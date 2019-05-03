Tour de Romandie: Gaudu wins hilly stage 3
The French rider accelerated on a steep final straightaway to win the Tour de Romandie's third stage
Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) timed his uphill acceleration perfectly to win Friday’s third stage of the Tour de Romandie, which finished with a sprint up the steep climb to Chateau de Romont.
Gaudu, 22, finished just ahead of Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates), with overnight leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finishing third. Roglic retained his lead in the overall. Gaudu gained a 10-second time bonus with his stage win, which vaulted him into second place overall in general classification.
The dramatic finish came after a day of short, punchy climbs in a hilly region northeast of Lake Geneva. The 160km day looked ideal for a breakaway, and indeed an early move established itself 25km into the stage. The move contained Nikita Stalnov (Astana), Roland Thalmann (Switzeraland), Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Merida), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Michael Storer and Lennard Kamna (Team Sunweb), Michael Albasini (Mitchelton-Scott), and Kenny Elissonde (Team Ineos).
Jumbo-Visma rode on the front of the peloton to keep the breakaway in check.
The peloton roared to life inside 40km to go, when EF Education First rode to the front of the group and tapped out a hard tempo. The move was a sign that the American squad hoped to set up Canadian Michael Woods for the steep finish—Woods thrives on punchy climbs like the uphill drag to Chateau de Romont.
The acceleration quickly closed the gap to the breakaway, and with 15km remaining the diminished peloton roared to the finish intact. A solo move by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) animated the group inside the final 10km, however it was soon chased down.
A chaotic charge to the line saw sprinter Sonny Colbrelli crash after he jostled with Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo). Gaudu rode near the front and was able to accelerate past Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Woods for the victory. The move briefly gapped Roglic, who had to sprint into the final to avoid losing time.
The result sets the stage for the Tour de Romandie’s final two stages, which include Saturday’s massive 173.7km climbing stage, which includes five categorized climbs and the summit finish to Torgon. The race concludes Sunday with a short 16.8km time trial in Geneva.
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.
Tour de Romandie Stage 3 Results
Rank Name Team Time 1 GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 3:50:53 2 COSTA Rui UAE-Team Emirates ,, 3 ROGLIČ Primož Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 4 WOODS Michael EF Education First ,, 5 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA - hansgrohe ,, 6 MARTIN Guillaume Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:03 7 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA - hansgrohe ,, 8 VILLELLA Davide Astana Pro Team ,, 9 HAGEN Carl Fredrik Lotto Soudal ,, 10 HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott ,, 11 FRANK Mathias AG2R La Mondiale ,, 12 ŠPILAK Simon Team Katusha - Alpecin ,, 13 BETANCUR Carlos Movistar Team ,, 14 THOMAS Geraint Team INEOS ,, 15 ZOIDL Riccardo CCC Team 0:06 16 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Movistar Team ,, 17 REICHENBACH Sébastien Groupama - FDJ ,, 18 KRUIJSWIJK Steven Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 19 ANACONA Winner Movistar Team ,, 20 PETERS Nans AG2R La Mondiale 0:10 21 KANGERT Tanel EF Education First 0:12 22 ARMÉE Sander Lotto Soudal 0:13 23 MEINTJES Louis Team Dimension Data ,, 24 