Stage 4 of the Tour of California: Laguna Seca to Morro Bay

Coach Bobby Julich does a deep dive into all things aero and wind related including whether or not riding with your forearms on the tops and your hands dangling off the front in a mock TT position is good idea.

Plus, Superfan’s true identity is almost accidentally outed. Gus talks about playing Grand Theft Auto vs actually racing on the Speedway along with some very poignant thoughts on which side of the bike front and rear brakes should be mounted. Finally, the team gets into yesterday’s stage and discusses the crash and subsequent questionable “Van Garderen” ruling.