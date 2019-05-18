PASADENA, California (VN) — Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) defended their overnight leads during Saturday’s final day of the Amgen Tour of California, a 126km climbing stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.

Both the men’s and women’s races finished in bunch sprints with the overnight leaders securely in the bunch. The women’s stage was won by Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Cyclance), while Cees Bol (Sunweb) won the men’s race.

“This race was my main goal this year I knew I was well prepared,” Pogačar said. “I’m really happy and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Pogacar tested

Pogacar took his first WorldTour stage race victory despite facing pressure on the final day from George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and and Kasper Asgreen (Deceunick-Quick Step). An 11-man breakaway formed on the opening climb containing Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), and Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), among others.

Bennett was first to attack near the summit of the the Angeles Forest Highway summit, and he crested the summit with Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) in tow. A frantic chase erupted on the descent as Pogacar and others tried to catch the surging riders.

Asgreen then attacked from the main to join forces with teammate Cavagna, and the two Deceuninck riders made it into a final group of five containing Schachmann, Davide Ballerini (Astana) and Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma)

The five-rider group held their advantage to the flat circuits around the Rose Bowl, but were swept up by the chase, which was led by UAE Team Emirates. Sunweb and Deceuninck set a fast tempo on the run-in to the finish, and Bol was first across the line.

van der Breggen closes the gap

The women’s race also saw a move go on the climb to Angeles Forest Highway, and the 15-rider group contained Brodie Champman (Tibco-SVB), who was the highest-placed rider. The move gained a 45-second advantage on the peloton, and the gap seemed to hold, despite pace setting in the main bunch.

That’s when van der Breggen took the initiative and attacked from the main field and bridged across to the breakaway. The Olympic champion was not done—later in the race she shut down another breakaway by herself.

Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv) and Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor) were two survivors from a move, and headed into the final three circuits around Pasadena with a slim advantage on the group. The two were absorbed inside 5km to go.

As the group sped toward the finish, U.S. road champion Coryn Rivera was tucked in the group near the front of the group. But the U.S. champion dropped her chain in the push to the line, and young Italian rider Balsamo won the kick to the line.

