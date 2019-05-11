Roglic takes the pink jersey on Giro’s opening stage
Roglic set the fastest time early in the day, beating Yates into second by 19 seconds, with Nibali finishing third and Dumoulin placing fifth, 28 seconds down.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) lived up to pre-race expectations, taking the stage win on the Giro’s opening time trial through the crowd-lined streets of Bologna. He goes into the second stage with a 19-second buffer over nearest rival Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Roglic set the fastest time early in the day, and had a long and nervous wait for Yates, who opted to start late on the start list.
“We are waiting three hours for this, and five years ago, this was unimaginable,” said Roglic, the first pink jersey-wearer of the race. “We did a perfect job today, and we are super-happy.”
The stage was set through the historic city of Bologna, and while spanning only eight kilometers, concluded atop the 2.1km climb to the Santuario di San Luca. The climb, used as the finale of the Giro della Emilia, averages 9.7 percent but includes a vicious S-bend midway that hits gradients approaching 20 percent. Though the option was there to take a bike swap at the bottom of the climb, many of the main contenders opted to take it all in their TT rig, with the time that could be lost in the swap-over being too crucial over such a short test.
As reigning champion, Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) went off first, having opted to start early due to the threat of thunderstorms in the evening. Like nearly all the A-Star favorites bar Yates, the Dutchman had opted for the safety of the early start and its blue skies rather than risk waiting until the traditional last place on the start sheet. He came in with a time of 13:22.
“I was completely on the limit,” he said soon after crossing the line. “I think I paced myself pretty well. I don’t know what it’s worth against the others. It was a solid ride I think.”
Although there was some expectation for Dumoulin to hold the fastest time for some while, his position in the hot seat was threatened before he could even sit down, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) – second rider to start – finishing on the same time. The next big surprise of the day came very shortly afterward, when Vicenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), fourth out of the blocks, came in at a time of 13:17; 5 seconds faster than Dumoulin and Lopez.
“It’s a hard time trial. I know the course well and knew there could be some [time] differences,” Nibali said shortly after his result. “I am satisfied. The idea today was not to make a mistake and not lose too much time to the specialists.”
Roglic was next across the finish line, and expectations were high, with the pre-race favorite having powered to victory in every stage race he has entered so far this year. He took the virtual lead with a time of 12:54, giving him a staggering margin of 23 seconds over then second-place Nibali, and 28 seconds over Dumoulin.
A host of other GC men went off in the opening hour with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Seagfredo), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) all finding themselves in the top 10 in the early stages of the day.
Outside threats Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both struggled, posting times over a minute back on Roglic.
Among the later starters on the day were TT specialists Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal), Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), and Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott). Van Emden could only manage 14:00, over a minute back on Roglic, while Durbridge also struggled, finishing on 13:52. Recently-crowned world hour record holder Campanaerts posted a time that placed him 20th at the end of the day.
Simon Yates went off as the sun was setting, third from last man off the ramp. The forecast storms were absent. As the 2018 Vuelta a España winner came into the final kilometer, he was looking threatening to Roglic’s position, however, he didn’t have quite enough, finishing in 13:13; second place on the day and 19 seconds down on Roglic, knocking Nibali down to third place on the podium.
“I am really happy with it,” said Roglic soon after completing his effort. “I tried to be focused. I did some recon some hours before the race. There is not a big tactic, it’s not technical, it’s quite honest. It’s full-gas on the climb.”
Stage 2, Sunday, is a stage likely to be one for the sprinters, though made difficult by a number of short climbs through the route.
Giro d'Italia Individual Time Trial Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:54
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:23
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28
|5
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:35
|8
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|10
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:40
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42
|12
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:45
|13
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|15
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|18
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|0:53
|20
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|21
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|0:54
|22
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57
|23
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:58
|24
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|25
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|0:59
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00
|27
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|28
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|30
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02
|31
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04
|32
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05
|34
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|35
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|36
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|37
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12
|39
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|40
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|41
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|42
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|1:14
|43
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|44
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16
|45
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|46
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17
|47
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|48
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|1:18
|49
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|50
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|51
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|52
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:20
|53
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|54
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:22
|55
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:25
|57
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:27
|58
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|59
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|60
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|62
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|64
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|65
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|66
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|67
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|68
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|69
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|70
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|71
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|72
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|74
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:31
|75
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|76
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:33
|79
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|80
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|81
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37
|83
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38
|84
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|85
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|86
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:39
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|89
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|1:40
|90
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|91
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|92
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:41
|93
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|94
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|95
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:43
|98
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:45
|99
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|100
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:46
|101
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47
|102
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:48
|104
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|105
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|106
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:49
|107
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:51
|108
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|109
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|110
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|111
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|112
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|113
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|114
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|1:55
|115
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|116
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:56
|117
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|118
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:57
|119
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|120
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|1:58
|121
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|122
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59
|123
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|124
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|125
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|126
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|127
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:02
|128
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|129
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:04
|130
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|131
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|132
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05
|133
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:06
|134
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|135
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|136
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|137
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:07
|138
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:09
|139
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:11
|140
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:12
|141
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|142
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:16
|143
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|2:18
|144
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|145
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|146
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:19
|147
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|148
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|149
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:21
|150
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|151
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|152
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:24
|153
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|154
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:25
|155
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:28
|156
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|157
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|158
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:30
|159
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:31
|160
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:32
|161
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|162
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:34
|163
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|2:35
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|165
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:40
|166
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|2:43
|167
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|168
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:44
|169
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:46
|170
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:47
|171
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:58
|172
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04
|173
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:08
|174
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|3:23
|175
|BRESCHEL Matti
|EF Education First
|3:30
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:54
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:19
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|0:23
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28
|5
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:33
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:35
|8
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:39
