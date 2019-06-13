One day after taking his first WorldTour win in the stage 4 time trial, Wout van Aert underlined his versatility with victory from a bunch sprint on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The 24 year old year produced a powerful finish at the end of Thursday’s leg to Voiron to get the better of stage 3 winner Sam Bennett and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step).

“This is unbelievable,” Van Aert said after the victory, “I never expected to beat Sam Bennett here.”

The Jumbo-Visma rider was wearing the green jersey of points leader in the race, having also taken a third and second place in earlier group sprints. His two consecutive stage wins have only strengthened the former world cyclocross champion’s position in that competition.

Van Aert took the victory after a technical final kilometers, which featured multiple roundabouts and turns. Van Aert said it was important to have good positioning in the bunch in the final push to the line.

“We knew that in the last two kilometers it was going to be very curvy and technical with all those roundabouts,” van Aert said. “My teammates brought me well, and I positioned myself behind the leadout of Bennett in the wheel of [Julian] Alaphilippe. I launched my sprint in the last corner. When I passed Julian, I knew it was alright. My second win in a row.”

Adam Yates, meanwhile, finished in the bunch to maintain his overall lead in the race. The Mitchelton-Scott rider commands a 4-second lead on Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) and 6-seconds on American Tejay van Garderen as the race now heads towards its concluding weekend in the mountains.

Inevitably, most of the race was led by an innocuous breakaway – formed with an attack at the gun by Yoann Bagot (Vital Concept), and soon joined by Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) in the following ten kilometers.

The group never gained much more than three minutes on the 201km stage from Boën-sur Lignon, with the bunch all too aware of it being the last opportunity for a gallop in this year’s Dauphiné.

Nonetheless, with 3km to go, the trio still held a 15 second lead as Bora-Hansgrohe, Bahrain-Merida and UAE-Emirates all contributed to the chase.

De Marchi struck out solo with 2km to go, was pulled back by Rossetto, then jumped him again just as the bunch made contact.

A counter attack from strongmen Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) did threaten to throw another spoiler on the sprinter’s day, but Bora’s Shane Archbold brought it back before Alaphilippe jumped past his team mate to open up the sprint.

Van Aert played it perfectly though. Coming from several wheels back out of a 90-degree turn, he found his own clear passage down the right of the chicaning finish straight, then powered into the middle of the road for a two handed salute at the line.

After the win, Jumbo Visma director Grischa Niermann said the victory brings van Aert one step closer to securing the green points jersey.

“This is a very nice win,” Niermann said. “With a view to the green jersey, we wanted to get involved in the sprint and grab the necessary points. It’s great that Wout wins.”

