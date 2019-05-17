Put Your Socks On Episode 5: 2019 Amgen Tour of California, Stage Five

Stage 5 Pismo Beach to Ventura

Find out why George Hincapie named his son Enzo, jump into a heated debate over sock lengths, listen to Coach Bobby J break down today’s race and deep-dive into the subject of Riding On The Front.

Special bonus, an off-the-air-on-the-air honest discussion of the Van Garderen decision; what could have happened, what should have happened.

“Slip one under the carpet.” – Coach Bobby J