|10
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|0:40
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|0:42
|12
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|0:45
|13
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|14
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|0:47
|15
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|16
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|17
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:50
|18
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|19
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|0:53
|20
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|21
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|0:54
|22
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:57
|23
|NAVARRO Daniel
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|0:58
|24
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|25
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|0:59
|26
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00
|27
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:01
|28
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|,,
|29
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|30
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02
|31
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:04
|32
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:05
|34
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|35
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:06
|36
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|1:07
|37
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:09
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|1:12
|39
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|40
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|,,
|41
|KOREN Kristijan
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|42
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|1:14
|43
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|44
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16
|45
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|46
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:17
|47
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|48
|TEN DAM Laurens
|CCC Team
|1:18
|49
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|50
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|51
|VERVAEKE Louis
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|52
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:20
|53
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|54
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:22
|55
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|56
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:25
|57
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|1:27
|58
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|59
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|60
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|61
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|62
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|63
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|64
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28
|65
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|66
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|67
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:29
|68
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|69
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|70
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:30
|71
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|72
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|73
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|,,
|74
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:31
|75
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:32
|76
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|77
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|78
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:33
|79
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|80
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:34
|81
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|82
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37
|83
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|1:38
|84
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|85
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|86
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:39
|87
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|88
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|,,
|89
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|1:40
|90
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|91
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|92
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|1:41
|93
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|94
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|95
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|96
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|97
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|1:43
|98
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|1:45
|99
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|100
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:46
|101
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47
|102
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|103
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|1:48
|104
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|105
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|,,
|106
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:49
|107
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:51
|108
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52
|109
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|110
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|111
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|112
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:54
|113
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|114
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|1:55
|115
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|116
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:56
|117
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|118
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:57
|119
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|120
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|1:58
|121
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|122
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59
|123
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|124
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:01
|125
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|126
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|127
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:02
|128
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|129
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|2:04
|130
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|131
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|132
|VANENDERT Jelle
|Lotto Soudal
|2:05
|133
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:06
|134
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|135
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|136
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|137
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:07
|138
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:09
|139
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:11
|140
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:12
|141
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|142
|VIVIANI Elia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:16
|143
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|2:18
|144
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|145
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|146
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:19
|147
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|148
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|149
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:21
|150
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23
|151
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|152
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:24
|153
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|154
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:25
|155
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:28
|156
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|157
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|158
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Team Dimension Data
|2:30
|159
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|2:31
|160
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:32
|161
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:33
|162
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:34
|163
|MODOLO Sacha
|EF Education First
|2:35
|164
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36
|165
|BARBIN Enrico
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:40
|166
|RENSHAW Mark
|Team Dimension Data
|2:43
|167
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|168
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:44
|169
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:46
|170
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:47
|171
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:58
|172
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:04
|173
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:08
|174
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|3:23
|175
|BRESCHEL Matti
|EF Education First
|3:30
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|13:22
|2
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|0:07
|3
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|0:19
|5
|KNOX James
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:29
|6
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|0:33
|7
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:36
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37
|9
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|0:44
|10
|POWER Robert
|Team Sunweb
|0:45
|11
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|0:46
|12
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|13
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|0:52
|14
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|15
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|16
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00
|17
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|18
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:03
|19
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|20
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|21
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:05
|22
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:10
|23
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|1:12
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:13
|25
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|26
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17
|27
|OOMEN Sam
|Team Sunweb
|1:19
|28
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:23
|29
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|1:24
|30
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|31
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26
|32
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:28
|33
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|,,
|34
|GAVIRIA Fernando
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:29
|35
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:30
|36
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33
|37
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|1:38
|38
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|39
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43
|40
|LONARDI Giovanni
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:44
|41
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|1:50
|42
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|43
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:53
|44
|ORSINI Umberto
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:00
|45
|MOLANO Juan Sebastián
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|46
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|47
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:08
|48
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:15
|49
|MARECZKO Jakub
|CCC Team
|2:55
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|2
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|9
|4
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|7
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|Team INEOS
|4
|8
|DE PLUS Laurens
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|10
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|3
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|4
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:23
|2
|Bahrain Merida
|0:15
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:28
|4
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:36
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:54
|7
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06
|8
|EF Education First
|,,
|9
|Team INEOS
|1:09
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:26
|11
|Movistar Team
|1:40
|12
|Team Dimension Data
|1:49
|13
|CCC Team
|1:51
|14
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|15
|Team Katusha - Alpecin
|2:17
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:32
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:40
|19
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:51
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:56
|21
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:59
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|4:37
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.