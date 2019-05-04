Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) marked a flurry of attacks on the summit finish of Saturday’s shortened queen stage and outsprinted his GC rivals to take victory. Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) took second and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) came third.

“It was a hard stage. I lost the sprint yesterday, so I wanted to try and win today,” said Roglic.

The stage was set to weigh in at a hefty 173km, but with the threat of snow on the early climbs, the Col des Mosses was cut from the route, taking out around 70km of racing. The mountainous stage still included the category one summit finish, the 10.5km climb to Torgons, that averaged 6.8 percent.

An eight-man breakaway formed early in the race, and as the decisive Torgons climb approached, were down to 1:20 ahead. As the climb bit, the escape group fragmented, with Dani Martinez (EF-Education First) and Alexis Gougegard (AG2R-La Mondiale) going clear. The pair held a lead of over one minute over the reduced peloton, which still included leader’s jersey-wearing Roglic, second place David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and GC contenders Thomas and Rui Costa.

As the climb progressed, the inclement weather worsened, with rain falling heavily. Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) attacked from the peloton first. Martinez and Gougegard remained out front as Anacona and Spilak formed a small chase group with breakaway survivors Simon Pellaud and Roland Thalmann (both Switzerland).

However, with Ineos setting the pace in the peloton behind, working for GC man Thomas, the riders at the front of the race were caught with five kilometers remaining. Gaudu attacked from the GC group first, but Roglic, mindful of maintaining his GC lead, gave him no breathing space. The race-leader’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk came to the assistance of Roglic, driving on the front and looking to wear down the ever-reducing lead group.

With 2km to go, Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First) launched a strong attack, but Roglic was again quick to respond, with Thomas going with him. Michael Woods (EF-Education First) pulled the group back up to the leaders, before Carthy and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) both made short-lived attacks.

However, the group came into the final run to the line together, and Roglic was able to out-kick his rivals to take the win, with Rui Costa taking second and Thomas third.

Roglic takes a 12-second GC lead over Rui Costa into Sunday’s final stage, a 16.8km time trial around Geneva.