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Pro Team ,, 25 PERNSTEINER Hermann Bahrain Merida ,, 26 RAVASI Edward UAE-Team Emirates ,, 27 BERNARD Julien Trek - Segafredo ,, 28 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe EF Education First ,, 29 BADILATTI Matteo Swiss Cycling Team 0:20 30 ROCHE Nicolas Team Sunweb ,, 31 FLUCKIGER Mathias Swiss Cycling Team ,, 32 PETILLI Simone UAE-Team Emirates ,, 33 ZAKARIN Ilnur Team Katusha - Alpecin ,, 34 EG Niklas Trek - Segafredo ,, 35 ROSSKOPF Joey CCC Team ,, 36 KUDUS Merhawi Astana Pro Team ,, 37 PELLAUD Simon Swiss Cycling Team ,, 38 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:33 39 CHEVRIER Clément AG2R La Mondiale 0:36 40 FRANKINY Kilian Groupama - FDJ ,, 41 DEGAND Thomas Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:46 42 WYSS Danilo Team Dimension Data ,, 43 MEYER Cameron Mitchelton-Scott 0:52 44 DOMBROWSKI Joe EF Education First 0:55 45 VINCENT Léo Groupama - FDJ 0:56 46 BEVIN Patrick CCC Team ,, 47 OWSIAN Łukasz CCC Team ,, 48 SCHELLING Patrick Swiss Cycling Team ,, 49 CAPECCHI Eros Deceuninck - Quick Step ,, 50 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 1:03 51 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Education First 1:17 52 COLBRELLI Sonny Bahrain Merida 1:21 53 GRMAY Tsgabu Mitchelton-Scott 1:47 54 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma 1:51 55 VAN BAARLE Dylan Team INEOS ,, 56 HOFSTEDE Lennard Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 57 AMADOR Andrey Movistar Team ,, 58 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek - Segafredo 2:26 59 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 3:02 60 CARTHY Hugh EF Education First 4:00 61 EIKING Odd Christian Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 5:27 62 FRÖHLINGER Johannes Team Sunweb ,, 63 CASTRILLO Jaime Movistar Team ,, 64 NIZZOLO Giacomo Team Dimension Data ,, 65 BACKAERT Frederik Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team ,, 66 MEURISSE Xandro Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team ,, 67 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck - Quick Step ,, 68 PASQUALON Andrea Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team ,, 69 THALMANN Roland Swiss Cycling Team ,, 70 ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team ,, 71 MARTIN Tony Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 72 GREGAARD Jonas Astana Pro Team ,, 73 SWIFT Ben Team INEOS ,, 74 PFINGSTEN Christoph BORA - hansgrohe ,, 75 PRADES Eduard Movistar Team ,, 76 KÜNG Stefan Groupama - FDJ ,, 77 VENTOSO Francisco José CCC Team ,, 78 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal ,, 79 STRAKHOV Dmitry Team Katusha - Alpecin ,, 80 VENTER Jaco Team Dimension Data ,, 81 DE GENDT Aimé Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team ,, 82 PIBERNIK Luka Bahrain Merida ,, 83 STORER Michael Team Sunweb ,, 84 KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav Team Katusha - Alpecin 6:11 85 KIRYIENKA Vasil Team INEOS ,, 86 THOMSON Jay Robert Team Dimension Data 8:16 87 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Soudal ,, 88 DENZ Nico AG2R La Mondiale ,, 89 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R La Mondiale ,, 90 FOMINYKH Daniil Astana Pro Team ,, 91 MARTINELLI Davide Deceuninck - Quick Step ,, 92 WANG Meiyin Bahrain Merida ,, 93 DILLIER Silvan AG2R La Mondiale ,, 94 BROWN Nathan EF Education First ,, 95 BAGDONAS Gediminas AG2R La Mondiale ,, 96 IRIZAR Markel Trek - Segafredo ,, 97 MÜLLER Patrick Swiss Cycling Team ,, 98 ALBASINI Michael Mitchelton-Scott ,, 99 IMHOF Claudio Swiss Cycling Team ,, 100 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr UAE-Team Emirates ,, 101 ROSA Diego Team INEOS ,, 102 KOCHETKOV Pavel Team Katusha - Alpecin ,, 103 SCOTSON Callum Mitchelton-Scott ,, 104 STORK Florian Team Sunweb ,, 105 BARTA Will CCC Team ,, 106 