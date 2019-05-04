Saturday saw the second and final day of racing in the women’s Tour De Yorkshire, and the third of four stages for the men’s.

In the women’s race, Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) won an attritional stage and overhauled overnight leader Lorena Weibes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) to win the two-stage race. She outsprinted Mavi Garcia (Movistar) and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) on the coastal finish at Scarborough.

The peloton was met with 50kph winds and near-freezing temperatures, adding another level of challenge to the hilly 132km stage, which was the second and final of the women’s tour.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) attacked early in the stage before being caught by a small lead group around halfway. With 50km to go, the front of the race was down to a group of nine, and Garcia launched an attack before being joined by Vos and Paladin with around 30km to go.

A chase group behind the lead trio failed to make headway in the headwind until the final five kilometers, at which point Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) attempted to bridge but fell short, with Vos, Paladin and Garcia coming into the final stretch together.

Garcia launched her sprint first, but Vos stuck to her wheel and came around her in the final 50 meters to take the stage and the overall title. The stage positions were reflected in the GC position, with Garcia finishing the race second overall, and Paladin taking third.

The men’s race came down to a sprint after a group of around 20 riders went clear with 50km remaining in the 181km stage, which, like the women’s, was battered by strong headwinds coming in from the coast. Alexander Kamp (Riwal Readynez), a Danish rider from the Danish pro continental team, outsprinted Chris Lawless (Team Ineos) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), who took second and third place respectively.

The decisive moments of the race came with around 50km to go, at which point the breakaway was caught and CCC Team, working for Van Avermaet, and Team Ineos, working for Lawless, split the bunch in the fierce crosswinds. The lead group included several riders from both Ineos and CCC, including Chris Froome and Van Avermaet, as well as a strong contingent of domestic racers. After several attacks out of the group, it was all still together with 20km to go, at which point the pace slowed as the riders seemed to agree to wait it out and contest a sprint.

Team Ineos set the pace into the finish line in coastal town Scarborough, which was battered with winds and crashing waves. Owain Doull (Team Ineos) made the first move in the final straight, looking to set up Lawless, with Van Avermaet contesting. However, Kamp came around them both in the final meters to take the win.

The win gives Lawless the lead overall, with Kamp in second on the same time, and Van Avermaet six seconds back. The GC will likely be reshuffled significantly on Sunday’s final stage, which is peppered with steep climbs that are likely to put an end to the sprinters’ chances.