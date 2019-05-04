Romandie, stage 4: Roglic takes stage with a sprint and retains GC lead
Roglic wins reduced bunch sprint atop of stage's rain-soaked summit finish, extending his overall lead with just one stage remaining.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) marked a flurry of attacks on the summit finish of Saturday’s shortened queen stage and outsprinted his GC rivals to take victory. Rui Costa (UAE-Team Emirates) took second and Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) came third.
“It was a hard stage. I lost the sprint yesterday, so I wanted to try and win today,” said Roglic.
The stage was set to weigh in at a hefty 173km, but with the threat of snow on the early climbs, the Col des Mosses was cut from the route, taking out around 70km of racing. The mountainous stage still included the category one summit finish, the 10.5km climb to Torgons, that averaged 6.8 percent.
An eight-man breakaway formed early in the race, and as the decisive Torgons climb approached, were down to 1:20 ahead. As the climb bit, the escape group fragmented, with Dani Martinez (EF-Education First) and Alexis Gougegard (AG2R-La Mondiale) going clear. The pair held a lead of over one minute over the reduced peloton, which still included leader’s jersey-wearing Roglic, second place David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), and GC contenders Thomas and Rui Costa.
As the climb progressed, the inclement weather worsened, with rain falling heavily. Winner Anacona (Movistar) and Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) attacked from the peloton first. Martinez and Gougegard remained out front as Anacona and Spilak formed a small chase group with breakaway survivors Simon Pellaud and Roland Thalmann (both Switzerland).
However, with Ineos setting the pace in the peloton behind, working for GC man Thomas, the riders at the front of the race were caught with five kilometers remaining. Gaudu attacked from the GC group first, but Roglic, mindful of maintaining his GC lead, gave him no breathing space. The race-leader’s teammate Steven Kruijswijk came to the assistance of Roglic, driving on the front and looking to wear down the ever-reducing lead group.
With 2km to go, Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First) launched a strong attack, but Roglic was again quick to respond, with Thomas going with him. Michael Woods (EF-Education First) pulled the group back up to the leaders, before Carthy and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) both made short-lived attacks.
However, the group came into the final run to the line together, and Roglic was able to out-kick his rivals to take the win, with Rui Costa taking second and Thomas third.
Roglic takes a 12-second GC lead over Rui Costa into Sunday’s final stage, a 16.8km time trial around Geneva.
Tour de Romandie Stage 4 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:42:21
|2
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|,,
|4
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|,,
|5
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|6
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|7
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|9
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|10
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|11
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:06
|12
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:19
|13
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:26
|14
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|15
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|,,
|16
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|17
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|,,
|18
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|19
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|20
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|21
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|22
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|,,
|23
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|24
|THALMANN Roland
|Swiss Cycling Team
|0:45
|25
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|1:21
|26
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|27
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|1:35
|28
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|1:44
|29
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|30
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|31
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|32
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|33
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|,,
|34
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|1:47
|35
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|36
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:52
|37
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|38
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|2:02
|39
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:17
|40
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|41
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|,,
|42
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Swiss Cycling Team
|,,
|43
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|2:42
|44
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|3:05
|45
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|3:14
|46
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|47
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|48
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|49
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|50
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|51
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|3:39
|52
|FLUCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling Team
|3:52
|53
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3:57
|54
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|55
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|56
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|57
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|4:44
|58
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|59
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|60
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|61
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|62
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|5:28
|63
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|64
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|6:02
|65
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|6:44
|66
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|67
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|7:15
|68
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|7:58
|69
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|70
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:08
|71
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|8:26
|72
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|9:20
|73
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|74
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|75
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|76
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|77
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|,,
|78
|PRADES Eduard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|79
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|,,
|80
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|81
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|82
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|,,
|83
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|9:34
|84
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|85
