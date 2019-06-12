Having clocked a third and second place in the race already, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) added a win to his collection when he won the stage 4 time trial of the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The 24-year-old cyclo-cross star put in an emphatic performance for his first road win of the season, beating Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) by 31-seconds.

Former world TT champ Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) took third place at 47-seconds, while Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in sixth spot on the stage took over the yellow jersey from Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-Merida).

“It’s a big one for me,” said Van Aert. “A first WorldTour stage win.”

It was a dramatic day on the French race with news emerging before the stage that Chris Froome had crashed while doing a recon of the course. Having hit a wall on a descent and reportedly broken a femur, his team have already ruled him out of the Tour de France.

Had he still been in the race, the 26.1km leg Wednesday might have to been to Froome’s suiting.

Starting indoors in Le Scarabée stadium, the route followed flat roads west from Roanne, climbed through the first check point, and then, after descending, took wide, straight roads back to town.

Alex Dowsett (Katusha) followed by Remi Cavanga (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Dumoulin set the fastest times earlier in the stage. But when Van Aert, sitting 20th on GC after stage 3, blasted Dumoulin’s time, it looked like the stage winner had already been found with most of the big GC favorites still to come.

Riding in the green skinsuit of points  leader after two placings in group sprints, Van Aert showed an ability against the clock that, in 2016, saw him beat Tony Martin in a Tour of Belgium prologue.

“It was  beautiful TT course,” he noted. “Obviously it was a good course for me.

“We’ve worked on my TT skills the last few weeks but I didn’t know it was possible to win at this level.”

Starting last, his compatriot Dylan Teuns had hoped to hold onto to his yellow jersey. But contenders Yates, Van Garderen and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) all produced better rides than the stage 2 winner, with Yates doing enough to edge ahead of him overall by 4-seconds. Van Garderen sits third at 6-seconds.

Thursday’s stage 5 is a flattish run to Voiron, positioned on the edge of the Alps. Three days in the foothills and mountains follow.