BONNET William Groupama - FDJ ,, 107 BOHLI Tom UAE-Team Emirates ,, 108 HAGA Chad Team Sunweb ,, 109 BODNAR Maciej BORA - hansgrohe ,, 110 HIRT Jan Astana Pro Team 8:27 111 GANNA Filippo Team INEOS 8:32 112 CONSONNI Simone UAE-Team Emirates ,, 113 VIVIANI Elia Deceuninck - Quick Step 11:38 114 SABATINI Fabio Deceuninck - Quick Step ,, 115 MULLEN Ryan Trek - Segafredo ,, 116 POWLESS Neilson Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 117 BAŠKA Erik BORA - hansgrohe ,, 118 SÉNÉCHAL Florian Deceuninck - Quick Step ,, 119 CLARKE Will Trek - Segafredo ,, 120 VAN EMDEN Jos Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 121 KÄMNA Lennard Team Sunweb ,, 122 MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek - Segafredo ,, 123 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain Merida ,, 124 STALNOV Nikita Astana Pro Team ,, 125 ELISSONDE Kenny Team INEOS 11:46 126 ARCHBOLD Shane BORA - hansgrohe 12:01 127 IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal 18:30 Rank Name Team Time 1 ROGLIČ Primož Team Jumbo-Visma 12:23:02 2 GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 0:06 3 COSTA Rui UAE-Team Emirates 0:08 4 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA - hansgrohe 0:19 5 THOMAS Geraint Team INEOS 0:20 6 BETANCUR Carlos Movistar Team 0:21 7 HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott 0:25 8 KRUIJSWIJK Steven Team Jumbo-Visma 0:27 9 WOODS Michael EF Education First 0:28 10 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA - hansgrohe 0:29 11 ANACONA Winner Movistar Team ,, 12 FRANK Mathias AG2R La Mondiale ,, 13 ŠPILAK Simon Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:31 14 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Movistar Team 0:33 15 MARTIN Guillaume Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team ,, 16 HAGEN Carl Fredrik Lotto Soudal 0:35 17 REICHENBACH Sébastien Groupama - FDJ 0:38 18 ZAKARIN Ilnur Team Katusha - Alpecin 0:50 19 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:55 20 KANGERT Tanel EF Education First 1:23 21 ZOIDL Riccardo CCC Team 1:24 22 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe EF Education First 1:29 23 CONTRERAS Rodrigo Astana Pro Team 1:34 24 ROSSKOPF Joey CCC Team 1:38 25 KUDUS Merhawi Astana Pro Team 1:51 26 BADILATTI Matteo Swiss Cycling Team 1:57 27 BEVIN Patrick CCC Team 2:04 28 PETERS Nans AG2R La Mondiale 2:07 29 BERNARD Julien Trek - Segafredo ,, 30 MEINTJES Louis Team Dimension Data 3:05 31 AMADOR Andrey Movistar Team ,, 32 EG Niklas Trek - Segafredo 3:08 33 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 3:34 34 BRAMBILLA Gianluca Trek - Segafredo 3:50 35 ROCHE Nicolas Team Sunweb 5:16 36 CARTHY Hugh EF Education First 5:24 37 RAVASI Edward UAE-Team Emirates ,, 38 PERNSTEINER Hermann Bahrain Merida 5:26 39 PETILLI Simone UAE-Team Emirates 5:28 40 PELLAUD Simon Swiss Cycling Team 5:30 41 FLUCKIGER Mathias Swiss Cycling Team 5:35 42 VAN BAARLE Dylan Team INEOS ,, 43 COLBRELLI Sonny Bahrain Merida 5:38 44 WYSS Danilo Team Dimension Data 5:51 45 DEGAND Thomas Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 5:52 46 FRANKINY Kilian Groupama - FDJ 5:55 47 CHEVRIER Clément AG2R La Mondiale 5:57 48 DOMBROWSKI Joe EF Education First 6:07 49 CAICEDO Jonathan Klever EF Education First 6:26 50 VILLELLA Davide Astana Pro Team 6:51 51 GRMAY Tsgabu Mitchelton-Scott 6:57 52 HOFSTEDE Lennard Team Jumbo-Visma ,, 53 VINCENT Léo Groupama - FDJ 7:18 54 CASTRILLO Jaime Movistar Team 8:12 55 STORER Michael Team Sunweb 8:13 56 KÜNG Stefan Groupama - FDJ 9:13 57 MEYER Cameron Mitchelton-Scott 9:45 58 OWSIAN Łukasz CCC Team 9:56 59 MEURISSE Xandro Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 10:26 60 PRADES Eduard Movistar Team 10:31 61 SWIFT Ben Team INEOS 10:32 62 THALMANN Roland Swiss Cycling Team 10:33 63 GREGAARD Jonas Astana Pro Team 10:48 64 ALBASINI Michael