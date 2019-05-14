Stage 2 of the Tour of California: Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe.

“It’s one of the few stages that I’m actually scared of in cycling. It’s not very often that you go from sea level to 2,500-2,800 meters without ever having a break in the pedals. It’s virtually uphill for 110km, and for those power geeks out there, your average power is exactly the same with or without zero, because you are always on the pedals.” – Nathan Haas.

On a course shaped like a ramp into the sky, today’s show is all about power.

