Trek and Voxwomen.com have partnered to produce a free broadcast of the 2019 Giro Rosa

The 2019 Giro Rosa will feature a free hourlong online broadcast for each of the race’s 10 stages, which includes racing highlights and analysis from each stage. The free global broadcast is a first for the Giro Rosa, which is the longest stage race in the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

The race runs Friday, July 5 through Sunday, July 14. This year’s edition includes a summit finish on the Passo Gavia and the Malga Montasi.

The program is being made possible by a partnership with Trek and the online women’s cycling publication Voxwomen.com. Each hourlong segment will be shown shortly after the conclusion of that day’s Tour de France stage, and it will include highlights from that day’s race, plus post-race interviews and preview content for the upcoming stage.

The broadcast will be available on Trek’s racing website, as well as on Voxwomen.com

The broadcast will be in English, and it will include analysis from Trek-Seafredo directors Ina Yoko Teutenberg and Girogia Bronzini.

In a release, Tim Vanderjeugd, Trek’s director of sports marketing, called the broadcast part of the ‘recipe for growth’ for women’s cycling.

“The world is witnessing some of the best bike racing ever in the women’s peloton, and we feel a responsibility to provide more opportunities to watch it happen,” Vanderjeugd said. “Exposure is huge for cultivating the sport, and that combined with first-class athlete support is a true recipe for growth in women’s professional cycling.”

Anthony McCrossan, the founder of Voxwomen.com, said the site has seen an increase in calls from fans and riders to make live broadcast more accessible to fans. The Giro Rosa webcast represents a step toward that mission, McCrossan said.

“This has been part of our strategy in building Voxwomen as the go-to place for women’s cycling insight and coverage, and now we’re able to develop it,” McCrossan said. “Trek has been a supporter of our goal from the start, and we’re excited to partner with them to make this landmark moment in women’s cycling coverage happen.”

The Giro Rosa has grown into one of the most prestigious events on the UCI Women’s WorldTour, due to its punishing course and 10-day format. The race has traditionally catered to experienced climbers and stage racers; it’s previous winners include Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans), and Americans Megan Guarnier and Mara Abbott.

Despite its prominent place within the calendar, the race has remained elusive for fans to watch live. In 2018 there was no live broadcast for North American fans.