Amgen Tour of California Stage 7 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:53:16
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe,,
3PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates,,
4BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida,,
5RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
6HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS,,
7MCCABE TravisUnited States,,
8PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk,,
9DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
10ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy,,
11SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team,,
12JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data,,
13GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida,,
14BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
15DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo,,
16ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
17SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:05
18KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk,,
19MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
20POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates,,
21GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education First,,
23BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
24BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon,,
25GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
26MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling,,
27ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
28EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
29MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
30DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
31NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb,,
32PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo,,
33CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb,,
34BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling,,
35VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team,,
36BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
37KING BenTeam Dimension Data,,
38HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
39BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data,,
40CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
41HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk,,
42ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
43ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling,,
44CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy,,
45PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
46HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
47VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First,,
48STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo,,
49ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
50FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
51ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
52MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS,,
53PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk,,
54LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk,,
55LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
56DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team,,
57POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
58ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon,,
59HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
60ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon,,
61SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo,,
62DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
63SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team,,
64CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
65HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling,,
66HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida,,
67FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
68LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates,,
69SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States,,
70URÁN RigobertoEF Education First,,
71HOEHN AlexUnited States,,
72MORTON LachlanEF Education First,,
73GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
74SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida,,
75DOULL OwainTeam INEOS,,
76MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates,,
77FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
78ROWE LukeTeam INEOS0:19
79ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
80GESCHKE SimonCCC Team,,
81HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:30
82PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:44
83DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:45
84STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb0:47
85OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:13
86BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team1:49
87HOWES AlexEF Education First1:55
88CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First2:28
89BERNAS PawełCCC Team2:37
90OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4:09
91BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk5:39
92MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling,,
93LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma10:15
94SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
95ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
96WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb,,
97FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits,,
98THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
99EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data,,
100BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States,,
101BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy,,
102BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe15:11
103GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
104JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
105HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States,,
106REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo,,
107SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe,,
108GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe,,
109RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon,,
110BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS,,
111GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon,,
112BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon,,
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 32:55:12
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:16
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:17
4BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:29
5PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:41
6ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin1:03
7HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:18
8GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
9VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First1:22
10SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:23
11DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida,,
12BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling1:38
13ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:50
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education First1:58
15MANNION GavinRally UHC Cycling2:17
16MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS2:20
17MORTON LachlanEF Education First2:26
18GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team2:35
19PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida2:41
20BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:42
21CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team2:58
22ATAPUMA DarwinCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:23
23CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy3:44
24LE TURNIER MathiasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:41
25ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy6:42
26MUÑOZ Cristian CamiloUAE-Team Emirates7:05
27SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team7:25
28STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo7:31
29MATÉ Luis ÁngelCofidis, Solutions Crédits8:14
30MURPHY KyleRally UHC Cycling9:53
31KING BenTeam Dimension Data10:46
32POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma12:10
33ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon12:33
34EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo14:27
35LAENGEN Vegard Stake UAE-Team Emirates14:30
36CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step16:10
37SWIRBUL KeeganUnited States18:14
38KUSZTOR PéterTeam Novo Nordisk19:02
39GESCHKE SimonCCC Team21:56
40HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team22:41
41PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk24:20
42CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First25:18
43ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS26:11
44MCCABE TravisUnited States28:17
45ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon29:19
46BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team32:33
47LOZANO DavidTeam Novo Nordisk32:36
48VAN HOECKE GijsCCC Team32:38
49DE TIER FlorisTeam Jumbo-Visma34:27
50NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb34:40
51BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy35:16
52FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team36:43
53ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step39:02
54HOEHN AlexUnited States39:03
55FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb39:33
56HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin39:51
57OLIVEIRA RuiUAE-Team Emirates40:18
58FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin40:53
59HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling42:10
60BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon44:00
61PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates44:58
62DOULL OwainTeam INEOS45:01
63HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma45:41
64SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo46:23
65BAK Lars YttingTeam Dimension Data47:04
66GONÇALVES JoséTeam Katusha Alpecin47:08
67BERNAS PawełCCC Team48:42
68ROWE LukeTeam INEOS50:56
69HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk52:42
70BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits52:43
71DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step54:54
72OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe56:58
73SAGAN JurajBORA - hansgrohe59:50
74JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data1:00:23
75RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step1:00:39
76HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS1:00:47
77DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo1:00:51
78BOL CeesTeam Sunweb1:03:27
79SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:04:14
80MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:04:34
81PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk1:04:38
82ORONTE EmersonRally UHC Cycling1:06:25
83BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida1:06:39
84HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain Merida1:06:56
85CURVERS RoyTeam Sunweb1:07:11
86STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:08:38
87GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida1:08:46
88DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1:11:02
89SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:11:48
90DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin1:13:11
91PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:14:48
92LINDEMAN Bert-JanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16:35
93BRAND SamTeam Novo Nordisk1:16:39
94HOWES AlexEF Education First1:17:36
95SIEBERG MarcelBahrain Merida1:18:30
96JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step1:20:52
97BASSO LeonardoTeam INEOS1:21:15
98ZABEL RickTeam Katusha Alpecin1:21:33
99THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data1:22:25
100SAGIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy1:23:43
101WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb1:24:01
102FORTIN FilippoCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24:18
103BOARDMAN SamuelUnited States1:26:07
104RICE MichaelHagens Berman Axeon1:27:16
105REIJNEN KielTrek - Segafredo1:30:52
106HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States1:31:04
107GATTO OscarBORA - hansgrohe1:31:47
108BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe1:39:25
109EISEL BernhardTeam Dimension Data1:42:00
110GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy1:44:25
111BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon1:46:06
112GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1:50:34
RankNameTeamPoints
1ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step40
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe36
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education First29
4PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates28
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates25
6CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step22
7SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe21
8RICHEZE MaximilianoDeceuninck - Quick Step20
9JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step18
10MCCABE TravisUnited States16
11BOL CeesTeam Sunweb15
12GARCÍA CORTINA IvánBahrain Merida15
13HALVORSEN KristofferTeam INEOS15
14BAUHAUS PhilBahrain Merida14
15BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma13
16KING BenTeam Dimension Data13
17VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First12
18BOUHANNI NacerCofidis, Solutions Crédits10
19MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS9
20GESCHKE SimonCCC Team9
21BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team9
22WALSCHEID MaxTeam Sunweb9
23PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo7
24NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb7
25HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk6
26HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States6
27BRITTON RobRally UHC Cycling6
28ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team6
29DOULL OwainTeam INEOS6
30JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtTeam Dimension Data6
31MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6
32PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo5
33DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida5
34GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team5
35ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin4
36HOEHN AlexUnited States4
37HAAS NathanTeam Katusha Alpecin4
38BERNAS PawełCCC Team4
39DEGENKOLB JohnTrek - Segafredo4
40STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education First3
42PERON AndreaTeam Novo Nordisk3
43BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon2
44GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe2
45STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo2
46HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2
47PLANET CharlesTeam Novo Nordisk2
48ŠTYBAR ZdeněkDeceuninck - Quick Step2
49FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin2
50BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon2
51DEBUSSCHERE JensTeam Katusha Alpecin2
52BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe2
53HANSEN JesperCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
54MORTON LachlanEF Education First1
55ÁVILA EdwinIsrael Cycling Academy1
56POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma1
57DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
58GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1
RankNameTeamPoints
1BALLERINI DavideAstana Pro Team51
2HOEHN AlexUnited States35
3CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step31
4HIGUITA SergioEF Education First20
5POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates15
6ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step14
7HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States13
8MORTON LachlanEF Education First13
9BERNAS PawełCCC Team12
10HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team11
11BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma11
12CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education First10
13HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma10
14PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo9
15FABBRO MatteoTeam Katusha Alpecin8
16VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Education First8
17ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team8
18PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates8
19HENTTALA JoonasTeam Novo Nordisk8
20HUFFMAN EvanRally UHC Cycling7
21PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida7
22BADILATTI MatteoIsrael Cycling Academy7
23ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha Alpecin6
24POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma6
25DOULL OwainTeam INEOS6
26SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo6
27STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb6
28CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Cycling Academy5
29DENNIS RohanBahrain Merida5
30STETINA PeterTrek - Segafredo5
31GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon5
32BERHANE NatnaelCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
33SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe3
34SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
35MOSCON GianniTeam INEOS1
36SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1
37DE VREESE LaurensAstana Pro Team1
38GOLDSTEIN RoyIsrael Cycling Academy1
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 32:55:12
2HIGUITA SergioEF Education First0:16
3ALMEIDA JoãoHagens Berman Axeon12:33
4ANDERSON EdwardHagens Berman Axeon29:19
5HOEHN AlexUnited States39:03
6BJERG MikkelHagens Berman Axeon44:00
7PHILIPSEN JasperUAE-Team Emirates44:58
8STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb1:08:38
9SAJNOK SzymonCCC Team1:11:48
10HERNANDEZ MichaelUnited States1:31:04
11BROWN JonnyHagens Berman Axeon1:46:06
12GARRISON IanHagens Berman Axeon1:50:34
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 98:49:34
2Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:35
3Rally UHC Cycling4:11
4Astana Pro Team4:28
5UAE-Team Emirates13:01
6Trek - Segafredo17:07
7CCC Team21:15
8Team Jumbo-Visma25:57
9Team Katusha Alpecin30:07
10Deceuninck - Quick Step32:50
11Israel Cycling Academy34:07
12Team INEOS36:29
13BORA - hansgrohe42:38
14Team Novo Nordisk54:34
15Bahrain Merida1:00:31
16United States1:10:29
17Hagens Berman Axeon1:20:15
18Team Dimension Data1:21:02
19Team Sunweb2:07:19

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.