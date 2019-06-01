Giro d’Italia stage 20: Bilbao takes stage victory, Carapaz retains pink jersey
Carapaz finished fourth on the stage to all-but guarantee his pink jersey, with teammate Landa pushing Roglic out of the top three on GC.
Pello Bilbao (Astana) took his second stage victory of the race after a massive day in the Dolomites on Saturday. The Spaniard’s win marks Astana’s third of the Giro.
Bilbao powered past Mikel Landa (Movistar) in the final hundred meters of the stage, leaving the Movistar man taking second, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) following in third. Pink jersey-wearing Richard Carapaz (Movistar) finished shortly after, with GC rival Vincenzo Nibali on his wheel.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who was distanced on the final climb of the day, finished 55 seconds behind his rivals for the podium, and also received a 10-second penalty having been given a lengthy push from a fan on the penultimate climb of the day, which he took no action to prevent.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) also lost more time on GC despite an attacking performance, having been taken off his bike in a crash with a spectator on the final climb.
“The first [stage win] was really special, but today, because of the difficulty of the stage, it was more difficult to arrive at the finish line in the first position,” said stage-winner Bilbao.
“When Vincenzo (Nibali), Landa and Carapaz arrived [at the front of the race], I thought that my stage was almost finished, but they were also tired. I tried to recover and take the best wheel. I knew Carapaz would try to give the stage win to Landa, so I was on his wheel… I knew I had a small advantage, and in the last meters I was able to beat Landa.”
The 194-kilometer mountain stage was arguably the toughest of the race, with less than 10km of flat roads and 5 categorized climbs, including the unrelentingly tough 19km Passo Manghen.
An early break of 13 went away early, and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) was the first man over the Manghen, which was the race’s new Cima Coppi after the Gavia was cut from stage 16.
The break was brought back to heel after the Manghen, by which point the front of the race was made up of a select group of around 30 riders. The main breakaway of the day formed at the race moved toward the third climb of the day, with Bilbao and Ciccone among the seven that went clear.
Behind them, Movistar set the pace on behalf of Carapaz. Despite suggestions that Nibali or Roglic would try a long-range attack, neither attempted a move, with the latter totally isolated.
Landa brought on the decisive split on the penultimate climb of the day to Croce d’Aune, attacking from the now-diminished GC group with 2km to the summit. The breakaway group was now over one minute up the road, with Valentine Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) leading the race 20 seconds in front of them.
Landa’s move forced Roglic into leading the chase, mindful of his third place on GC, with Landa starting the day only 47 seconds behind him. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) took up the chase next, working on behalf of team-leader Nibali, though Landa went into the short descent leading to the final climb of the day with a 20-second gap.
Nibali piled the pressure onto the chase group on the steep, technical descent, with Carapaz tight on his wheel.
The pair bridged over to Landa, with the trio starting the short final climb together. It was down to Nibali to be aggressive on the climb as he looked to take time back on Carapaz, however he was unable to shake the Ecuadorian despite multiple short attacks. With 4km to go, the trio bridged to the six remaining riders of the breakaway, with Bilbao still among them.
Carapaz took to the front for the majority of the rest of the climb, looking to set up his loyal teammate Landa. Nibali attacked again with 2km to go, but was again shadowed by the Movistar pair that had been on his wheel the whole climb.
Landa opened up the sprint for the win in the flat finale of the stage, with Bilbao following closely. The Astana man came off Landa’s wheel with 100m to go to outsprint his countryman. Ciccone, another of the remaining breakaway group, followed in third.
Though Landa missed out on the stage, he was rewarded with a place in third on the GC, moving 23 seconds ahead of Roglic on the overall.
Carapaz remains 1:54 ahead of Nibali, with only Sunday’s 16km time trial to come. Roglic’s GC challenge now seems over, with the Slovenian needing to take 3:06 to finish the race in pink.
Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|5:46:02
|2
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|3
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:02
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|5
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|6
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|0:15
|7
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|8
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:25
|9
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:44
|10
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|11
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:48
|12
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|13
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|15
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|1:10
|16
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:19
|17
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|18
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:49
|19
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|1:59
|20
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:18
|21
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|3:25
|22
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|5:16
|23
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|5:40
|24
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|6:04
|25
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|26
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:20
|27
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|6:31
|28
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|9:32
|29
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|11:36
|30
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|12:48
|31
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|32
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:50
|33
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|34
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|35
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|36
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12:58
|37
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:05
|38
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|39
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|40
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|13:25
|41
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|42
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13:33
|43
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|44
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13:56
|45
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|46
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:57
|47
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:35
|48
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15:55
|49
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|16:37
|50
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|17:39
|51
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:51
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|21:49
|53
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|23:40
|54
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|24:20
|55
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|24:38
|56
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|57
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|58
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|59
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|60
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|61
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|28:21
|62
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:03
|63
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|32:07
|64
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|65
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|66
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|67
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|,,
|68
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|69
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|70
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|71
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|32:15
|72
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|38:04
|73
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|74
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|75
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|76
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|77
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|78
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|79
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|80
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|81
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|82
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|84
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|85
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|86
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|87
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|88
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|89
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|90
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|91
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|92
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|93
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|38:08
|94
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|95
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|96
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|97
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|98
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|99
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|100
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|101
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|38:14
|102
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|38:36
|103
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|40:16
|104
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|105
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|40:46
|106
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|107
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|109
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|110
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|111
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|112
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|113
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|114
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|115
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|116
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|117
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|118
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|119
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|120
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|121
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|122
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|123
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|124
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|125
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|126
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|127
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|128
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|129
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|131
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|40:55
|132
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:02
|133
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:21
|134
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|135
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|136
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|137
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|42:23
|138
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|42:25
|139
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|42:37
|140
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42:42
|141
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|43:31
|142
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|89:38:28
|2
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:54
|3
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|2:53
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:16
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:51
|6
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|7:18
|7
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:28
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:01
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|9:11
|10
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|12:50
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|15:57
|12
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|20:12
|13
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|21:13
|14
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22:52
|15
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23:13
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:20
|17
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|27:22
|18
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|30:00
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|33:22
|20
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34:18
|21
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|39:18
|22
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|39:56
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|50:09
|24
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|57:35
|25
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|1:04:18
|26
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:04:33
|27
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|1:05:10
|28
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:10:03
|29
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:47
|30
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:44
|31
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:17:39
|32
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|1:18:36
|33
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:23:25
|34
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:23:31
|35
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:28:03
|36
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|1:28:10
|37
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31:26
|38
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:31:53
|39
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:32:16
|40
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|1:33:19
|41
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:49
|42
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38:40
|43
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:49:04
|44
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:51:24
|45
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:53:57
|46
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:54:08
|47
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:35
|48
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:57:53
|49
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58:03
|50
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:02:10
|51
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:13
|52
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:06:27
|53
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:32
|54
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|2:09:53
|55
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:11:52
|56
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:13:36
|57
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:17:52
|58
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:18:22
|59
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|60
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|2:26:06
|61
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30:35
|62
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:40:07
|63
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:40:20
|64
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:40:23
|65
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:41:34
|66
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:42:43
|67
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:42:47
|68
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|2:44:54
|69
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|2:49:25
|70
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:50:06
|71
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:54:48
|72
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:54:50
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:59:21
|74
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:01:17
|75
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:01:42
|76
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:02:21
|77
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:04:45
|78
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|3:08:35
|79
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|80
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:10:09
|81
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3:12:39
|82
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:16:58
|83
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|3:17:07
|84
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:19:11
|85
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:23:08
|86
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|3:24:21
|87
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|3:27:56
|88
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:32:14
|89
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:34:19
|90
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3:35:04
|91
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:38:25
|92
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:43:24
|93
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|3:51:25
|94
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:52:24
|95
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3:53:30
|96
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|3:53:31
|97
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:58:21
|98
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|3:58:39
|99
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:05:41
|100
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:06:21
|101
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:06:55
|102
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:07:33
|103
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|4:10:35
|104
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:14:04
|105
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|4:14:58
|106
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|4:16:33
|107
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:17:20
|108
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|4:17:22
|109
