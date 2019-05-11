Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) lived up to pre-race expectations, taking the stage win on the Giro’s opening time trial through the crowd-lined streets of Bologna. He goes into the second stage with a 19-second buffer over nearest rival Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Roglic set the fastest time early in the day, and had a long and nervous wait for Yates, who opted to start late on the start list.

“We are waiting three hours for this, and five years ago, this was unimaginable,” said Roglic, the first pink jersey-wearer of the race. “We did a perfect job today, and we are super-happy.”

The stage was set through the historic city of Bologna, and while spanning only eight kilometers, concluded atop the 2.1km climb to the Santuario di San Luca. The climb, used as the finale of the Giro della Emilia, averages 9.7 percent but includes a vicious S-bend midway that hits gradients approaching 20 percent. Though the option was there to take a bike swap at the bottom of the climb, many of the main contenders opted to take it all in their TT rig, with the time that could be lost in the swap-over being too crucial over such a short test.

As reigning champion, Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) went off first, having opted to start early due to the threat of thunderstorms in the evening. Like nearly all the A-Star favorites bar Yates, the Dutchman had opted for the safety of the early start and its blue skies rather than risk waiting until the traditional last place on the start sheet. He came in with a time of 13:22.

“I was completely on the limit,” he said soon after crossing the line. “I think I paced myself pretty well. I don’t know what it’s worth against the others. It was a solid ride I think.”

Although there was some expectation for Dumoulin to hold the fastest time for some while, his position in the hot seat was threatened before he could even sit down, with Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) – second rider to start – finishing on the same time. The next big surprise of the day came very shortly afterward, when Vicenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), fourth out of the blocks, came in at a time of 13:17; 5 seconds faster than Dumoulin and Lopez.

“It’s a hard time trial. I know the course well and knew there could be some [time] differences,” Nibali said shortly after his result. “I am satisfied. The idea today was not to make a mistake and not lose too much time to the specialists.”

Roglic was next across the finish line, and expectations were high, with the pre-race favorite having powered to victory in every stage race he has entered so far this year. He took the virtual lead with a time of 12:54, giving him a staggering margin of 23 seconds over then second-place Nibali, and 28 seconds over Dumoulin.

A host of other GC men went off in the opening hour with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Seagfredo), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) all finding themselves in the top 10 in the early stages of the day.

Outside threats Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) both struggled, posting times over a minute back on Roglic.

Among the later starters on the day were TT specialists Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal), Jos Van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), and Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton-Scott). Van Emden could only manage 14:00, over a minute back on Roglic, while Durbridge also struggled, finishing on 13:52. Recently-crowned world hour record holder Campanaerts posted a time that placed him 20th at the end of the day.

Simon Yates went off as the sun was setting, third from last man off the ramp. The forecast storms were absent. As the 2018 Vuelta a España winner came into the final kilometer, he was looking threatening to Roglic’s position, however, he didn’t have quite enough, finishing in 13:13; second place on the day and 19 seconds down on Roglic, knocking Nibali down to third place on the podium.

“I am really happy with it,” said Roglic soon after completing his effort. “I tried to be focused. I did some recon some hours before the race. There is not a big tactic, it’s not technical, it’s quite honest. It’s full-gas on the climb.”

Stage 2, Sunday, is a stage likely to be one for the sprinters, though made difficult by a number of short climbs through the route.