Mitchelton-Scott 13:14 65 DENZ Nico AG2R La Mondiale 13:25 66 MÜLLER Patrick Swiss Cycling Team ,, 67 PASQUALON Andrea Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 14:30 68 HIRT Jan Astana Pro Team 14:40 69 SCHELLING Patrick Swiss Cycling Team 14:41 70 GANNA Filippo Team INEOS 15:59 71 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 16:31 72 BACKAERT Frederik Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 16:56 73 ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team 17:03 74 ELISSONDE Kenny Team INEOS 17:09 75 DILLIER Silvan AG2R La Mondiale 17:10 76 ROSA Diego Team INEOS 17:12 77 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R La Mondiale 17:15 78 STORK Florian Team Sunweb 17:16 79 KOCHETKOV Pavel Team Katusha - Alpecin 17:32 80 KIRYIENKA Vasil Team INEOS 17:43 81 MARTIN Tony Team Jumbo-Visma 18:34 82 VENTOSO Francisco José CCC Team 19:00 83 DE GENDT Aimé Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 19:02 84 STRAKHOV Dmitry Team Katusha - Alpecin 19:07 85 EIKING Odd Christian Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 19:15 86 KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav Team Katusha - Alpecin 19:55 87 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain Merida 20:23 88 CAPECCHI Eros Deceuninck - Quick Step 20:38 89 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck - Quick Step 20:40 90 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma 21:36 91 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 21:40 92 IMHOF Claudio Swiss Cycling Team 21:44 93 PIBERNIK Luka Bahrain Merida 21:46 94 HAGA Chad Team Sunweb 21:47 95 BARTA Will CCC Team 21:53 96 SCOTSON Callum Mitchelton-Scott 21:56 97 CAMPENAERTS Victor Lotto Soudal 22:42 98 BROWN Nathan EF Education First 23:15 99 ARMÉE Sander Lotto Soudal 24:26 100 PFINGSTEN Christoph BORA - hansgrohe 24:46 101 KÄMNA Lennard Team Sunweb 25:17 102 STALNOV Nikita Astana Pro Team 26:16 103 POWLESS Neilson Team Jumbo-Visma 26:33 104 BONNET William Groupama - FDJ 27:39 105 BOHLI Tom UAE-Team Emirates 27:41 106 BODNAR Maciej BORA - hansgrohe 28:27 107 IRIZAR Markel Trek - Segafredo 28:39 108 NIZZOLO Giacomo Team Dimension Data 29:19 109 VENTER Jaco Team Dimension Data 29:37 110 FRÖHLINGER Johannes Team Sunweb 29:40 111 VAN EMDEN Jos Team Jumbo-Visma 31:13 112 BAGDONAS Gediminas AG2R La Mondiale 32:15 113 FOMINYKH Daniil Astana Pro Team 32:20 114 CONSONNI Simone UAE-Team Emirates 32:24 115 VIVIANI Elia Deceuninck - Quick Step 35:29 116 SÉNÉCHAL Florian Deceuninck - Quick Step 35:30 117 ARCHBOLD Shane BORA - hansgrohe 36:19 118 THOMSON Jay Robert Team Dimension Data 38:07 119 WANG Meiyin Bahrain Merida 39:12 120 SABATINI Fabio Deceuninck - Quick Step 41:36 121 MULLEN Ryan Trek - Segafredo 42:14 122 CLARKE Will Trek - Segafredo 42:18 123 MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek - Segafredo 42:26 124 MARTINELLI Davide Deceuninck - Quick Step 45:37 125 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr UAE-Team Emirates 45:54 126 BAŠKA Erik BORA - hansgrohe 49:07 127 IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal 53:30 Rank Name Team Points 1 ROGLIČ Primož Team Jumbo-Visma 95 2 KÜNG Stefan Groupama - FDJ 88 3 GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 80 4 COSTA Rui UAE-Team Emirates 67 5 WOODS Michael EF Education First 36 6 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA - hansgrohe 33 7 TRATNIK Jan Bahrain Merida 30 8 GROßSCHARTNER Felix BORA - hansgrohe 28 9 COLBRELLI Sonny Bahrain Merida 25 10 BODNAR Maciej BORA - hansgrohe 24 11 HOWSON Damien Mitchelton-Scott 23 12 MARTIN Guillaume Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 23 13 BETANCUR Carlos Movistar Team 22 14 HAGEN Carl Fredrik Lotto Soudal 22 15 BOHLI Tom UAE-Team Emirates 22 16 THOMAS Geraint Team INEOS 20 17 BEVIN Patrick CCC Team 20 18 MARTIN Tony Team Jumbo-Visma 19 19 CONSONNI Simone