The last rider to win two Dauphiné stages in a row was the currently crash injured Chris Froome in 2015.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma5:00:34
2BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe,,
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
4MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
5VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
6BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data,,
7ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
8COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida,,
9GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
10WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
11POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
12YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott,,
13BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
14MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates,,
15LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal,,
16NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
17SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott,,
18IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team,,
19LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team,,
20GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
21PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
22MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
23MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal,,
24MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
25HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
26THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo,,
27GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
28DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
29WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
30BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First,,
31TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates,,
32KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
33FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team,,
34PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ,,
35QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team,,
36BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
37NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
38BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale,,
39OWEN LoganEF Education First,,
40CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
41PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
42DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo,,
43MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott,,
44MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ,,
45VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
46EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
47BERNAS PawełCCC Team,,
48CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
49HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
50EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
51POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
52PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
53CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
54SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
55SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
56CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team,,
57ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team,,
58TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida,,
59GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
60REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
61EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
62GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
63HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
64KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal,,
65BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
66GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale,,
67HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
68VALLS RafaelMovistar Team,,
69SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
70ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
71PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
72DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
73LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:24
74ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe,,
75ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
76DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
77DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
78PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
79MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates0:33
80BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team,,
81POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
82KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
83HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
84PAUWELS SergeCCC Team,,
85BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
86TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team,,
87FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team,,
88RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
89BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
90MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
91KOCH JonasCCC Team,,
92MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal,,
93HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
94GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
95ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:43
96PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida0:48
97DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
98DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
99MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic0:56
100KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1:04
101COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale,,
102FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
103STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
104TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb,,
105PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
106LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
107VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
108HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17
109CAM MaximeVital Concept - B&B Hotels1:24
110MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1:28
111BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels1:31
112DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team,,
113IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott1:35
114ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:47
115DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
116VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
117VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data2:04
118TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
119POWER RobertTeam Sunweb,,
120KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS2:14
121STANNARD IanTeam INEOS2:26
122LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:43
123MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2:48
124DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data2:59
125EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
126PADUN MarkBahrain Merida,,
127ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ,,
128GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
129SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates4:08
130VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
131COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
132BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team,,
133WHELAN JamesEF Education First4:38
134VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS5:48
135BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
136BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
137VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First,,
138CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
139VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
140VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step7:27
141STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo15:01
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott 17:28:00
2TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:04
3VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First0:06
4FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:07
5VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:20
6KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
7PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:25
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:26
9LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:30
10QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:40
11POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
12PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:54
13MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:13
14BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:27
15MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:39
16WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:43
17POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44
18MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:59
19BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First2:02
20GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step2:12
21HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott2:31
22LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal2:45
23EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:52
24CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team2:53
25PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida3:00
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:06
27VALLS RafaelMovistar Team3:11
28BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data3:15
29CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin3:22
30PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:23
31ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team3:30
32MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:46
33CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale3:58
34SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott4:07
35COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida4:09
36PAUWELS SergeCCC Team4:26
37BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:32
38GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ6:41
39IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:01
40EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team8:00
41MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS8:07
42DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb8:52
43TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida8:53
44VERONA CarlosMovistar Team9:00
45KOCH JonasCCC Team9:04
46VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal9:19
47HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma9:25
48SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9:41
49GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin9:59
50POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma10:33
51DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:04
52LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ11:24
53FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team11:35
54BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic12:28
55BERNAS PawełCCC Team12:38
56POWER RobertTeam Sunweb13:47
57NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale14:01
58VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step15:00
59BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15:25
60ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:38
61ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step16:04
62DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data16:53
63DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team17:12
64HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal18:01
65ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step18:09
66MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates18:20
67IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott18:22
68BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team18:24
69STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb18:29
70GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale18:44
71KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS19:05
72KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma19:10
73HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott19:15
74VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale19:20
75CLARKE SimonEF Education First19:35
76MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team19:36
77SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team19:42
78MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic20:11
79COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale21:07
80GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale21:20
81MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe21:27
82OWEN LoganEF Education First21:30
83ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:54
84VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
85DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic22:03
86KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal22:38
87BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team22:51
88NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
89PADUN MarkBahrain Merida23:01
90HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:06
91RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates23:21
92MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott23:28
93GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe23:50
94LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates24:09
95MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal24:37
96ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ24:53
97SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott25:11
98ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels25:12
99CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step25:57
100HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team26:00
101PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels26:44
102BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:31
103EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma27:33
104TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team28:11
105WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin28:15
106DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin29:17
107PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb29:58
108EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo30:10
109BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe30:19
110DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo30:34
111PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe31:00
112STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo31:03
113DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team31:09
114LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic33:36
115TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb34:13
116KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS34:49
117DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team34:52
118THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35:40
119BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe36:25
120DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin37:03
121FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb37:29
122CAM MaximeVital Concept - B&B Hotels38:07
123MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal38:08
124PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida38:22
125SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates38:29
126BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels39:07
127ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team39:08
128STANNARD IanTeam INEOS39:24
129WHELAN JamesEF Education First39:43
130TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates39:47
131HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step40:17
132GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels40:30
133VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data40:32
134COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels40:38
135GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic40:42
136BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ40:50
137VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data41:12
138MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels41:25
139ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe42:02
140VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic42:16
141VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First44:25
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma82
2BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data53
3BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe47
4LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team38
5VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale34
6GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step30
7TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida29
8MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team28
9COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida24
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step24
11FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team22
12POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin21
13BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team20
14PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ18
15MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels18
16WOODS MichaelEF Education First16
17MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe16
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo16
19VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
20KOCH JonasCCC Team12
21VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step12
22ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step12
23HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step12
24YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott11
25ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
26BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
27VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data10
28QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team10
29DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb10
30DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin10
31KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
32POELS WoutTeam INEOS8
33COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale8
34MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott8
35BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
36LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal6
37DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
38DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team6
39KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS6
40PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels6
41WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin6
42EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
43BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels4
44CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb18
2CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team13
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
4DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10
5IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7
6MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
7LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal5
8DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team5
9NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale5
10BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
11EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
12TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida3
13DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb3
14CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2
17GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2
18FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team2
19ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
20BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels1
21CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1
22KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1
23VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1
24VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data1
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma 17:28:20
2POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:24
3LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal2:25
4CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin3:02
5SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott3:47
6GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ6:21
7EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team7:40
8MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS7:47
9VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal8:59
10HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma9:05
11POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma10:13
12POWER RobertTeam Sunweb13:27
13DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data16:33
14MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates18:00
15STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb18:09
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma18:50
17COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20:47
18MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe21:07
19OWEN LoganEF Education First21:10
20BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team22:31
21NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
22PADUN MarkBahrain Merida22:41
23RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates23:01
24MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal24:17
25CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step25:37
26EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma27:13
27WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin27:55
28PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb29:38
29EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo29:50
30WHELAN JamesEF Education First39:23
31TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates39:27
32HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39:57
33MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels41:05
34VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First44:05
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 52:27:18
2Astana Pro Team0:14
3Mitchelton-Scott1:04
4Groupama - FDJ1:42
5Team Jumbo-Visma1:50
6Bahrain Merida2:34
7Movistar Team4:34
8Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:51
9Team Katusha Alpecin6:58
10Team INEOS7:38
11Deceuninck - Quick Step8:28
12CCC Team11:10
13AG2R La Mondiale13:33
14UAE-Team Emirates18:46
15Lotto Soudal20:59
16Trek - Segafredo21:44
17Team Arkéa Samsic27:30
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits33:10
19Team Sunweb34:53
20BORA - hansgrohe37:02
21Team Dimension Data47:37
22Vital Concept - B&B Hotels1:16:27

