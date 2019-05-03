Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) timed his uphill acceleration perfectly to win Friday’s third stage of the Tour de Romandie, which finished with a sprint up the steep climb to Chateau de Romont.

Gaudu, 22, finished just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), with overnight leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finishing third. Roglic retained his lead in the overall. Gaudu gained a 10-second time bonus with his stage win, which vaulted him into second place overall in general classification.

The dramatic finish came after a day of short, punchy climbs in a hilly region northeast of Lake Geneva. The 160km day looked ideal for a breakaway, and indeed an early move established itself 25km into the stage. The move contained Nikita Stalnov (Astana), Roland Thalmann (Switzeraland), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Michael Storer and Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), and Kenny Elissonde (Team Ineos).

Jumbo-Visma rode on the front of the peloton to keep the breakaway in check.

The peloton roared to life inside 40km to go, when EF Education First rode to the front of the group and tapped out a hard tempo. The move was a sign that the American squad hoped to set up Canadian Michael Woods for the steep finish—Woods thrives on punchy climbs like the uphill drag to Chateau de Romont.

The acceleration quickly closed the gap to the breakaway, and with 15km remaining the diminished peloton roared to the finish intact. A solo move by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) animated the group inside the final 10km, however it was soon chased down.

A chaotic charge to the line saw sprinter Sonny Colbrelli crash after he jostled with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). Gaudu rode near the front and was able to accelerate past Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Woods for the victory. The move briefly gapped Roglic, who had to sprint into the final to avoid losing time.

The result sets the stage for the Tour de Romandie’s final two stages, which include Saturday’s massive 173.7km climbing stage, which includes five categorized climbs and the summit finish to Torgon. The race concludes Sunday with a short 16.8km time trial in Geneva.