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:33
|86
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|87
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|88
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|11:53
|89
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|12:33
|90
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|91
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|92
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:25
|93
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|15:02
|94
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|95
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|96
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|97
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|98
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|99
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|100
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|101
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:29
|102
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|103
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|104
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|105
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17:15
|106
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|17:23
|107
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|108
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|,,
|109
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|110
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|17:28
|111
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|112
|IVERSEN Rasmus
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|113
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:45
|114
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|115
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:53
|116
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18:18
|117
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|118
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:05:13
|2
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:12
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:16
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|0:26
|5
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:29
|6
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:37
|7
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|0:38
|8
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|9
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:57
|10
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:00
|11
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|12
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05
|13
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|1:09
|14
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|,,
|15
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|16
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31
|17
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1:59
|18
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|2:00
|19
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:19
|20
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|2:23
|21
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:32
|22
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:43
|23
|ROSSKOPF Joey
|CCC Team
|3:09
|24
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:01
|25
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|4:03
|26
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|4:21
|27
|BADILATTI Matteo
|Swiss Cycling Team
|4:24
|28
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:26
|29
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:02
|30
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|5:40
|31
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6:01
|32
|MEINTJES Louis
|Team Dimension Data
|6:29
|33
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|6:43
|34
|PERNSTEINER Hermann
|Bahrain Merida
|6:57
|35
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|7:18
|36
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|Team INEOS
|7:20
|37
|PETILLI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:25
|38
|DEGAND Thomas
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8:19
|39
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|8:45
|40
|RAVASI Edward
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:48
|41
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|8:58
|42
|CHEVRIER Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9:21
|43
|FLUCKIGER Mathias
|Swiss Cycling Team
|9:37
|44
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|9:58
|45
|FRANKINY Kilian
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:02
|46
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:21
|47
|THALMANN Roland
|Swiss Cycling Team
|11:28
|48
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|11:45
|49
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|12:38
|50
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|13:06
|51
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|13:20
|52
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|14:37
|53
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|14:50
|54
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|15:08
|55
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|16:35
|56
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17:20
|57
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17:43
|58
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|19:06
|59
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|19:24
|60
|MEYER Cameron
|Mitchelton-Scott
|19:29
|61
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|19:39
|62
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:56
|63
|PRADES Eduard
|Movistar Team
|20:01
|64
|SWIFT Ben
|Team INEOS
|20:02
|65
|DE GENDT Aimé
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|21:04
|66
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|21:22
|67
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|21:50
|68
|EIKING Odd Christian
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|23:22
|69
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|25:24
|70
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:25
|71
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:32
|72
|KOCHETKOV Pavel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|26:08
|73
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|26:33
|74
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:14
|75
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|76
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|27:22
|77
|ARMÉE Sander
|Lotto Soudal
|27:50
|78
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:26
|79
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|28:30
|80
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|28:37
|81
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|28:51
|82
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:58
|83
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|29:25
|84
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:17
|85
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|31:23
|86
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|32:12
|87
|DILLIER Silvan
|AG2R La Mondiale
|32:22
|88
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|33:25
|89
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|33:32
|90
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|33:43
|91
|KIRYIENKA Vasil
|Team INEOS
|35:16
|92
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|35:35
|93
|PIBERNIK Luka
|Bahrain Merida
|36:58
|94
|FRÖHLINGER Johannes
|Team Sunweb
|37:05
|95
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|38:22
|96
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|38:35
|97
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:22