UAE-Team Emirates 18 20 BACKAERT Frederik Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 16 21 VIVIANI Elia Deceuninck - Quick Step 16 22 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 15 23 IMHOF Claudio Swiss Cycling Team 15 24 KÄMNA Lennard Team Sunweb 15 25 SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo Movistar Team 12 26 ALBASINI Michael Mitchelton-Scott 12 27 ŠPILAK Simon Team Katusha - Alpecin 10 28 VILLELLA Davide Astana Pro Team 10 29 VINCENT Léo Groupama - FDJ 10 30 THALMANN Roland Swiss Cycling Team 10 31 HIRT Jan Astana Pro Team 10 32 SCHELLING Patrick Swiss Cycling Team 10 33 KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav Team Katusha - Alpecin 10 34 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 9 35 NIZZOLO Giacomo Team Dimension Data 8 36 PASQUALON Andrea Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 7 37 FRANK Mathias AG2R La Mondiale 6 38 CARTHY Hugh EF Education First 6 39 OWSIAN Łukasz CCC Team 6 40 ELISSONDE Kenny Team INEOS 6 41 BAGDONAS Gediminas AG2R La Mondiale 6 42 ANACONA Winner Movistar Team 5 43 KUDUS Merhawi Astana Pro Team 5 44 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 4 45 ZOIDL Riccardo CCC Team 2 46 ROCHE Nicolas Team Sunweb 2 Rank Name Team Points 1 PELLAUD Simon Swiss Cycling Team 46 2 ROSA Diego Team INEOS 22 3 SCHELLING Patrick Swiss Cycling Team 16 4 KÜNG Stefan Groupama - FDJ 11 5 CARTHY Hugh EF Education First 10 6 THALMANN Roland Swiss Cycling Team 10 7 ARCAS Jorge Movistar Team 8 8 GOUGEARD Alexis AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 BAGDONAS Gediminas AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 THOMAS Geraint Team INEOS 6 11 KANGERT Tanel EF Education First 6 12 DE GENDT Thomas Lotto Soudal 6 13 ELISSONDE Kenny Team INEOS 5 14 WOODS Michael EF Education First 4 15 AMADOR Andrey Movistar Team 4 16 DOMBROWSKI Joe EF Education First 4 17 CAPECCHI Eros Deceuninck - Quick Step 4 18 KÄMNA Lennard Team Sunweb 4 19 STORER Michael Team Sunweb 3 20 BACKAERT Frederik Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 3 21 IMHOF Claudio Swiss Cycling Team 3 22 BUCHMANN Emanuel BORA - hansgrohe 2 23 VINCENT Léo Groupama - FDJ 2 24 HAGA Chad Team Sunweb 2 25 COSTA Rui UAE-Team Emirates 1 26 BEVIN Patrick CCC Team 1 27 ROCHE Nicolas Team Sunweb 1 Rank Name Team Time 1 GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 12:23:08 2 KNOX James Deceuninck - Quick Step 0:49 3 MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe EF Education First 1:23 4 EG Niklas Trek - Segafredo 3:02 5 VINCENT Léo Groupama - FDJ 7:12 6 CASTRILLO Jaime Movistar Team 8:06 7 STORER Michael Team Sunweb 8:07 8 GREGAARD Jonas Astana Pro Team 10:42 9 MÜLLER Patrick Swiss Cycling Team 13:19 10 GANNA Filippo Team INEOS 15:53 11 THOMAS Benjamin Groupama - FDJ 16:25 12 STORK Florian Team Sunweb 17:10 13 STRAKHOV Dmitry Team Katusha - Alpecin 19:01 14 EVENEPOEL Remco Deceuninck - Quick Step 20:34 15 VINGEGAARD Jonas Team Jumbo-Visma 21:30 16 VANHOUCKE Harm Lotto Soudal 21:34 17 BARTA Will CCC Team 21:47 18 SCOTSON Callum Mitchelton-Scott 21:50 19 KÄMNA Lennard Team Sunweb 25:11 20 POWLESS Neilson Team Jumbo-Visma 26:27 21 MOSCHETTI Matteo Trek - Segafredo 42:20 22 RIABUSHENKO Alexandr UAE-Team Emirates 45:48 23 IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal 53:24 Rank Name Time 1 Movistar Team 37:10:26 2 EF Education First 2:00 3 Astana Pro Team 2:34 4 CCC Team 3:40 5 Groupama - FDJ 3:59 6 Team Jumbo-Visma 6:06 7 AG2R La Mondiale 6:48 8 Trek - Segafredo 7:23 9 UAE-Team Emirates 9:21 10 Swiss Cycling Team 11:18 11 Mitchelton-Scott 11:40 12 Team INEOS 12:29 13 Team Katusha - Alpecin 14:13 14 Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 15:21 15 Lotto Soudal 16:45 16 BORA - hansgrohe 18:23 17 Bahrain Merida 23:56 18 Team Sunweb 26:16 19 Deceuninck - Quick Step 28:54 20 Team Dimension Data 36:51
