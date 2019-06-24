The Aevolo and Lux Cycling development squads turned heads at the 2019 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships, held this past week in Hagerstown, Maryland. Both teams scored multiple victories across the three events that awarded national titles: individual time trial, road race, and criterium.

Aevolo’s Lance Haidet won the Under-23 road race on Saturday after breaking away from a front group of riders with 4km remaining. Haidet’s victory came after Aevolo was active in the early part of the race. Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) made an early move alongside Ian Garrison (Hagens Berman Axeon), who on Friday won the U23 national title in the individual time trial ahead of Aevolo’s Gage Hecht.

The early move was eventually reeled in, and Aevolo then placed Haidet in the winning move alongside Sheehan, Cooper Willsey (CCB), Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon), and Cameron Beard (Differdange-Gebe). Hecht made his winning move on the final climb before the finish.

The victory marks Haidet’s second national title at the U23 level. In 2017 he won the national cyclocross title.

“Being the U23 Cyclocross National Champion a few years ago was amazing so to do it again today on the road was awesome,” Haidet said. “I am so happy with how today turned out and how my teammates rode for me. I knew on the climb with 4k to go was where I was going to make my move and I hit it as hard as I could. Heading into the last kilometer, I turned around and saw daylight and felt like I had the win.”

A day later it was Haidet’s teammate Michael Hernandez who took the victory in the criterium, held in downtown Hagerstown. Aevolo was again very active in the race, placing Hernandez and Sheehan in the early move, alongside Spencer Petrov (CCB), Eric Brunner (303 Project), and Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS). Gage Hecht (Aevolo) eventually bridged to the move, giving Aevolo three of six riders in the breakaway.

On the final lap Sheehan attacked and then Hecht led out Hernandez, who finished just ahead of Swanson.

“With Gage and Riley working so hard I knew I couldn’t lose this race for these guys,” Hernandez said. “With two turns to go, Eric Brunner went, and I was right on him. I beat him to the last turn, and from there it was just head down to the finish. I can’t say enough how proud of this team I am. These guys have spent years trying to deliver me to this big win, and I’m so happy to pay them back with the result finally.”

The Southern California-based Lux cycling dominated the junior men’s 17-18 races, sweeping all three. In fact, the California team won seven total races throughout the national championship weekend between the junior men’s and women’s events.

Reigning U.S. national road race champion Quinn Simmons won the individual time trial and the criterium.

The titles represented Simmons’s sixth and seventh national cycling championships, respectively.

“I think today would definitely be the biggest surprise of all of them,” Simmons told The Durango Herald after winning the time trial crown. “There’s a bunch of really fast guys who specialize in the time trial and I’m more focused on the road race world. It was a pretty typical American time trial, not really the most entertaining. There was a headwind out, tailwind back, so really the only strategy anyone could ride was to try to push it on the way out and try to hang on the way back, and that’s what I did.”

Then, on Saturday, Lux dominated the junior road race. The team placed all nine of its riders in the front group, and then the Lux riders took turns attacking. Eventually, a group of four Lux riders broke away from the field. Seth Callahan, Giani Lamperti, Logan McClain, and Jared Scott then built more than a minute lead on the closes non-Lux rider, and cross the finish line together.

The Lux riders decided to let Lamperti cross the finish line first. Lamperti is in his final year in the junior men’s division, and had yet to claim a national title in the division.

“It’s pretty special,” Lamperti told the Hagerstown Herald-Mail. “I’ve tried (to get a title) and been close, been second before. It’s really cool for me to get one in one of my last races as a junior.”

2019 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships

Men’s Under-23 Road Race

Lance Haidet, Aevolo Cycling, 4:38:51 Cooper Willsey, CCB Racing, 4:39:11 Cameron Beard, Team Defferdange-Geba, 4:39:11 Hugo Scala Jr., Gateway Devo Cycling, 4:39:12 Alex Hoehn, Aevolo, 4:39:44

Men’s Under-23 Individual Time Trial

Ian Garrison, Hagens Berman Axeon, 36:07.35 Gage Hecht, Aevolo, 37:59.24 Conor Schunk, Gateway Harley-Davidson, 38:11.12 Fischer Maris, Lateral Stress Velo, 38:13.17 Paul Hartner, Fave, 38:32.96

Men’s Under-23 Criterium

Michael Hernandez, Aevolo, 1:15:00 Kyle Swanson, Elevate-KHS, 1:15:00 Eric Brunner, 303 Project, 1:15:01 Gage Hecht, Aevolo, 1:15:09 Riley Sheehan, Aevolo, 1:15:17

Men’s Junior Road Race

Gianni Lamperti, Lux Cycling, 3:04:21 Seth Callahan, Lux Cycling, 3:04:21 Logan McLain, Lux Cycling, 3:04:21 Jared Scott, Lux Cycling, 3:04:21 Aidan McNeil, Team Swift, 3:05:24

Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial

Quinn Simmons, Lux Cycling, 25:27.14 Matthew Riccitello, Lux Cycling, 26:00.42 Michael Garrison, Lux Cycling, 26:22.28 Caleb Barville, Hawaii Cycling, 26:22.80 Cooper Johnson, unattached, 26:29.79

Men’s Junior Criterium