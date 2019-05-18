Tour of California: Pogacar, van der Breggen clinch overall
Tadej Pogačar and Anna van der Breggen defended their overnight leads to win the Amgen Tour of California
PASADENA, California (VN) — Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) defended their overnight leads during Saturday’s final day of the Amgen Tour of California, a 126km climbing stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.
Both the men’s and women’s races finished in bunch sprints with the overnight leaders securely in the bunch. The women’s stage was won by Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Cyclance), while Cees Bol (Sunweb) won the men’s race.
“This race was my main goal this year I knew I was well prepared,” Pogačar said. “I’m really happy and looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Pogacar tested
Pogacar took his first WorldTour stage race victory despite facing pressure on the final day from George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and and Kasper Asgreen (Deceunick-Quick Step). An 11-man breakaway formed on the opening climb containing Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), and Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), among others.
Bennett was first to attack near the summit of the the Angeles Forest Highway summit, and he crested the summit with Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) in tow. A frantic chase erupted on the descent as Pogacar and others tried to catch the surging riders.
Asgreen then attacked from the main to join forces with teammate Cavagna, and the two Deceuninck riders made it into a final group of five containing Schachmann, Davide Ballerini (Astana) and Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma)
The five-rider group held their advantage to the flat circuits around the Rose Bowl, but were swept up by the chase, which was led by UAE Team Emirates. Sunweb and Deceuninck set a fast tempo on the run-in to the finish, and Bol was first across the line.
van der Breggen closes the gap
The women’s race also saw a move go on the climb to Angeles Forest Highway, and the 15-rider group contained Brodie Champman (Tibco-SVB), who was the highest-placed rider. The move gained a 45-second advantage on the peloton, and the gap seemed to hold, despite pace setting in the main bunch.
That’s when van der Breggen took the initiative and attacked from the main field and bridged across to the breakaway. The Olympic champion was not done—later in the race she shut down another breakaway by herself.
Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv) and Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor) were two survivors from a move, and headed into the final three circuits around Pasadena with a slim advantage on the group. The two were absorbed inside 5km to go.
As the group sped toward the finish, U.S. road champion Coryn Rivera was tucked in the group near the front of the group. But the U.S. champion dropped her chain in the push to the line, and young Italian rider Balsamo won the kick to the line.
Amgen Tour of California Stage 7 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:53:16
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|4
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|5
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|6
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|,,
|7
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|,,
|8
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|9
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|10
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|11
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|,,
|12
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|13
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|14
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|15
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|16
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|17
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:05
|18
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|19
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|20
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|21
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|,,
|23
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|24
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|25
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|26
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|27
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|28
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|29
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|30
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|31
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|32
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|33
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|34
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|35
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|,,
|36
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|37
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|38
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|39
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|40
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|41
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|42
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|43
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|44
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|45
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|46
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|47
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|,,
|48
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|49
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|50
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|51
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|52
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|,,
|53
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|54
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|,,
|55
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|56
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|57
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|58
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|59
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|60
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|61
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|62
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|63
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|,,
|64
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|65
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|66
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|67
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|68
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|69
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|,,
|70
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|,,
|71
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|,,
|72
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|,,
|73
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|74
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|75
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|,,
|76
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|77
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|78
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|0:19
|79
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|80
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|,,
|81
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30
|82
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:44
|83
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:45
|84
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|0:47
|85
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|86
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:49
|87
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|1:55
|88
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|2:28
|89
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|2:37
|90
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:09
|91
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|5:39
|92
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|,,
|93
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10:15
|94
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|95
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|96
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|97
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|,,
|98
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|99
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|100
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|,,
|101
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|102
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:11
|103
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|104
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|105
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|,,
|106
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|107
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|108
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|109
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|110
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|,,
|111
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|112
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:55:12
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:16
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:17
|4
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:29
|5
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|6
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:03
|7
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:18
|8
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|9
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|1:22
|10
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|11
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|12
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:38
|13
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|1:50
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|1:58
|15
|MANNION Gavin
|Rally UHC Cycling
|2:17
|16
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|2:20
|17
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|2:26
|18
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|2:35
|19
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|2:41
|20
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:42
|21
|CONTRERAS Rodrigo
|Astana Pro Team
|2:58
|22
|ATAPUMA Darwin
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:23
|23
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:44
|24
|LE TURNIER Mathias
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:41
|25
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6:42
|26
|MUÑOZ Cristian Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:05
|27
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|7:25
|28
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:31
|29
|MATÉ Luis Ángel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|8:14
|30
|MURPHY Kyle
|Rally UHC Cycling
|9:53
|31
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|10:46
|32
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:10
|33
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:33
|34
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:27
|35
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:30
|36
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:10
|37
|SWIRBUL Keegan
|United States
