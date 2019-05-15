Stage 3 of the Tour of California: Stockton to Morgan Hill

Coach Bobby Julich and Gus Morton discuss what happened in the race and the art & science of descending from the supertuck to the #pantanidangle. Superfan weighs in with a question about style as it relates to the topic of going downhill fast. Producer MFS shares his thoughts about slog vs slouge. Interviews with Alex Howes and Peter Stetina. Featuring original music by Taylor Phinney a track called Sad Bang.