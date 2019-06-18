Geraint Thomas escaped Tuesday's crash with cuts and bruises, and he is not expected to miss the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas is expected to make a full recovery from the crash he sustained during Tuesday’s fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse, his team Ineos said, and his involvement in the Tour de France is not in jeopardy.

Thomas suffered abrasions to his shoulder and a cut above his right eye during the pileup, but the 33-year-old did not appear to sustain any broken bones or other serious injuries.

Derick Macleod, Team Ineos doctor, said Thomas crashed on his head during the wreck. The reigning Tour de France champion passed an initial concussion test.

“With the nature and severity of the impact, it was felt unsafe for him to continue in the race,” Macleod said. “He was taken to hospital and thankfully all the X-rays and scans have come back clear. He’s now back in the Team hotel and in good spirits.”

Macleod said Thomas has been given “the all clear” to continue racing, however Ineos plans to monitor Thomas for the coming days.

“Knowing Geraint, it won’t take him long to get back on his bike but we’ll need to ensure he’s symptom free in the next few days before he does so,” Macleod said. “We’re optimistic he’ll make a full recovery over the coming days though and all being well he’ll be back on his bike very soon.”

Thomas crashed with 30km remaining in Tuesday’s stage alongside Astana rider Andrey Zeitz. Medical personnel took Zeitz away in a stretcher, and Astana later revealed he had suffered a fractures to his collarbone and ribs.

Thomas did not appear to suffer the same severity of injuries, however the Welsh rider remained on the tarmac for some time as medics attended to his cuts and scrapes. Thomas eventually abandoned the race and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The lack of severe injuries for Thomas is good news for Team Ineos management and staff. Just last week the team’s four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome saw his season ended in a nasty crash during the Criterium du Dauphine. Froome’s mishap placed Thomas squarely into the team’s leadership position for the Tour de France.

In a team release, Thomas said he crashed on a lip in the road that caught him by surprise.

“An Astana rider hit the lip and crashed and I had nowhere to go,” Thomas said. “I landed on my shoulder and my face and there was quite a bit of blood. You’ve always got to be cautious with a head injury, and whilst I was keen to carry on, the doctors made the right decision to pull me out of the race.”

Thomas said the crash is a “setback” for this Tour de France preparation, however he is confident that the team will have him ready for the race, which begins July 6 in Brussels, Belgium.

“Clearly it’s frustrating and a small setback for my Tour de France preparations, but there’s still plenty of time before we start in Brussels in a few weeks’ time,” Thomas said. “We will recalibrate and I’m sure my coach Tim (Kerrison) will have a plan in place to ensure I’m ready for July 6th.”