|18:14
|38
|KUSZTOR Péter
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19:02
|39
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|21:56
|40
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|22:41
|41
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|24:20
|42
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|25:18
|43
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|26:11
|44
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|28:17
|45
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:19
|46
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|32:33
|47
|LOZANO David
|Team Novo Nordisk
|32:36
|48
|VAN HOECKE Gijs
|CCC Team
|32:38
|49
|DE TIER Floris
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|34:27
|50
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|34:40
|51
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|35:16
|52
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|36:43
|53
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:02
|54
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|39:03
|55
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|39:33
|56
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|39:51
|57
|OLIVEIRA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|40:18
|58
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|40:53
|59
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|42:10
|60
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|44:00
|61
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:58
|62
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|45:01
|63
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:41
|64
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:23
|65
|BAK Lars Ytting
|Team Dimension Data
|47:04
|66
|GONÇALVES José
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|47:08
|67
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|48:42
|68
|ROWE Luke
|Team INEOS
|50:56
|69
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|52:42
|70
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|52:43
|71
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|54:54
|72
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:58
|73
|SAGAN Juraj
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:50
|74
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|1:00:23
|75
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:00:39
|76
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|1:00:47
|77
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:51
|78
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:27
|79
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:14
|80
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:04:34
|81
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:04:38
|82
|ORONTE Emerson
|Rally UHC Cycling
|1:06:25
|83
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|1:06:39
|84
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain Merida
|1:06:56
|85
|CURVERS Roy
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:11
|86
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:08:38
|87
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|1:08:46
|88
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1:11:02
|89
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:11:48
|90
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:13:11
|91
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14:48
|92
|LINDEMAN Bert-Jan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16:35
|93
|BRAND Sam
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:16:39
|94
|HOWES Alex
|EF Education First
|1:17:36
|95
|SIEBERG Marcel
|Bahrain Merida
|1:18:30
|96
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:20:52
|97
|BASSO Leonardo
|Team INEOS
|1:21:15
|98
|ZABEL Rick
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:21:33
|99
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|1:22:25
|100
|SAGIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:23:43
|101
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|1:24:01
|102
|FORTIN Filippo
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24:18
|103
|BOARDMAN Samuel
|United States
|1:26:07
|104
|RICE Michael
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:27:16
|105
|REIJNEN Kiel
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:52
|106
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|1:31:04
|107
|GATTO Oscar
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:31:47
|108
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39:25
|109
|EISEL Bernhard
|Team Dimension Data
|1:42:00
|110
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:44:25
|111
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:46:06
|112
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:50:34
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|36
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|29
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|28
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|6
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|7
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|21
|8
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|9
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|18
|10
|MCCABE Travis
|United States
|16
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|15
|12
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Bahrain Merida
|15
|13
|HALVORSEN Kristoffer
|Team INEOS
|15
|14
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain Merida
|14
|15
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|16
|KING Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|13
|17
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|12
|18
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10
|19
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|9
|20
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|9
|21
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|22
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Sunweb
|9
|23
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|24
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|7
|25
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|26
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|6
|27
|BRITTON Rob
|Rally UHC Cycling
|6
|28
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|6
|29
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|6
|30
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Team Dimension Data
|6
|31
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|32
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|33
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|34
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|36
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|4
|37
|HAAS Nathan
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|38
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|4
|39
|DEGENKOLB John
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|40
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education First
|3
|42
|PERON Andrea
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|43
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|44
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|45
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|46
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|PLANET Charles
|Team Novo Nordisk
|2
|48
|ŠTYBAR Zdeněk
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|49
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|50
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|2
|51
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2
|52
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|53
|HANSEN Jesper
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|54
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|1
|55
|ÁVILA Edwin
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|56
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|57
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|58
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BALLERINI Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|51
|2
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|35
|3
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|20
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15
|6
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|14
|7
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|13
|8
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education First
|13
|9
|BERNAS Paweł
|CCC Team
|12
|10
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|11
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|12
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education First
|10
|13
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|10
|14
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|15
|FABBRO Matteo
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|16
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Education First
|8
|17
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|8
|18
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|19
|HENTTALA Joonas
|Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|20
|HUFFMAN Evan
|Rally UHC Cycling
|7
|21
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|7
|22
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Israel Cycling Academy
|7
|23
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|25
|DOULL Owain
|Team INEOS
|6
|26
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|6
|27
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|6
|28
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|29
|DENNIS Rohan
|Bahrain Merida
|5
|30
|STETINA Peter
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|31
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|32
|BERHANE Natnael
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|33
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|34
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|35
|MOSCON Gianni
|Team INEOS
|1
|36
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|37
|DE VREESE Laurens
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|38
|GOLDSTEIN Roy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:55:12
|2
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education First
|0:16
|3
|ALMEIDA João
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|12:33
|4
|ANDERSON Edward
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|29:19
|5
|HOEHN Alex
|United States
|39:03
|6
|BJERG Mikkel
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|44:00
|7
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:58
|8
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|1:08:38
|9
|SAJNOK Szymon
|CCC Team
|1:11:48
|10
|HERNANDEZ Michael
|United States
|1:31:04
|11
|BROWN Jonny
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:46:06
|12
|GARRISON Ian
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:50:34
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|98:49:34
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:35
|3
|Rally UHC Cycling
|4:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|4:28
|5
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:01
|6
|Trek - Segafredo
|17:07
|7
|CCC Team
|21:15
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:57
|9
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|30:07
|10
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32:50
|11
|Israel Cycling Academy
|34:07
|12
|Team INEOS
|36:29
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|42:38
|14
|Team Novo Nordisk
|54:34
|15
|Bahrain Merida
|1:00:31
|16
|United States
|1:10:29
|17
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|1:20:15
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|1:21:02
|19
|Team Sunweb
|2:07:19