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:18:35
|110
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|4:20:57
|111
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:25:24
|112
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|4:26:11
|113
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:26:50
|114
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:28:56
|115
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:30:48
|116
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4:32:49
|117
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:34:12
|118
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|4:44:34
|119
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:49:02
|120
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|4:53:17
|121
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:54:58
|122
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:55:32
|123
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:56:39
|124
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:56:57
|125
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:57:01
|126
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|5:00:47
|127
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:01:27
|128
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:04:11
|129
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|5:07:18
|130
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:07:43
|131
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:08:09
|132
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:14:22
|133
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:19:49
|134
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:24:09
|135
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5:24:57
|136
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27:22
|137
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5:27:23
|138
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33:42
|139
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|5:33:44
|140
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:35:28
|141
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:59:28
|142
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:03:31
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|226
|2
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|213
|3
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|104
|4
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|93
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|90
|6
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|60
|7
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|54
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|9
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|49
|10
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|44
|12
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|13
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|44
|14
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|15
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42
|16
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|37
|17
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|36
|18
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|19
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|33
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|21
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|22
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|32
|23
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|24
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|25
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|26
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|27
|27
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|28
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|26
|29
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|30
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|25
|31
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|32
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|22
|33
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|22
|34
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|35
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|36
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|21
|37
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|38
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|19
|39
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|19
|40
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|41
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|42
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|16
|43
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|44
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|45
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|46
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|14
|47
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|14
|48
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|13
|49
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|50
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|51
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|52
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|53
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|54
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|55
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|56
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|57
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|58
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|59
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|11
|60
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|61
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|62
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|10
|63
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|64
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|9
|65
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|8
|66
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|67
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|68
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|69
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|70
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|71
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|7
|72
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|73
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|74
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|75
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|76
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|77
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|78
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|79
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|5
|80
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|81
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|5
|82
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|83
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|84
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|85
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|3
|86
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|87
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|88
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|89
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|90
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2
|91
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|92
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|93
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|94
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|95
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|96
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2
|97
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|98
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|99
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|267
|2
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|115
|3
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|84
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|75
|5
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|68
|6
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|54
|7
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|53
|8
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|46
|9
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|42
|10
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|11
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|12
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|36
|13
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|32
|14
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|15
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|16
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|17
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|25
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|24
|19
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|20
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|21
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|18
|22
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|23
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|17
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|25
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|26
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|27
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|28
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|29
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|13
|30
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|31
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|32
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|10
|33
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|34
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|35
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|36
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|8
|37
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|38
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|39
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|40
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|41
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|7
|42
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6
|43
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|44
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|6
|45
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5
|46
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|47
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|48
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|49
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4
|50
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|51
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3
|52
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|53
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3
|54
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|3
|55
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|56
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|57
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|58
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|59
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|60
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|61
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|62
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|63
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|64
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|65
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|66
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|89:45:46
|2
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|1:53
|3
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:39
|4
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:55
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:02
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|32:00
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|57:15
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:10:21
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:13
|10
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:20:45
|11
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:44:06
|12
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:46:50
|13
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:04:34
|14
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:06:18
|15
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:10:34
|16
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:23:17
|17
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:33:05
|18
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:34:16
|19
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:47:32
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|3:01:17
|21
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:11:53
|22
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:15:50
|23
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3:24:56
|24
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|3:31:07
|25
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:59:03
|26
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:00:15
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|4:09:15
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:19:32
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:26:54
|30
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|4:37:16
|31
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:47:40
|32
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:48:14
|33
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4:49:39
|34
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:00:51
|35
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:26:24
|36
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:28:10
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|269:34:59
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|17:53
|3
|Bahrain Merida
|19:23
|4
|EF Education First
|24:15
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|31:35
|6
|Team INEOS
|34:37
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:47
|8
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:37:46
|9
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:40:45
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:08:09
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:13:00
|12
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31:53
|13
|Team Sunweb
|3:13:43
|14
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:32:17
|15
|CCC Team
|4:26:03
|16
|Team Dimension Data
|4:29:15
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4:56:58
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|5:54:26
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|6:07:15
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:41:17
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8:00:50
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|11:28:56
