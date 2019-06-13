Dauphiné stage 5: Wout van Aert wins again, beating Bennett in sprint
Belgian star Wout van Aert takes his second stage win in 24 hours with a commanding sprint in Voiron
One day after taking his first WorldTour win in the stage 4 time trial, Wout van Aert underlined his versatility with victory from a bunch sprint on stage 5 of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
The 24 year old year produced a powerful finish at the end of Thursday’s leg to Voiron to get the better of stage 3 winner Sam Bennett and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step).
“This is unbelievable,” Van Aert said after the victory, “I never expected to beat Sam Bennett here.”
The Jumbo-Visma rider was wearing the green jersey of points leader in the race, having also taken a third and second place in earlier group sprints. His two consecutive stage wins have only strengthened the former world cyclocross champion’s position in that competition.
Van Aert took the victory after a technical final kilometers, which featured multiple roundabouts and turns. Van Aert said it was important to have good positioning in the bunch in the final push to the line.
“We knew that in the last two kilometers it was going to be very curvy and technical with all those roundabouts,” van Aert said. “My teammates brought me well, and I positioned myself behind the leadout of Bennett in the wheel of [Julian] Alaphilippe. I launched my sprint in the last corner. When I passed Julian, I knew it was alright. My second win in a row.”
Adam Yates, meanwhile, finished in the bunch to maintain his overall lead in the race. The Mitchelton-Scott rider commands a 4-second lead on Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida) and 6-seconds on American Tejay van Garderen as the race now heads towards its concluding weekend in the mountains.
Inevitably, most of the race was led by an innocuous breakaway – formed with an attack at the gun by Yoann Bagot (Vital Concept), and soon joined by Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) and Alessandro De Marchi (CCC) in the following ten kilometers.
The group never gained much more than three minutes on the 201km stage from Boën-sur Lignon, with the bunch all too aware of it being the last opportunity for a gallop in this year’s Dauphiné.
Nonetheless, with 3km to go, the trio still held a 15 second lead as Bora-Hansgrohe, Bahrain-Merida and UAE-Emirates all contributed to the chase.
De Marchi struck out solo with 2km to go, was pulled back by Rossetto, then jumped him again just as the bunch made contact.
A counter attack from strongmen Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) did threaten to throw another spoiler on the sprinter’s day, but Bora’s Shane Archbold brought it back before Alaphilippe jumped past his team mate to open up the sprint.
Van Aert played it perfectly though. Coming from several wheels back out of a 90-degree turn, he found his own clear passage down the right of the chicaning finish straight, then powered into the middle of the road for a two handed salute at the line.
After the win, Jumbo Visma director Grischa Niermann said the victory brings van Aert one step closer to securing the green points jersey.
“This is a very nice win,” Niermann said. “With a view to the green jersey, we wanted to get involved in the sprint and grab the necessary points. It’s great that Wout wins.”
The last rider to win two Dauphiné stages in a row was the currently crash injured Chris Froome in 2015.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 5 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:00:34
|2
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|4
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|5
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|6
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|7
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|8
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|9
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|10
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|11
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|12
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|13
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|14
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|15
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|16
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|17
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|18
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|19
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|20
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|21
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|22
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|23
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|24
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|25
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|26
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|27
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|28
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|29
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|30
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|31
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|32
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|33
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|34
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|35
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|36
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|37
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|38
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|39
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|,,
|40
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|,,
|41
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|42
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|43
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|44
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|45
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|46
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|47
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|,,
|48
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|49
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|50
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|51
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|52
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|53
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|54
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|55
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|56
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|,,
|58
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|59
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|60
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|61
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|62
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|63
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|64
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|65
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|66
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|67
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|68
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|,,
|69
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|70
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|,,
|71
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|72
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|73
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:24
|74
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|75
|ROLLAND Pierre
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|76
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|77
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|78
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|79
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:33
|80
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|81
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|82
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|83
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|84
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|,,
|85
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|86
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|,,
|87
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|,,
|88
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|89
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|90
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|91
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|,,
|92
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|93
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|94
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|95
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:43
|96
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|0:48
|97
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|98
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|99
|MAISON Jérémy
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:56
|100
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|1:04
|101
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|102
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|104
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|105
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|106
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|107
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17
|109
|CAM Maxime
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1:24
|110
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1:28
|111
|BAGOT Yoann
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1:31
|112
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|,,
|113
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:35
|114
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:47
|115
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|116
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|,,
|117
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|2:04
|118
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|119
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|120
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|2:14
|121
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|2:26
|122
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:43
|123
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:48
|124
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:59
|125
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|126
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|127
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|128
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|129
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:08
|130
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|131
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|,,
|132
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|133
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|4:38
|134
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|5:48
|135
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|136
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|137
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|,,
|138
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|139
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|140
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7:27
|141
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:01
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|17:28:00
|2
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|0:04
|3
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|0:06
|4
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:20
|6
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:24
|7
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:25
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:26
|9
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30
|10
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|0:40
|11
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|,,
|12
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|13
|MARTIN Dan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:13
|14
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27
|15
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:39
|16
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|1:43
|17
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:44
|18
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|1:59
|19
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education First
|2:02
|20
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:12
|21
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:31
|22
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|2:45
|23
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:52
|24
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|2:53
|25
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|3:00
|26
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:06
|27
|VALLS Rafael
|Movistar Team
|3:11
|28
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|3:15
|29
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:22
|30
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:23
|31
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|3:30
|32
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:46
|33
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:58
|34
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|4:07
|35
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|4:09
|36
|PAUWELS Serge
|CCC Team
|4:26
