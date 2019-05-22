On this week's The VeloNews Podcast, Fred and Andy discuss the Giro d'Italia and Tour of California. Plus, interviews with Brent Bookwalter and Lindsay Goldman

On this episode, Fred and Andy link up to discuss the wet and wild opening week of the Giro d’Italia, which saw Primoz Roglic jump to an early lead. They also discuss the talking points from the Amgen Tour of California: EF Education First’s strategy, Tadej Pogačar’s ascendance, and the success of young riders.

Then, we hear from Brent Bookwalter at the Giro d’Italia about life on his new team, Mitchelton-Scott. And then, we have a conversation with Lindsay Goldman, co-owner and rider on the women’s team Hagens Berman Supermint. Lindsay shares her opinions on how and how not to grow women’s cycling.

This episode of the VeloNews podcast is sponsored by Pactimo, who is kitting us out for our summer of gravel racing. Check out the Summit Stratos 12-Hour bibs we’ll be wearing at Dirty Kanza 200 and other big events >>

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Please give us a review and a rating, if you have time! Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and the VeloNews tech podcast with Dan Cavallari.