Giro d'Italia Individual Time Trial Results

RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma12:54
2YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:19
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida0:23
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:28
5DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb,,
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe0:33
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS0:35
8DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:39
10CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida0:40
11BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team0:42
12DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team0:45
13JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
14CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team0:47
15KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
16CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
17ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates0:50
18FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
19POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida0:53
20CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal,,
21HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb0:54
22KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:57
23NAVARRO DanielTeam Katusha - Alpecin0:58
24DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott,,
25CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team0:59
26CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:00
27CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates1:01
28SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS,,
29IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
30GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale1:02
31GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:04
32HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:05
34HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
35VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1:06
36LANDA MikelMovistar Team1:07
37BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:09
38O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data1:12
39POWER RobertTeam Sunweb1:13
40DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First,,
41KOREN KristijanBahrain Merida,,
42DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS1:14
43DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
44POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:16
45CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
46BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:17
47PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
48TEN DAM LaurensCCC Team1:18
49LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ,,
50SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
51VERVAEKE LouisTeam Sunweb1:19
52HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:20
53ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
54NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott1:22
55POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
56VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:25
57CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team1:27
58HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
59MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
60ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
61GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
62BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team,,
63KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ,,
64CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:28
65HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
66NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
67BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:29
68ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
69GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
70CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step1:30
71MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
72SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
73PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team,,
74HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:31
75CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:32
76BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
77AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
78CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:33
79JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott,,
80MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:34
81WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
82GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale1:37
83DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal1:38
84VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
85VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale,,
86NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1:39
87DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
88ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team,,
89BENNETT SeanEF Education First1:40
90BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
91MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
92BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb1:41
93KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
94VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
95SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
96TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
97PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS1:43
98BROWN NathanEF Education First1:45
99PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
100GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:46
101SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:47
102OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb,,
103AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida1:48
104DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
105ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team,,
106HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:49
107GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:51
108MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:52
109NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
110MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
111GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo1:53
112LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:54
113SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
114GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida1:55
115BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
116SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:56
117STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
118GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:57
119BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
120BOLE GregaBahrain Merida1:58
121COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
122DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ1:59
123SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
124SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:01
125DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
126KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
127GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy2:02
128CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
129OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team2:04
130FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
131LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
132VANENDERT JelleLotto Soudal2:05
133BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin2:06
134ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
135KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal,,
136HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
137BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy2:07
138MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2:09
139CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates2:11
140MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:12
141LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
142VIVIANI EliaDeceuninck - Quick Step2:16
143CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First2:18
144BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
145NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
146SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:19
147KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
148CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
149ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF2:21
150IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo2:23
151GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
152WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data2:24
153HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
154DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy2:25
155ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF2:28
156MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates,,
157FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
158NIZZOLO GiacomoTeam Dimension Data2:30
159VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal2:31
160SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF2:32
161LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:33
162SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe2:34
163MODOLO SachaEF Education First2:35
164MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:36
165BARBIN EnricoBardiani - CSF2:40
166RENSHAW MarkTeam Dimension Data2:43
167EWAN CalebLotto Soudal,,
168CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:44
169SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF2:46
170HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:47
171BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:58
172SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:04
173CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo3:08
174MARECZKO JakubCCC Team3:23
175BRESCHEL MattiEF Education First3:30
RankNameTeamTime
1LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team13:22
2GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS0:07
3DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
4CARTHY HughEF Education First0:19
5KNOX JamesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:29
6SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS0:33
7HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step0:36
8HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott0:37
9O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data0:44
10POWER RobertTeam Sunweb0:45
11DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS0:46
12DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
13HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb0:52
14CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team0:59
15GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data,,
16CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:00
17NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
18HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:03
19CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:04
20BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
21CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:05
22VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:10
23BENNETT SeanEF Education First1:12
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:13
25TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
26PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:17
27OOMEN SamTeam Sunweb1:19
28GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:23
29NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS1:24
30MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ,,
31SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:26
32SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:28
33STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha - Alpecin,,
34GAVIRIA FernandoUAE-Team Emirates1:29
35COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF1:30
36DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale1:33
37BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha - Alpecin1:38
38ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
39CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates1:43
40LONARDI GiovanniNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:44
41BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè1:50
42NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
43ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:53
44ORSINI UmbertoBardiani - CSF2:00
45MOLANO Juan SebastiánUAE-Team Emirates,,
46FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
47MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo2:08
48EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:15
49MARECZKO JakubCCC Team2:55
RankNameTeamPoints
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma15
2YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott12
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida9
4LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team7
5DUMOULIN TomTeam Sunweb6
6MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe5
7GEOGHEGAN HART TaoTeam INEOS4
8DE PLUS LaurensTeam Jumbo-Visma3
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2
10CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo9
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma4
3YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott2
4MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe1
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma40:23
2Bahrain Merida0:15
3Astana Pro Team0:28
4Mitchelton-Scott0:36
5BORA - hansgrohe0:51
6Team Sunweb0:54
7Deceuninck - Quick Step1:06
8EF Education First,,
9Team INEOS1:09
10UAE-Team Emirates1:26
11Movistar Team1:40
12Team Dimension Data1:49
13CCC Team1:51
14Trek - Segafredo1:55
15Team Katusha - Alpecin2:17
16Lotto Soudal2:29
17AG2R La Mondiale2:32
18Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:40
19Israel Cycling Academy2:51
20Groupama - FDJ2:56
21Bardiani - CSF3:59
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè4:37

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.