|37
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:32
|38
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:41
|39
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7:01
|40
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8:00
|41
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|8:07
|42
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|8:52
|43
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|8:53
|44
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|9:00
|45
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|9:04
|46
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|9:19
|47
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:25
|48
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:41
|49
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|9:59
|50
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:33
|51
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|11:04
|52
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:24
|53
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|11:35
|54
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|12:28
|55
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|12:38
|56
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|13:47
|57
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14:01
|58
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:00
|59
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:25
|60
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:38
|61
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:04
|62
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|16:53
|63
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|17:12
|64
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|18:01
|65
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18:09
|66
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:20
|67
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|18:22
|68
|BOHÓRQUEZ Hernando
|Astana Pro Team
|18:24
|69
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|18:29
|70
|GENIEZ Alexandre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18:44
|71
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|19:05
|72
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:10
|73
|HAIG Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:15
|74
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:20
|75
|CLARKE Simon
|EF Education First
|19:35
|76
|MINNAARD Marco
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|19:36
|77
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|19:42
|78
|MAISON Jérémy
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|20:11
|79
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:07
|80
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:20
|81
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:27
|82
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|21:30
|83
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21:54
|84
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|85
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|22:03
|86
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|Lotto Soudal
|22:38
|87
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|22:51
|88
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|89
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|23:01
|90
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:06
|91
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:21
|92
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:28
|93
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|23:50
|94
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:09
|95
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|24:37
|96
|ROUX Anthony
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:53
|97
|SMITH Dion
|Mitchelton-Scott
|25:11
|98
|ROLLAND Pierre
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|25:12
|99
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:57
|100
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|26:00
|101
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|26:44
|102
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27:31
|103
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:33
|104
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|28:11
|105
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|28:15
|106
|DOWSETT Alex
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|29:17
|107
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|29:58
|108
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:10
|109
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|30:19
|110
|DE KORT Koen
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:34
|111
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31:00
|112
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:03
|113
|DE CLERCQ Bart
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|31:09
|114
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:36
|115
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team Sunweb
|34:13
|116
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|34:49
|117
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|34:52
|118
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|35:40
|119
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36:25
|120
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|37:03
|121
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|37:29
|122
|CAM Maxime
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|38:07
|123
|MARCZYŃSKI Tomasz
|Lotto Soudal
|38:08
|124
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|38:22
|125
|SUTHERLAND Rory
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:29
|126
|BAGOT Yoann
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|39:07
|127
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|39:08
|128
|STANNARD Ian
|Team INEOS
|39:24
|129
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|39:43
|130
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:47
|131
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:17
|132
|GAUTIER Cyril
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|40:30
|133
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|40:32
|134
|COURTEILLE Arnaud
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|40:38
|135
|GREIPEL André
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40:42
|136
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|40:50
|137
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|41:12
|138
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|41:25
|139
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:02
|140
|VACHON Florian
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|42:16
|141
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|44:25
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|82
|2
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team Dimension Data
|53
|3
|BENNETT Sam
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|4
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|38
|5
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|6
|GILBERT Philippe
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|30
|7
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|29
|8
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28
|9
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|24
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|24
|11
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|12
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|21
|13
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|14
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|15
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|18
|16
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|16
|17
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|19
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|12
|20
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|12
|21
|VAKOČ Petr
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|22
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|23
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|24
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|25
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|26
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|27
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|10
|28
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Movistar Team
|10
|29
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|10
|30
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|31
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|32
|POELS Wout
|Team INEOS
|8
|33
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|34
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|35
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|36
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|37
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|38
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|6
|39
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|6
|40
|PACHER Quentin
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|6
|41
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|42
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|43
|BAGOT Yoann
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|4
|44
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|18
|2
|CORT Magnus
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|3
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|4
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|10
|5
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|7
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|8
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|5
|9
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|10
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|11
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|12
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|13
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|3
|14
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|15
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|18
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Movistar Team
|2
|19
|ROSSETTO Stéphane
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|20
|BAGOT Yoann
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1
|21
|CHEREL Mickaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|22
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|Team INEOS
|1
|23
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1
|24
|VERMOTE Julien
|Team Dimension Data
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:28:20
|2
|POLITT Nils
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:24
|3
|LAMBRECHT Bjorg
|Lotto Soudal
|2:25
|4
|CRAS Steff
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:02
|5
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:47
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:21
|7
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7:40
|8
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|7:47
|9
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|8:59
|10
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:05
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:13
|12
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|13:27
|13
|DE BOD Stefan
|Team Dimension Data
|16:33
|14
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:00
|15
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|18:09
|16
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:50
|17
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20:47
|18
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21:07
|19
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education First
|21:10
|20
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|22:31
|21
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|22
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain Merida
|22:41
|23
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:01
|24
|MERTZ Rémy
|Lotto Soudal
|24:17
|25
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:37
|26
|EENKHOORN Pascal
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:13
|27
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|27:55
|28
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|29:38
|29
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|29:50
|30
|WHELAN James
|EF Education First
|39:23
|31
|TROIA Oliviero
|UAE-Team Emirates
|39:27
|32
|HODEG Álvaro José
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:57
|33
|MANZIN Lorrenzo
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|41:05
|34
|VAN DEN BERG Julius
|EF Education First
|44:05
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|52:27:18
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14
|3
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04
|4
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:42
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:50
|6
|Bahrain Merida
|2:34
|7
|Movistar Team
|4:34
|8
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5:51
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:58
|10
|Team INEOS
|7:38
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:28
|12
|CCC Team
|11:10
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:33
|14
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:46
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|20:59
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|21:44
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27:30
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:10
|19
|Team Sunweb
|34:53
|20
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:02
|21
|Team Dimension Data
|47:37
|22
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1:16:27
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.