|98
|PFINGSTEN Christoph
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41:25
|99
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:54
|100
|VENTER Jaco
|Team Dimension Data
|42:20
|101
|STALNOV Nikita
|Astana Pro Team
|43:54
|102
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|44:20
|103
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45:50
|104
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|46:22
|105
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49:41
|106
|FOMINYKH Daniil
|Astana Pro Team
|49:58
|107
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|53:03
|108
|THOMSON Jay Robert
|Team Dimension Data
|53:19
|109
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|BORA - hansgrohe
|54:22
|110
|WANG Meiyin
|Bahrain Merida
|54:24
|111
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55:24
|112
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:26
|113
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:57
|114
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:01
|115
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:54
|116
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:03:10
|117
|BAŠKA Erik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:02
|118
|IVERSEN Rasmus
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11:08
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|125
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|97
|3
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|92
|4
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|88
|5
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|55
|6
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|45
|7
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|8
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|9
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|42
|10
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain Merida
|30
|11
|HAGEN Carl Fredrik
|Lotto Soudal
|25
|12
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain Merida
|25
|13
|BODNAR Maciej
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|14
|BETANCUR Carlos
|Movistar Team
|24
|15
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|23
|16
|HOWSON Damien
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|17
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|23
|18
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|22
|19
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|20
|20
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|21
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19
|22
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18
|23
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|24
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|25
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|15
|26
|ŠPILAK Simon
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|15
|27
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Movistar Team
|12
|28
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|12
|29
|ALBASINI Michael
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|30
|THALMANN Roland
|Swiss Cycling Team
|10
|31
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|32
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|10
|33
|KUZNETSOV Vyacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|10
|34
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|35
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|36
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8
|37
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|7
|38
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7
|39
|FRANK Mathias
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|40
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|6
|41
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|6
|42
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|6
|43
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|44
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|45
|ANACONA Winner
|Movistar Team
|5
|46
|KUDUS Merhawi
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|47
|ZOIDL Riccardo
|CCC Team
|2
|48
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|2
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|PELLAUD Simon
|Swiss Cycling Team
|51
|2
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|3
|ROSA Diego
|Team INEOS
|22
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|16
|5
|SCHELLING Patrick
|Swiss Cycling Team
|16
|6
|THOMAS Geraint
|Team INEOS
|14
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12
|8
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|9
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|10
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|10
|11
|THALMANN Roland
|Swiss Cycling Team
|10
|12
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|8
|13
|BAGDONAS Gediminas
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|14
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|15
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|16
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Team INEOS
|5
|17
|WOODS Michael
|EF Education First
|4
|18
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|4
|19
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|4
|20
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|21
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|4
|22
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|3
|23
|BACKAERT Frederik
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|3
|24
|IMHOF Claudio
|Swiss Cycling Team
|3
|25
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|26
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|2
|27
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|28
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1
|29
|BEVIN Patrick
|CCC Team
|1
|30
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:05:29
|2
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:15
|3
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Education First
|4:05
|4
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:46
|5
|CASTRILLO Jaime
|Movistar Team
|12:50
|6
|GREGAARD Jonas
|Astana Pro Team
|14:21
|7
|STORER Michael
|Team Sunweb
|17:27
|8
|STORK Florian
|Team Sunweb
|25:08
|9
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|26:58
|10
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|11
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|28:35
|12
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:42
|13
|BARTA Will
|CCC Team
|31:07
|14
|KÄMNA Lennard
|Team Sunweb
|33:09
|15
|GANNA Filippo
|Team INEOS
|33:16
|16
|VANHOUCKE Harm
|Lotto Soudal
|33:27
|17
|SCOTSON Callum
|Mitchelton-Scott
|38:19
|18
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|UAE-Team Emirates
|55:08
|19
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00:38
|20
|IVERSEN Rasmus
|Lotto Soudal
|1:10:52
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|EF Education First
|45:20:01
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|5:43
|4
|CCC Team
|6:09
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:08
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8:22
|7
|Trek - Segafredo
|8:45
|8
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|9:02
|9
|UAE-Team Emirates
|11:50
|10
|Team INEOS
|13:19
|11
|Swiss Cycling Team
|13:32
|12
|Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|17:24
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|20:10
|14
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|20:26
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:40
|16
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:20
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|39:40
|18
|Team Sunweb
|40:49
|19
|Bahrain Merida
|47:07
|20
|Team Dimension Data
|54:03
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.