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4 (ITT) Results

RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma33:38
2VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First0:31
3DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb0:47
4KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:49
5BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:51
6YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:56
7ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:59
8POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:05
9FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team1:07
10CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:19
12PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:21
13BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First1:22
14TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida1:24
15HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
16ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:26
17LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team1:30
18QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team1:36
19POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
20MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:38
21IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott,,
22DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
23MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:42
24GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44
25POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma1:45
26GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:48
27BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:52
28TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida1:58
29VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS2:01
30MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:04
31LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal2:06
32CLARKE SimonEF Education First,,
33DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2:07
34HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team,,
35EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:12
36CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team2:13
37MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:14
38ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15
39GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2:16
40STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
41PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida2:20
42WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
43DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data2:23
44REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:26
45VALLS RafaelMovistar Team2:31
46TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb2:35
47IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:36
48GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2:38
49WOODS MichaelEF Education First2:39
50CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin2:42
51GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43
52PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
53BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data2:45
54LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ,,
55WHELAN JamesEF Education First2:49
56VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal2:51
57HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal2:52
58VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First2:53
59SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott,,
60ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ2:55
61DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:56
62DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team2:57
63ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:58
64DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic3:04
65OWEN LoganEF Education First3:05
66EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma3:08
67GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale3:09
68EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3:10
69MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal3:12
70PAUWELS SergeCCC Team3:13
71MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:16
72FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team3:21
73ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team3:24
74VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data3:27
75POWER RobertTeam Sunweb3:28
76KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
77COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida3:30
78MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe,,
79SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:32
80DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo3:33
81BERNAS PawełCCC Team3:34
82NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale,,
83HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
84BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo3:35
85BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team3:36
86KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal3:39
87BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic3:40
88BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ3:42
89DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:43
90VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
91VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data3:44
92SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott3:46
93CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale,,
94RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates3:49
95BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic3:52
96NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
97MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
98TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates4:03
99KOCH JonasCCC Team4:06
100LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
101MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates4:08
102THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo4:09
103BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team4:12
104VERONA CarlosMovistar Team,,
105LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic4:14
106PADUN MarkBahrain Merida4:15
107BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe4:16
108COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale4:18
109TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team4:19
110PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb,,
111PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels4:20
112EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:22
113SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team4:28
114MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic4:31
115HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step4:33
116MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott4:39
117BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe4:40
118PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe4:41
119JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data4:43
120DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin4:44
121STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo4:45
122GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels4:46
123FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb4:54
124VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic4:56
125GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic4:58
126ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels,,
127COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels4:59
128SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates,,
129KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS5:01
130PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
131BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:08
132CAM MaximeVital Concept - B&B Hotels5:12
133VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale5:15
134HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma5:25
135STANNARD IanTeam INEOS5:27
136KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS5:34
137ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:36
138HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott,,
139MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels5:41
140ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe5:54
141MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal6:04
142BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels6:06
RankNameTeamTime
1YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott 12:27:26
2TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida0:04
3VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First0:06
4FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team0:07
5KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:24
6PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:25
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:26
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:30
9VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
10QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team0:40
11POELS WoutTeam INEOS,,
12PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:54
13MARTIN DanUAE-Team Emirates1:13
14BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1:27
15MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ1:39
16WOODS MichaelEF Education First1:43
17POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:44
18MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team1:59
19BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education First2:02
20GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step2:12
21HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott2:31
22LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal2:45
23EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:52
24CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team2:53
25PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida3:00
26REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ3:06
27VALLS RafaelMovistar Team3:11
28BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data3:15
29CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin3:22
30PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:23
31ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team3:30
32VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:31
33MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:46
34PAUWELS SergeCCC Team3:53
35CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale3:58
36SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott4:07
37COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida4:09
38BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4:32
39VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:52
40EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:01
41MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS6:39
42GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ6:41
43TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida6:49
44IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7:01
45VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step7:33
46HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma8:08
47DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb8:28
48KOCH JonasCCC Team8:31
49SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo9:41
50GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin9:59
51POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma10:00
52LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ11:00
53FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team11:02
54DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team11:04
55POWER RobertTeam Sunweb11:43
56BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic11:55
57BERNAS PawełCCC Team12:38
58ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:51
59DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data13:54
60NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale14:01
61BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo14:52
62DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team15:43
63STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo16:02
64VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS16:06
65ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step16:08
66IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott16:47
67STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb17:25
68MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates17:47
69BOHÓRQUEZ HernandoAstana Pro Team17:51
70HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal18:01
71KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS,,
72ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step18:09
73KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma18:37
74MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe18:39
75BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team18:43
76GENIEZ AlexandreAG2R La Mondiale18:44
77MINNAARD MarcoWanty - Gobert Cycling Team19:03
78HAIG JackMitchelton-Scott19:15
79MAISON JérémyTeam Arkéa Samsic,,
80VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale19:20
81CLARKE SimonEF Education First19:35
82SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team19:42
83PADUN MarkBahrain Merida20:02
84COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20:03
85CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step20:09
86GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale20:47
87GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe20:51
88ROSSETTO StéphaneCofidis, Solutions Crédits21:14
89OWEN LoganEF Education First21:30
90ROUX AnthonyGroupama - FDJ21:54
91DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic22:03
92HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:33
93KEUKELEIRE JensLotto Soudal22:38
94RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates22:48
95NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb22:51
96LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates23:05
97MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott23:28
98MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal24:37
99ROLLAND PierreVital Concept - B&B Hotels24:48
100SMITH DionMitchelton-Scott25:11
101HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team25:27
102PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels26:44
103BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits27:31
104EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma27:33
105TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team27:38
106WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin28:15
107DOWSETT AlexTeam Katusha Alpecin28:29
108PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb28:54
109DE CLERCQ BartWanty - Gobert Cycling Team29:22
110EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo30:10
111BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe30:25
112DE KORT KoenTrek - Segafredo30:34
113PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe30:36
114BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe30:37
115LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic30:53
116KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS32:35
117JANSE VAN RENSBURG JacquesTeam Dimension Data32:40
118TUSVELD MartijnTeam Sunweb33:09
119SUTHERLAND RoryUAE-Team Emirates34:21
120DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team34:28
121BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ35:02
122WHELAN JamesEF Education First35:05
123THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo35:40
124DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin36:15
125FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb36:25
126COURTEILLE ArnaudVital Concept - B&B Hotels36:30
127CAM MaximeVital Concept - B&B Hotels36:43
128STANNARD IanTeam INEOS36:58
129PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida37:34
130MARCZYŃSKI TomaszLotto Soudal37:35
131BAGOT YoannVital Concept - B&B Hotels37:37
132VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First38:37
133ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team39:08
134VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data,,
135VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data39:28
136TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates39:47
137HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step40:17
138VACHON FlorianTeam Arkéa Samsic40:29
139GAUTIER CyrilVital Concept - B&B Hotels40:30
140GREIPEL AndréTeam Arkéa Samsic40:42
141MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels41:25
142ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe41:38
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma 12:27:56
2POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin1:14
3LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal2:15
4CRAS SteffTeam Katusha Alpecin2:52
5VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal3:01
6SCHULTZ NickMitchelton-Scott3:37
7EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team4:31
8MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS6:09
9GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ6:11
10HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma7:38
11POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma9:30
12POWER RobertTeam Sunweb11:13
13DE BOD StefanTeam Dimension Data13:24
14STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb16:55
15MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates17:17
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma18:07
17MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe18:09
18BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team18:13
19PADUN MarkBahrain Merida19:32
20COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale19:33
21CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step19:39
22OWEN LoganEF Education First21:00
23RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates22:18
24NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb22:21
25MERTZ RémyLotto Soudal24:07
26EENKHOORN PascalTeam Jumbo-Visma27:03
27WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsTeam Katusha Alpecin27:45
28PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb28:24
29EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo29:40
30WHELAN JamesEF Education First34:35
31VAN DEN BERG JuliusEF Education First38:07
32TROIA OlivieroUAE-Team Emirates39:17
33HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step39:47
34MANZIN LorrenzoVital Concept - B&B Hotels40:55
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma57
2BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam Dimension Data39
3LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team38
4TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida29
5MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team28
6BENNETT SamBORA - hansgrohe25
7FUGLSANG JakobAstana Pro Team22
8GILBERT PhilippeDeceuninck - Quick Step22
9POLITT NilsTeam Katusha Alpecin21
10BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team20
11PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ18
12VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale18
13WOODS MichaelEF Education First16
14MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe16
15THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo16
16COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida14
17VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
18VAKOČ PetrDeceuninck - Quick Step12
19KOCH JonasCCC Team12
20HODEG Álvaro JoséDeceuninck - Quick Step12
21YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott11
22BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
23VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data10
24QUINTANA NairoMovistar Team10
25DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb10
26DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin10
27KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma8
28POELS WoutTeam INEOS8
29COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale8
30MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott8
31BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6
32LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal6
33DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team6
34KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS6
35PACHER QuentinVital Concept - B&B Hotels6
36ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4
37EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
38CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step1
RankNameTeamPoints
1PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb18
2CORT MagnusAstana Pro Team13
3ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12
4DOUBEY FabienWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10
5IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team7
6MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5
7LAMBRECHT BjorgLotto Soudal5
8NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale5
9BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
10EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4
11TEUNS DylanBahrain Merida3
12DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb3
13DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team3
14CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step3
15BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2
17GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ2
18FERNÁNDEZ RubénMovistar Team2
19CHEREL MickaëlAG2R La Mondiale1
20VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1
21KWIATKOWSKI MichałTeam INEOS1
22VERMOTE JulienTeam Dimension Data1
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 37:25:36
2Astana Pro Team0:14
3Mitchelton-Scott1:04
4Groupama - FDJ1:42
5Team Jumbo-Visma1:50
6Bahrain Merida2:34
7Movistar Team4:34
8Team INEOS5:06
9Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:51
10Team Katusha Alpecin6:58
11Deceuninck - Quick Step8:28
12CCC Team10:37
13AG2R La Mondiale13:33
14UAE-Team Emirates18:46
15Lotto Soudal20:59
16Trek - Segafredo21:44
17Team Arkéa Samsic27:30
18Cofidis, Solutions Crédits32:37
19Team Sunweb33:25
20BORA - hansgrohe36:38
21Team Dimension Data44:29
22Vital Concept - B&B Hotels1:16:27

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.