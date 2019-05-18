PASADENA, California (VN) — Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates) and Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) defended their overnight leads during Saturday’s final day of the Amgen Tour of California, a 126km climbing stage from Santa Clarita to Pasadena.

Both the men’s and women’s races finished in bunch sprints with the overnight leaders securely in the bunch. The women’s stage was won by Elisa Balsamo (Valcar Cyclance), while Cees Bol (Sunweb) won the men’s race.

“This race was my main goal this year I knew I was well prepared,” Pogačar said. “I’m really happy and looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Pogacar tested

Pogacar took his first WorldTour stage race victory despite facing pressure on the final day from George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) and and Kasper Asgreen (Deceunick-Quick Step). An 11-man breakaway formed on the opening climb containing Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lawson Craddock (EF Education First), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), and Neilson Powless (Jumbo-Visma), among others.

Bennett was first to attack near the summit of the the Angeles Forest Highway summit, and he crested the summit with Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) in tow. A frantic chase erupted on the descent as Pogacar and others tried to catch the surging riders.

Asgreen then attacked from the main to join forces with teammate Cavagna, and the two Deceuninck riders made it into a final group of five containing Schachmann, Davide Ballerini (Astana) and Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma)

The five-rider group held their advantage to the flat circuits around the Rose Bowl, but were swept up by the chase, which was led by UAE Team Emirates. Sunweb and Deceuninck set a fast tempo on the run-in to the finish, and Bol was first across the line.

van der Breggen closes the gap

The women’s race also saw a move go on the climb to Angeles Forest Highway, and the 15-rider group contained Brodie Champman (Tibco-SVB), who was the highest-placed rider. The move gained a 45-second advantage on the peloton, and the gap seemed to hold, despite pace setting in the main bunch.

That’s when van der Breggen took the initiative and attacked from the main field and bridged across to the breakaway. The Olympic champion was not done—later in the race she shut down another breakaway by herself.

Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv) and Kathrin Hammes (WNT-Rotor) were two survivors from a move, and headed into the final three circuits around Pasadena with a slim advantage on the group. The two were absorbed inside 5km to go.

As the group sped toward the finish, U.S. road champion Coryn Rivera was tucked in the group near the front of the group. But the U.S. champion dropped her chain in the push to the line, and young Italian rider Balsamo won the kick to the line.