Tour de Romandie Stage 3 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ3:50:53
2COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
6MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:03
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
8VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
9HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
10HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
11FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
12ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
13BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
14THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
15ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team0:06
16SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
17REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
18KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
19ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
20PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:10
21KANGERT TanelEF Education First0:12
22ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal0:13
23MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data,,
24CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team,,
25PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
26RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
27BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
28MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First,,
29BADILATTI MatteoSwiss Cycling Team0:20
30ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb,,
31FLUCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling Team,,
32PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
33ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
34EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
35ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team,,
36KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team,,
37PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team,,
38KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:33
39CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:36
40FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
41DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team0:46
42WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
43MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott0:52
44DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First0:55
45VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ0:56
46BEVIN PatrickCCC Team,,
47OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
48SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team,,
49CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
50DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:03
51CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First1:17
52COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida1:21
53GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott1:47
54VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:51
55VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
56HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
57AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
58BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo2:26
59THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ3:02
60CARTHY HughEF Education First4:00
61EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:27
62FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb,,
63CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team,,
64NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data,,
65BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
66MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
67EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
68PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
69THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team,,
70ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
71MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
72GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team,,
73SWIFT BenTeam INEOS,,
74PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
75PRADES EduardMovistar Team,,
76KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ,,
77VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
78VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal,,
79STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
80VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data,,
81DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
82PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
83STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
84KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin6:11
85KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS,,
86THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data8:16
87CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
88DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
89GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
90FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team,,
91MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
92WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida,,
93DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
94BROWN NathanEF Education First,,
95BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale,,
96IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
97MÜLLER PatrickSwiss Cycling Team,,
98ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
99IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team,,
100RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates,,
101ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
102KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
103SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott,,
104STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb,,
105BARTA WillCCC Team,,
106BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
107BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
108HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
109BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe,,
110HIRT JanAstana Pro Team8:27
111GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS8:32
112CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
113VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step11:38
114SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
115MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo,,
116POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
117BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
118SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
119CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
120VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
121KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
122MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
123TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida,,
124STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team,,
125ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS11:46
126ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe12:01
127IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal18:30
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 12:23:02
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:06
3COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:08
4GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:19
5THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:20
6BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team0:21
7HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott0:25
8KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:27
9WOODS MichaelEF Education First0:28
10BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:29
11ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
12FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
13ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:31
14SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team0:33
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
16HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal0:35
17REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:38
18ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:50
19KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:55
20KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:23
21ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team1:24
22MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:29
23CONTRERAS RodrigoAstana Pro Team1:34
24ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:38
25KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team1:51
26BADILATTI MatteoSwiss Cycling Team1:57
27BEVIN PatrickCCC Team2:04
28PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:07
29BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
30MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data3:05
31AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
32EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3:08
33DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3:34
34BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo3:50
35ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb5:16
36CARTHY HughEF Education First5:24
37RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
38PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida5:26
39PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates5:28
40PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team5:30
41FLUCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling Team5:35
42VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS,,
43COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida5:38
44WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data5:51
45DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team5:52
46FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ5:55
47CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale5:57
48DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6:07
49CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First6:26
50VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team6:51
51GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott6:57
52HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
53VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ7:18
54CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team8:12
55STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb8:13
56KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ9:13
57MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott9:45
58OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team9:56
59MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team10:26
60PRADES EduardMovistar Team10:31
61SWIFT BenTeam INEOS10:32
62THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team10:33
63GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team10:48
64ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott13:14
65DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale13:25
66MÜLLER PatrickSwiss Cycling Team,,
67PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team14:30
68HIRT JanAstana Pro Team14:40
69SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team14:41
70GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS15:59
71THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ16:31
72BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16:56
73ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team17:03
74ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS17:09
75DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale17:10
76ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS17:12
77GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale17:15
78STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb17:16
79KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin17:32
80KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS17:43
81MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma18:34
82VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team19:00
83DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team19:02
84STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin19:07
85EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team19:15
86KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin19:55
87TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida20:23
88CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step20:38
89EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step20:40
90VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma21:36
91VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal21:40
92IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team21:44
93PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida21:46
94HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb21:47
95BARTA WillCCC Team21:53
96SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott21:56
97CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal22:42
98BROWN NathanEF Education First23:15
99ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal24:26
100PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe24:46
101KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb25:17
102STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team26:16
103POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma26:33
104BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ27:39
105BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates27:41
106BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe28:27
107IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo28:39
108NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data29:19
109VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data29:37
110FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb29:40
111VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma31:13
112BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale32:15
113FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team32:20
114CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates32:24
115VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step35:29
116SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step35:30
117ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe36:19
118THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data38:07
119WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida39:12
120SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step41:36
121MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo42:14
122CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo42:18
123MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42:26
124MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step45:37
125RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates45:54
126BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe49:07
127IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal53:30
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma95
2KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ88
3GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ80
4COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates67
5WOODS MichaelEF Education First36
6BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe33
7TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida30
8GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe28
9COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida25
10BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe24
11HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott23
12MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team23
13BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team22
14HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal22
15BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates22
16THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS20
17BEVIN PatrickCCC Team20
18MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma19
19CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates18
20BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16
21VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step16
22DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15
23IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team15
24KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb15
25SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team12
26ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott12
27ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin10
28VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team10
29VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ10
30THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team10
31HIRT JanAstana Pro Team10
32SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team10
33KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin10
34THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ9
35NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data8
36PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team7
37FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale6
38CARTHY HughEF Education First6
39OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team6
40ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS6
41BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale6
42ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team5
43KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team5
44KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step4
45ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team2
46ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb2
RankNameTeamPoints
1PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team46
2ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS22
3SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team16
4KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11
5CARTHY HughEF Education First10
6THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team10
7ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team8
8GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale8
9BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale7
10THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS6
11KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
12DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
13ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS5
14WOODS MichaelEF Education First4
15AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
16DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First4
17CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step4
18KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb4
19STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
20BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
21IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team3
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
23VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ2
24HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2
25COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
26BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1
27ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 12:23:08
2KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:49
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First1:23
4EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo3:02
5VINCENT LéoGroupama - FDJ7:12
6CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team8:06
7STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb8:07
8GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team10:42
9MÜLLER PatrickSwiss Cycling Team13:19
10GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS15:53
11THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ16:25
12STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb17:10
13STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin19:01
14EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step20:34
15VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma21:30
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal21:34
17BARTA WillCCC Team21:47
18SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott21:50
19KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb25:11
20POWLESS NeilsonTeam Jumbo-Visma26:27
21MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo42:20
22RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates45:48
23IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal53:24
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 37:10:26
2EF Education First2:00
3Astana Pro Team2:34
4CCC Team3:40
5Groupama - FDJ3:59
6Team Jumbo-Visma6:06
7AG2R La Mondiale6:48
8Trek - Segafredo7:23
9UAE-Team Emirates9:21
10Swiss Cycling Team11:18
11Mitchelton-Scott11:40
12Team INEOS12:29
13Team Katusha - Alpecin14:13
14Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team15:21
15Lotto Soudal16:45
16BORA - hansgrohe18:23
17Bahrain Merida23:56
18Team Sunweb26:16
19Deceuninck - Quick Step28:54
20Team Dimension Data36:51

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.


 

 