24
|45
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:28
|46
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:31
|47
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|1:35
|48
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|1:40
|49
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|1:41
|50
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|Team Sunweb
|1:44
|51
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:17
|52
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|2:40
|53
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:51
|54
|STANNARD Robert
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:15
|55
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:27
|56
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|3:31
|57
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|4:01
|58
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:08
|59
|MÄDER Gino
|Team Dimension Data
|4:16
|60
|BARBERO Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:39
|61
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|5:23
|62
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:20
|63
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain Merida
|6:24
|64
|MONFORT Maxime
|Lotto Soudal
|6:50
|65
|DEWULF Stan
|Lotto Soudal
|6:54
|66
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|7:05
|67
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|8:14
|68
|VANMARCKE Sep
|EF Education First
|8:45
|69
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:52
|70
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|8:55
|71
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:56
|72
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:57
|73
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|8:58
|74
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:12
|75
|OURSELIN Paul
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9:17
|76
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|9:22
|77
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:34
|78
|SLAGTER Tom-Jelte
|Team Dimension Data
|10:48
|79
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana Pro Team
|11:14
|80
|MORI Manuele
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:51
|81
|MCNULTY Brandon
|Rally UHC Cycling
|11:59
|82
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|12:05
|83
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:07
|84
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:08
|85
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|12:10
|86
|DOCKER Mitchell
|EF Education First
|12:11
|87
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|88
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|12:20
|89
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|90
|VALGREN Michael
|Team Dimension Data
|12:22
|91
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|12:28
|92
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|93
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|12:41
|94
|BOUDAT Thomas
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12:44
|95
|LIENHARD Fabian
|Switzerland
|12:46
|96
|JOYCE Colin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|12:47
|97
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12:49
|98
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:53
|99
|LIGTHART Pim
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:01
|100
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:02
|101
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Switzerland
|13:34
|102
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:10
|103
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|14:24
|104
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:30
|105
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|14:36
|106
|WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz
|CCC Team
|14:51
|107
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:25
|108
|HEPBURN Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:10
|109
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:17
|110
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18:53
|111
|CARPENTER Robin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|19:43
|112
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|20:24
|113
|VANDENBERGH Stijn
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:26
|114
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:32
|115
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|21:00
|116
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|21:04
|117
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|21:38
|118
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|21:41
|119
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education First
|23:29
|120
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|23:31
|121
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:33
|122
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:39
|123
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|23:56
|124
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|24:02
|125
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|24:05
|126
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|24:07
|127
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|24:15
|128
|ROELANDTS Jürgen
|Movistar Team
|24:34
|129
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|24:37
|130
|HOELGAARD Daniel
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:49
|131
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|24:57
|132
|TUFT Svein
|Rally UHC Cycling
|25:20
|133
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|25:37
|134
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|25:51
|135
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:52
|136
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:24
|137
|SCHILLINGER Andreas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:41
|138
|ANDERSON Ryan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|26:42
|139
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:44
|140
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|26:45
|141
|WOUTERS Enzo
|Lotto Soudal
|27:57
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|2
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|3
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team Sunweb
|15
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|12
|5
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10
|7
|TRENTIN Matteo
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|8
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|8
|9
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|10
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|11
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|12
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|5
|13
|CARPENTER Robin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|14
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|15
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|4
|16
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|17
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|3
|18
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|2
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|21
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2
|22
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|2
|23
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2
|24
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|25
|THALMANN Roland
|Switzerland
|1
|26
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|27
|ANDERSON Ryan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|IMHOF Claudio
|Switzerland
|21
|2
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|13
|3
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|4
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|8
|5
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|6
|FRIESECKE Gian
|Switzerland
|7
|7
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|CCC Team
|7
|8
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|9
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|10
|PELLAUD Simon
|Switzerland
|6
|11
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|6
|12
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|5
|13
|BURGHARDT Marcus
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|14
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|4
|15
|HENAO Sergio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|16
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|17
|SMIT Willie
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3
|18
|BERNAL Egan
|Team INEOS
|2
|19
|CARPENTER Robin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|20
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|21
|ANDERSON Ryan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|22
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|23
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Sunweb
|34:53:38
|2
|EF Education First
|0:15
|3
|Team INEOS
|0:28
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:29
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:32
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|7
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:55
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|1:02
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|10
|CCC Team
|1:08
|11
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:09
|12
|Swiss Cycling Team
|1:17
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:45
|14
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:55
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|4:42
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:52
|17
|Bahrain Merida
|6:16
|18
|Team Total Direct Energie
|10:01
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|13:11
|20
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20:47
|21
|Rally UHC Cycling
|39:24
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.