EMPORIA, Kansas (VN) — Colin Strickland surprised the favorites to win Saturday’s Dirty Kanza 200 men’s race with a daring 95-mile solo breakaway.

Strickland, who rides for Meteor X Giordana gravel cycling team, attacked out of a group of 10 pre-race favorites just past the midpoint of the 200-mile gravel race. He then held a tenuous gap as the wind and long course gradually wore down the group of chasers. Strickland crossed the line in downtown Emporia, Kansas approximately four minutes ahead of Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo).

“I rolled the dice and was betting on discord and a lack of cohesion behind,” Strickland said. “I knew I had to get through 40 miles of headwind, and then I would have a ripping tailwind.”

“Catch me if you can in a tailwind—I love to go fast,” Strickland added.

Stetina chased behind with EF Education First duo Alex Howes and Lachlan Morton. When Howes suffered a flat tire, Morton stopped to wait, and Stetina continued ahead. The Trek-Segafredo rider said he held the gap around three minutes to Strickland, and then put in a sizable burst to catch Strickland, only to nearly implode with 18 miles to go.

“I ended up doing a mano-y-mano time trial for the last four hours — hats off to [Strickland],” Stetina said. “At 18 miles to go I hit the wall. Shout out to the girl who gave me a Twizzler with 10 miles to go because it brought me out of a dark place.”

Behind, Morton and Howes rolled across the line together in third and fourth place.

Many of the top favorites suffered various mechanical setbacks during the gravel race, which is known for punishing bodies and gear alike. Stetina said he suffered an early flat tire which forced him into the tech pits at mile 50 and saw him chase to get back on. A dead electronic shifting battery sent him back into the pits at the race’s midpoint, and occurred just as Strickland attacked.

“Everybody looked around when [Strickland] went because it was so far out,” Stetina said. “Everybody has some kind of issue today.”

Strickland said he suffered two punctures during the race, including a nail that sliced through his tire. Strickland said he used a tire puncture repair kit and sealant to save the tire.

The victory marks perhaps the biggest win of Strickland’s gravel career. He won Nebraska’s Gravel Worlds event in 2018 and 2017. In 2017 Strickland also won three rounds of the Red Hook Criterium fixed-gear race.

Stay tuned to velonews.com for more news and results from the 2019 Dirty Kanza 200.