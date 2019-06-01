Pello Bilbao (Astana) took his second stage victory of the race after a massive day in the Dolomites on Saturday. The Spaniard’s win marks Astana’s third of the Giro.

Bilbao powered past Mikel Landa (Movistar) in the final hundred meters of the stage, leaving the Movistar man taking second, and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) following in third. Pink jersey-wearing Richard Carapaz (Movistar) finished shortly after, with GC rival Vincenzo Nibali on his wheel.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), who was distanced on the final climb of the day, finished 55 seconds behind his rivals for the podium, and also received a 10-second penalty having been given a lengthy push from a fan on the penultimate climb of the day, which he took no action to prevent.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) also lost more time on GC despite an attacking performance, having been taken off his bike in a crash with a spectator on the final climb.

“The first [stage win] was really special, but today, because of the difficulty of the stage, it was more difficult to arrive at the finish line in the first position,” said stage-winner Bilbao.

“When Vincenzo (Nibali), Landa and Carapaz arrived [at the front of the race], I thought that my stage was almost finished, but they were also tired. I tried to recover and take the best wheel. I knew Carapaz would try to give the stage win to Landa, so I was on his wheel… I knew I had a small advantage, and in the last meters I was able to beat Landa.”

The 194-kilometer mountain stage was arguably the toughest of the race, with less than 10km of flat roads and 5 categorized climbs, including the unrelentingly tough 19km Passo Manghen.

An early break of 13 went away early, and Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli) was the first man over the Manghen, which was the race’s new Cima Coppi after the Gavia was cut from stage 16.

The break was brought back to heel after the Manghen, by which point the front of the race was made up of a select group of around 30 riders. The main breakaway of the day formed at the race moved toward the third climb of the day, with Bilbao and Ciccone among the seven that went clear.

Behind them, Movistar set the pace on behalf of Carapaz. Despite suggestions that Nibali or Roglic would try a long-range attack, neither attempted a move, with the latter totally isolated.

Landa brought on the decisive split on the penultimate climb of the day to Croce d’Aune, attacking from the now-diminished GC group with 2km to the summit. The breakaway group was now over one minute up the road, with Valentine Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) leading the race 20 seconds in front of them.

Landa’s move forced Roglic into leading the chase, mindful of his third place on GC, with Landa starting the day only 47 seconds behind him. Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) took up the chase next, working on behalf of team-leader Nibali, though Landa went into the short descent leading to the final climb of the day with a 20-second gap.

Nibali piled the pressure onto the chase group on the steep, technical descent, with Carapaz tight on his wheel.

The pair bridged over to Landa, with the trio starting the short final climb together. It was down to Nibali to be aggressive on the climb as he looked to take time back on Carapaz, however he was unable to shake the Ecuadorian despite multiple short attacks. With 4km to go, the trio bridged to the six remaining riders of the breakaway, with Bilbao still among them.

Carapaz took to the front for the majority of the rest of the climb, looking to set up his loyal teammate Landa. Nibali attacked again with 2km to go, but was again shadowed by the Movistar pair that had been on his wheel the whole climb.

Landa opened up the sprint for the win in the flat finale of the stage, with Bilbao following closely. The Astana man came off Landa’s wheel with 100m to go to outsprint his countryman. Ciccone, another of the remaining breakaway group, followed in third.

Though Landa missed out on the stage, he was rewarded with a place in third on the GC, moving 23 seconds ahead of Roglic on the overall.

Carapaz remains 1:54 ahead of Nibali, with only Sunday’s 16km time trial to come. Roglic’s GC challenge now seems over, with the Slovenian needing to take 3:06 to finish the race in pink.

 

Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team5:46:02
2LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
3CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:02
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team0:04
5NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
6KANGERT TanelEF Education First0:15
7NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott,,
8MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:25
9MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:44
10POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
11SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:48
12YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott,,
13MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo,,
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:54
15CARTHY HughEF Education First1:10
16HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:19
17GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
18LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:49
19DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS1:59
20ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin2:18
21DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First3:25
22HIRT JanAstana Pro Team5:16
23HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS5:40
24HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb6:04
25CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida,,
26CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo6:20
27BROWN NathanEF Education First6:31
28MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec9:32
29PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team11:36
30DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team12:48
31VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
32DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale12:50
33FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
34POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates,,
35ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
36BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale12:58
37FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:05
38WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
39HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb,,
40CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team13:25
41CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
42O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data13:33
43IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
44CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec13:56
45MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
46ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates14:57
47BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma15:35
48BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin15:55
49SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF16:37
50NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS17:39
51MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma18:51
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal21:49
53AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team23:40
54ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team24:20
55GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale24:38
56JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
57NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
58BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
59KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
60CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
61CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team28:21
62SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step32:03
63ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team32:07
64BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe,,
65BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
66DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
67PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS,,
68BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb,,
69SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
70PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
71CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF32:15
72SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step38:04
73AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
74VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
75GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
76BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
77OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
78HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
79SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy,,
80HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
81FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
82BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
84COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
85PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
86GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
87KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
88WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
89BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
90LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
91VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
92VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
93MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec38:08
94MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
95JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
96SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
97ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
98TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
99VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
100CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
101LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè38:14
102BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team38:36
103CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal40:16
104HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
105GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data40:46
106IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
107DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
108BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
109GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
110SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
111MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
112SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
113CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
114GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
115MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
116CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
117DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
118GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
119SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
120DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
121NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
122BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
123HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
124SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
125CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
126ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
127LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
128VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
129LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
131DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy40:55
132CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates41:02
133ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe42:21
134POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
135SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe,,
136SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
137GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo42:23
138HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè42:25
139BENNETT SeanEF Education First42:37
140STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin42:42
141GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ43:31
142HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 89:38:28
2NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:54
3LANDA MikelMovistar Team2:53
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma3:16
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo5:51
6LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team7:18
7MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe7:28
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8:01
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS9:11
10ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin12:50
11CARTHY HughEF Education First15:57
12DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First20:12
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ21:13
14FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe22:52
15POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates23:13
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo26:20
17NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott27:22
18KANGERT TanelEF Education First30:00
19POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida33:22
20MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34:18
21DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS39:18
22DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team39:56
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida50:09
24HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS57:35
25HIRT JanAstana Pro Team1:04:18
26HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:04:33
27ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team1:05:10
28CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:10:03
29VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:11:47
30BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale1:15:44
31O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:17:39
32BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team1:18:36
33JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:23:25
34HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:23:31
35HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:28:03
36IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team1:28:10
37CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31:26
38CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:31:53
39SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1:32:16
40AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team1:33:19
41BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:36:49
42ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:38:40
43BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:49:04
44SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:51:24
45PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:53:57
46GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:54:08
47DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:55:35
48CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:57:53
49BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:58:03
50ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:02:10
51WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale2:06:13
52MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:06:27
53DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:07:32
54ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team2:09:53
55VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:11:52
56KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:13:36
57CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:17:52
58SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:18:22
59GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
60VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team2:26:06
61PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:30:35
62MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2:40:07
63VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:40:20
64CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:40:23
65TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:41:34
66BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:42:43
67BROWN NathanEF Education First2:42:47
68HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal2:44:54
69GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data2:49:25
70JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:50:06
71PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy2:54:48
72FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:54:50
73OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team2:59:21
74MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma3:01:17
75BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe3:01:42
76NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida3:02:21
77SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy3:04:45
78NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS3:08:35
79GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
80DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott3:10:09
81FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec3:12:39
82LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ3:16:58
83WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data3:17:07
84COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF3:19:11
85ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF3:23:08
86PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS3:24:21
87VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team3:27:56
88CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:32:14
89POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe3:34:19
90BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3:35:04
91GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:38:25
92SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step3:43:24
93AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida3:51:25
94HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin3:52:24
95BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3:53:30
96KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS3:53:31
97GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3:58:21
98GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida3:58:39
99MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates4:05:41
100NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy4:06:21
101SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:06:55
102HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step4:07:33
103MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF4:10:35
104VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma4:14:04
105HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb4:14:58
106BENNETT SeanEF Education First4:16:33
107CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:17:20
108CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First4:17:22
109BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:18:35
110BOLE GregaBahrain Merida4:20:57
111LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4:25:24
112CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal4:26:11
113NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy4:26:50
114SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe4:28:56
115HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin4:30:48
116ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4:32:49
117BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin4:34:12
118DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data4:44:34
119LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma4:49:02
120SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team4:53:17
121ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:54:58
122STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:55:32
123BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy4:56:39
124DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:56:57
125DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ4:57:01
126MAS LluísMovistar Team5:00:47
127SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe5:01:27
128GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy5:04:11
129GRADEK KamilCCC Team5:07:18
130CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy5:07:43
131CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates5:08:09
132GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:14:22
133SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ5:19:49
134LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:24:09
135DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5:24:57
136IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo5:27:22
137CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5:27:23
138SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:33:42
139SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF5:33:44
140BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates5:35:28
141CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo5:59:28
142HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:03:31
RankNameTeamPoints
1ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe226
2DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ213
3CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè104
4MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec93
5CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team90
6CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy60
7MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF54
8ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
9NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida49
10BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
11BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team44
12ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
13CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec44
14YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
15SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe42
16CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates37
17GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data36
18FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
19CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team33
20CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott33
21CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo32
22LANDA MikelMovistar Team32
23LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
24ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates28
25MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe27
26CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida27
27BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
28BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb26
29FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe26
30BENNETT SeanEF Education First25
31PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale23
32CARTHY HughEF Education First22
33GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ22
34MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
35NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott21
36CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF21
37HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
38DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS19
39KANGERT TanelEF Education First19
40DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal18
41SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step16
42VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec16
43ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
44MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15
45CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step14
46ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team14
47SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF14
48BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo13
49SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
50COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
51MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates12
52HIRT JanAstana Pro Team12
53MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
54BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team12
55NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy12
56CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
57SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe12
58HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
59CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè11
60DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale11
61SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ11
62HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb10
63LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
64LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè9
65SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF8
66CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
67PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
68SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
69BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
70BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
71JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step7
72KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
73LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ7
74POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
75SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
76AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
77JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
78FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
79DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First5
80HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
81ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team5
82DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
83HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
84OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
85POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida3
86PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
87KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
88CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
89GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo3
90HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2
91SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
92GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
93MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
94MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
95SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
96VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2
97NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
98VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
99CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo267
2MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec115
3CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida84
4CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team75
5NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott68
6ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin54
7CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec53
8BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team46
9LANDA MikelMovistar Team42
10BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
11CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
12DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS36
13NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida32
14ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
15SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
16POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
17MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ25
18HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb24
19CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott22
20PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
21HIRT JanAstana Pro Team18
22CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
23VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec17
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
25LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team16
26FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
27HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
28CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step14
29KANGERT TanelEF Education First13
30ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
31CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF12
32BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb10
33MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
34PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale9
35VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
36CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè8
37YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
38CARTHY HughEF Education First8
39BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale8
40FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe7
41ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team7
42DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6
43POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
44GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data6
45DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5
46AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
47ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
48PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
49CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4
50BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team3
51SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step3
52OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
53SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3
54MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF3
55SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
56SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2
57BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
58NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2
59DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale2
60BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
61MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
62MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
63TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
64JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
65MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
66VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team 89:45:46
2SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS1:53
3CARTHY HughEF Education First8:39
4MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ13:55
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19:02
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS32:00
7HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott57:15
8O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:10:21
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:16:13
10HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:20:45
11SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:44:06
12GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:46:50
13VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:04:34
14KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:06:18
15CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF2:10:34
16PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:23:17
17CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo2:33:05
18TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma2:34:16
19FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:47:32
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS3:01:17
21COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF3:11:53
22ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF3:15:50
23CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3:24:56
24GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data3:31:07
25NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy3:59:03
26HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step4:00:15
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First4:09:15
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy4:19:32
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin4:26:54
30DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data4:37:16
31ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe4:47:40
32STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin4:48:14
33DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale4:49:39
34CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates5:00:51
35SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:26:24
36BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates5:28:10
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 269:34:59
2Astana Pro Team17:53
3Bahrain Merida19:23
4EF Education First24:15
5Mitchelton-Scott31:35
6Team INEOS34:37
7Trek - Segafredo1:09:47
8BORA - hansgrohe1:37:46
9Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:40:45
10Team Jumbo-Visma2:08:09
11AG2R La Mondiale2:13:00
12UAE-Team Emirates2:31:53
13Team Sunweb3:13:43
14Deceuninck - Quick Step3:32:17
15CCC Team4:26:03
16Team Dimension Data4:29:15
17Team Katusha Alpecin4:56:58
18Lotto Soudal5:54:26
19Bardiani - CSF6:07:15
20Groupama - FDJ6:41:17
21Israel Cycling Academy8:00:50
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè 11:28:56

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

 