Tour de Romandie Stage 4 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:42:21
2COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates,,
3THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS,,
4WOODS MichaelEF Education First,,
5GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ,,
6GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe,,
7HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe,,
9KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
10ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
11CARTHY HughEF Education First0:06
12ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:19
13KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:26
14HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal,,
15BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team,,
16DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
17SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team,,
18KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
19FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale,,
20BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
21PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
22ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team,,
23MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
24THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team0:45
25ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team1:21
26PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida,,
27VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS1:35
28SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team1:44
29REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ,,
30BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo,,
31EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo,,
32HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott,,
33ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team,,
34ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS1:47
35PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
36ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:52
37DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
38KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team2:02
39DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:17
40DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
41ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS,,
42BADILATTI MatteoSwiss Cycling Team,,
43MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First2:42
44PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team3:05
45MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data3:14
46ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal,,
47OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
48GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott,,
49CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale,,
50RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates,,
51GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team3:39
52FLUCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling Team3:52
53EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3:57
54WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
55GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
56FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ,,
57CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team4:44
58CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
59BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
60PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
61VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
62IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team5:28
63VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
64CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First6:02
65BEVIN PatrickCCC Team6:44
66MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
67FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb7:15
68STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb7:58
69KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb,,
70EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step8:08
71KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin8:26
72COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida9:20
73RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates,,
74CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates,,
75VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
76STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb,,
77BARTA WillCCC Team,,
78PRADES EduardMovistar Team,,
79ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team,,
80KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
81CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
82SWIFT BenTeam INEOS,,
83MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott9:34
84STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
85KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ10:33
86THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
87BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ,,
88VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal11:53
89VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data12:33
90MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
91IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
92BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale13:25
93TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida15:02
94PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida,,
95DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale,,
96THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data,,
97MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo,,
98WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida,,
99DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
100ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott,,
101CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo16:29
102SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott,,
103BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
104PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe,,
105SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step17:15
106GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS17:23
107MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
108KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS,,
109SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
110FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team17:28
111STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team,,
112IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal,,
113BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe17:45
114BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe,,
115ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe17:53
116VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma18:18
117HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
118MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo,,
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 15:05:13
2COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates0:12
3GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ0:16
4THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS0:26
5GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:29
6KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:37
7WOODS MichaelEF Education First0:38
8BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:39
9BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team0:57
10ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:00
11ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
12FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale1:05
13SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team1:09
14MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team,,
15HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal1:11
16KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:31
17KANGERT TanelEF Education First1:59
18ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team2:00
19HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott2:19
20ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team2:23
21REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ2:32
22PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale2:43
23ROSSKOPF JoeyCCC Team3:09
24BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:01
25KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team4:03
26MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First4:21
27BADILATTI MatteoSwiss Cycling Team4:24
28BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo4:26
29EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5:02
30CARTHY HughEF Education First5:40
31DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6:01
32MEINTJES LouisTeam Dimension Data6:29
33DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First6:43
34PERNSTEINER HermannBahrain Merida6:57
35ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb7:18
36VAN BAARLE DylanTeam INEOS7:20
37PETILLI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates7:25
38DEGAND ThomasWanty - Gobert Cycling Team8:19
39PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team8:45
40RAVASI EdwardUAE-Team Emirates8:48
41BEVIN PatrickCCC Team8:58
42CHEVRIER ClémentAG2R La Mondiale9:21
43FLUCKIGER MathiasSwiss Cycling Team9:37
44WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data9:58
45FRANKINY KilianGroupama - FDJ10:02
46GRMAY TsgabuMitchelton-Scott10:21
47THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team11:28
48VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team11:45
49CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First12:38
50CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team13:06
51OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team13:20
52GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team14:37
53HIRT JanAstana Pro Team14:50
54COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida15:08
55SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team16:35
56MEURISSE XandroWanty - Gobert Cycling Team17:20
57STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb17:43
58ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS19:06
59PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team19:24
60MEYER CameronMitchelton-Scott19:29
61ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS19:39
62KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ19:56
63PRADES EduardMovistar Team20:01
64SWIFT BenTeam INEOS20:02
65DE GENDT AiméWanty - Gobert Cycling Team21:04
66GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale21:22
67BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team21:50
68EIKING Odd ChristianWanty - Gobert Cycling Team23:22
69STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb25:24
70HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma25:25
71CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step25:32
72KOCHETKOV PavelTeam Katusha - Alpecin26:08
73ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team26:33
74VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma27:14
75THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
76IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team27:22
77ARMÉE SanderLotto Soudal27:50
78ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott28:26
79VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team28:30
80DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale28:37
81STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin28:51
82EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step28:58
83KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin29:25
84MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma31:17
85BARTA WillCCC Team31:23
86CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal32:12
87DILLIER SilvanAG2R La Mondiale32:22
88KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb33:25
89GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS33:32
90VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal33:43
91KIRYIENKA VasilTeam INEOS35:16
92TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida35:35
93PIBERNIK LukaBahrain Merida36:58
94FRÖHLINGER JohannesTeam Sunweb37:05
95BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ38:22
96SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott38:35
97IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo41:22
98PFINGSTEN ChristophBORA - hansgrohe41:25
99CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates41:54
100VENTER JacoTeam Dimension Data42:20
101STALNOV NikitaAstana Pro Team43:54
102BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates44:20
103BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale45:50
104BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe46:22
105VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma49:41
106FOMINYKH DaniilAstana Pro Team49:58
107SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step53:03
108THOMSON Jay RobertTeam Dimension Data53:19
109ARCHBOLD ShaneBORA - hansgrohe54:22
110WANG MeiyinBahrain Merida54:24
111RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates55:24
112MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo57:26
113CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo58:57
114SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step59:01
115MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:00:54
116MARTINELLI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:03:10
117BAŠKA ErikBORA - hansgrohe1:07:02
118IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal1:11:08
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma125
2GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ97
3COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates92
4KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ88
5WOODS MichaelEF Education First55
6IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team45
7BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe44
8GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe43
9THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS42
10TRATNIK JanBahrain Merida30
11HAGEN Carl FredrikLotto Soudal25
12COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain Merida25
13BODNAR MaciejBORA - hansgrohe24
14BETANCUR CarlosMovistar Team24
15MARTIN GuillaumeWanty - Gobert Cycling Team23
16HOWSON DamienMitchelton-Scott23
17HIRT JanAstana Pro Team23
18BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates22
19BEVIN PatrickCCC Team20
20GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team20
21MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma19
22CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates18
23BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team16
24DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15
25KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb15
26ŠPILAK SimonTeam Katusha - Alpecin15
27SEPÚLVEDA EduardoMovistar Team12
28CARTHY HughEF Education First12
29ALBASINI MichaelMitchelton-Scott12
30THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team10
31VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team10
32SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team10
33KUZNETSOV VyacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin10
34KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma9
35THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ9
36KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step8
37ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin7
38PASQUALON AndreaWanty - Gobert Cycling Team7
39FRANK MathiasAG2R La Mondiale6
40PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team6
41OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team6
42ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS6
43VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal6
44BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale6
45ANACONA WinnerMovistar Team5
46KUDUS MerhawiAstana Pro Team5
47ZOIDL RiccardoCCC Team2
48ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb2
RankNameTeamPoints
1PELLAUD SimonSwiss Cycling Team51
2KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma24
3ROSA DiegoTeam INEOS22
4GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ16
5SCHELLING PatrickSwiss Cycling Team16
6THOMAS GeraintTeam INEOS14
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma12
8KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11
9GOUGEARD AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
10CARTHY HughEF Education First10
11THALMANN RolandSwiss Cycling Team10
12ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team8
13BAGDONAS GediminasAG2R La Mondiale7
14KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
15DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal6
16ELISSONDE KennyTeam INEOS5
17WOODS MichaelEF Education First4
18ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin4
19DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First4
20CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step4
21KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb4
22STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb3
23BACKAERT FrederikWanty - Gobert Cycling Team3
24IMHOF ClaudioSwiss Cycling Team3
25BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe2
26MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First2
27COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1
28ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1
29BEVIN PatrickCCC Team1
30GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team1
RankNameTeamTime
1GAUDU David Groupama - FDJ 15:05:29
2KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:15
3MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Education First4:05
4EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo4:46
5CASTRILLO JaimeMovistar Team12:50
6GREGAARD JonasAstana Pro Team14:21
7STORER MichaelTeam Sunweb17:27
8STORK FlorianTeam Sunweb25:08
9VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma26:58
10THOMAS BenjaminGroupama - FDJ,,
11STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin28:35
12EVENEPOEL RemcoDeceuninck - Quick Step28:42
13BARTA WillCCC Team31:07
14KÄMNA LennardTeam Sunweb33:09
15GANNA FilippoTeam INEOS33:16
16VANHOUCKE HarmLotto Soudal33:27
17SCOTSON CallumMitchelton-Scott38:19
18RIABUSHENKO AlexandrUAE-Team Emirates55:08
19MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:00:38
20IVERSEN Rasmus Lotto Soudal1:10:52
RankNameTime
1EF Education First 45:20:01
2Movistar Team0:04
3Astana Pro Team5:43
4CCC Team6:09
5Groupama - FDJ7:08
6AG2R La Mondiale8:22
7Trek - Segafredo8:45
8Team Jumbo-Visma9:02
9UAE-Team Emirates11:50
10Team INEOS13:19
11Swiss Cycling Team13:32
12Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team17:24
13Lotto Soudal20:10
14Team Katusha - Alpecin20:26
15Mitchelton-Scott23:40
16BORA - hansgrohe32:20
17Deceuninck - Quick Step39:40
18Team Sunweb40:49
19Bahrain Merida47:07
20Team Dimension Data54:03

