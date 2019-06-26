Potential overlap with the Tokyo Olympics will see the Tour de France run a week early in 2020, as UCI review calendar and regulations

The Tour of Turkey is out of the WorldTour and the Tour de France will be held a week earlier in 2020. Those are the major takeaways as the UCI confirmed WorldTour calendars for the men’s and women’s 2020 season.

The Presidential Tour of Turkey will be relegated to the second tier in 2020 after it did not meet a requirement of having at least 10 WorldTour teams attend the race in the past two editions. The race will be part of a new-look UCI ProSeries calendar of second-tier stage races and one-day events to be launched in 2020 as part of the UCI’s shakeup of the international calendar.

The Tour will be held a week earlier than usual so it does not overlap with the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 24 to August 9). The 2020 Tour will start in Nice on June 27 and conclude July 19, giving pros a chance to race in the road races that typically are one of the first events to open the Olympic Games.

On the women’s side, 22 events will be part of the WorldTour calendar next year. The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race Women, a new event in Australia, will open the calendar in February. The Prudential RideLondon Classique will not be part of the WorldTour next year as the race organizers have decided on a date that clashes with the Ladies Tour of Norway.

Following last week’s meetings of the Professional Cycling Council (PCC) and the UCI Management Committee in Switzerland, the UCI will also introduce a minimum required team quota for stagiaires from 1 August 2019.

The UCI also agreed that UCI WorldTeams have the possibility to manage a development team registered as a UCI Continental Team. The two teams, which will still not be able to take part in the same race, will share a certain number of elements — for example team name and jersey design — and will be able to exchange riders during the season according to provisions that are to be defined, the UCI said.

2020 UCI Men’s WorldTour Calendar:

21 – 26 January: Santos Tour Down Under (Australia)

2 February: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Australia)

23 – 29 February: UAE Tour (United Arab Emirates)

29 February: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Belgium)

7 March: Strade Bianche (Italy)

8 – 15 March: Paris-Nice (France)

11 – 17 March: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

21 March: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

23 – 29 March: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Spain)

25 March: AG Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

27 March: E3 BinckBank Classic (Belgium)

29 March: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

1 April: Dwars door Vlaanderen – A travers la Flandre (Belgium)

5 April: Ronde van Vlaanderen – Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

6 – 11 April: Itzulia Basque Country (Spain)

12 April: Paris-Roubaix (France)

19 April: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

22 April: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

26 April: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

28 April – 3 May: Tour de Romandie (Switzerland)

1 May: Eschborn-Frankfurt (Germany)

9 – 31 May: Giro d’Italia (Italy)

10 – 16 May: Amgen Tour of California (United States)

31 May-7 June: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

6 – 14 June: Tour de Suisse (Switzerland)

27 June-19 July: Tour de France (France)

5 – 11 July: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

25 July: Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa (Spain)

14 August – 6 September: La Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

16 August: EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg (Germany)

16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)

23 August: Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France (France)

31 August – 6 September: BinckBank Tour (Belgium/the Netherlands)

11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

10 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

15 – 20 October: Gree – Tour of Guangxi (China)

2020 UCI Women’s WorldTour Calendar:

1 February: Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race- Elite Women’s Race (Australia)

7 March: Strade Bianche (Italy)

15 March: Ronde van Drenthe – UCI Women’s WorldTour (the Netherlands)

22 March: Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio (Italy)

26 March: AG Driedaagse Brugge – De Panne (Belgium)

29 March: Gent – Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

5 April: Ronde van Vlaanderen / Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

19 April: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

22 April: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

26 April: Liège – Bastogne – Liège Femmes (Belgium)

7 – 9 May: Tour of Chongming Island UCI Women’s World Tour (China)

14 – 16 May: Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race empowered with SRAM (USA)

8 – 13 June: OVO Energy Women’s Tour (Great Britain)

26 June – 5 July: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

10 July: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

13 – 16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

22 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

25 – 30 August: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

5 – 6 September: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

20 October: Tour of Guangxi – UCI Women’s WorldTour (China)