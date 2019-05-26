Giro stage 15: Cataldo wins from day-long breakaway
A dramatic finale to the stage saw Nibali piling the pressure on Roglic, who crashed and lost time on closest GC rivals.
Dario Cataldo (Astana) won in Como on stage 15 of the Giro, Saturday. The Italian was one of a two-man 200-kilometer breakaway with Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Giocattoli), who finished second in the sprint.
Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was rewarded for another attacking performance, finishing third on the day.
There was drama in the final 30km of the stage in the fight for GC, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) losing time after being placed under pressure by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who sensed a chink in Roglic’s armor after he’d had to take a teammate’s bike.
With the finale of the race being set on the roads used for Il Lombardia, the monument that Nibali has won twice previously, it seemed almost inevitable that the Bahrain-Merida man would try something when Roglic looked to be struggling on an unfamiliar bike. He attacked on the final climb of the day to Civiglio, and pressured Roglic into crashing on the descent, losing contact with the group that chased after the Sicilian in the process.
Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Nibali finished on the same time, 40 seconds up on Roglic. As such, Carapaz holds on to pink and is now 47 seconds up on Roglic in the overall. Nibali is now only one minute behind Roglic on the GC.
“It’s something amazing – something I’ve been dreaming of all my life,” said stage-winner Cataldo.
“I was not thinking to go in the break today because I had two difficult days,” continued the winner. “This morning I was just thinking ‘I have to go to the finish line’. But at the beginning the legs were ok, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well. At that moment I said it would be difficult to go to the finish but step-by-step it went ok, I was eating the right way, drinking the right way, and at the end I was confident in myself. It was an amazing finale.”
The stage saw the peloton move away from the high mountains and take on a route that paid homage to Il Lombardia, with the second half of the 232-kilometer stage taking the race over the monument’s iconic climbs, including the ascent to the Madonna del Ghisallo, and, in the last 10km of the race, the 4km kicker to Civiglio. The final 5km featured the same flat run-in to the line as Il Lombardia.
Cataldo and Cattaneo jumped away after only 20km. The GC teams didn’t seem interested in chasing, and with 100km to go, the pair had over 15 minutes of a gap.
Mitchelton-Scott came to the front en masse with 100km remaining, looking to keep some momentum after Yates’s strong ride on stage 14, Saturday, and the gap soon started to tumble. They set the pace for the next 40km almost single-handedly and took the breakaway down to 8 minutes. It wasn’t until the climb to the Ghisallo that they started receiving any assistance, at which point that Bahrain-Merida and Movistar lifted the pace, stringing the race out in the process.
Mitchelton-Scott took to the front again over the Colma di Sormano with the break now at little over 5 minutes. Yates attacked twice on the climb, the first time neutralized by Roglic, who yet again looked isolated, and the second time by Lopez. The repeat accelerations split the front group down to around 25 riders, with all the GC men still in contact, and Astana notably well represented.
Roglic was briefly distanced in the valley between the Sormano and the final climb to Civiglio. The Slovenian pulled up with a mechanical, and was forced to wait for his teammate Antwan Tolhoek, who was in the group behind, and swap bikes. He regained contact with the GC group, but clearly didn’t look comfortable on the bike, and burnt a few matches in the long chase back.
As the race hit the final climb of the day to Civiglio, the lead pair still had a 3:30 gap.
Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First) attacked first from the group of favorites on the lower slopes of the Civiglio, with Yates going in pursuit shortly afterward.
Nibali, perhaps sensing Roglic’s discomfort, attacked next, with Carapaz glued to his wheel. Having won Lombardia twice and knowing the roads, the Sicilian looked in his element.
The pair went straight past Yates and bridged to Carthy. Roglic, Lopez, Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), chased hard 10 seconds behind.
Roglic led the quartet down the descent, and in his haste crashed into a barrier on a tight switchback, and was lucky to not go over the side. He soon jumped back on his bike, but lost contact with the group.
Nibali pliled on the pressure with his trademark descending skills through the technical descent, distancing Carapaz and Carthy, who now formed a group with Yates.
After the descent, Nibali set off in furious solo pursuit of the lead pair who were now only 45 seconds ahead, with only the flat 5km finale remaining. Carapaz fought back strong to regain contact with Nibali, bringing Yates and Carthy with him.
Only 20 seconds up the road, Cataldo and Cattaneo played cat-and-mouse as they entered the final kilometer. Despite being maneuvered into leading out the sprint, Cataldo had the power to take the victory over Cattaneo, with Yates winning the fight for third. Carapaz, Carthy, and Nibali finished on the same time as the Brit.
Landa, Lopez, Pozzovivo, and Majka finished together, 25 seconds down on Carapaz and Nibali, while Roglic finished 40 seconds down.
After three consecutive stages of high drama, the peloton have a well-deserved rest Monday.
Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Results
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|5:48:15
|2
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|3
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:11
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|,,
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|,,
|6
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|7
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:36
|8
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|9
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|,,
|11
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|12
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|14
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|15
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:54
|16
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|1:04
|17
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|18
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|19
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|1:06
|20
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:27
|21
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:28
|22
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2:07
|23
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41
|24
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|25
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|,,
|26
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|,,
|27
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|2:56
|28
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|3:04
|29
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|4:14
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|31
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|32
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|33
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5:08
|34
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|35
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|8:04
|36
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|8:26
|37
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|11:20
|38
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|39
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|40
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|41
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|42
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|13:19
|43
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|44
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|,,
|45
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|15:22
|46
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:56
|47
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|48
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|16:11
|49
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|,,
|50
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|16:15
|51
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|,,
|52
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|53
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|54
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|55
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|56
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|57
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|58
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|59
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|60
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|61
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|62
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|63
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|,,
|64
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|65
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|66
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|,,
|67
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|68
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|69
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|70
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16:21
|71
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|,,
|72
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|22:50
|73
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|74
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|75
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|76
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28:54
|77
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|29:04
|78
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|29:31
|79
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|29:38
|80
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|31:45
|81
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|82
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|83
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|84
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|85
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|,,
|86
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|,,
|87
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|,,
|88
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|89
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|90
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|91
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|,,
|92
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|93
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|94
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|95
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|96
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|,,
|97
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|98
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|,,
|99
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|100
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|101
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|,,
|102
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|33:02
|103
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:19
|104
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|105
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:39
|106
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|,,
|107
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|,,
|108
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|,,
|109
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|36:46
|110
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|,,
|111
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|112
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|,,
|113
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|114
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|,,
|115
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|116
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|117
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|,,
|118
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|119
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|120
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|,,
|121
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|122
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|,,
|123
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|124
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|,,
|125
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|126
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|127
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|,,
|128
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:04
|129
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|130
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|37:08
|131
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|,,
|132
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|133
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|134
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|135
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|136
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|137
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|138
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|,,
|139
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|,,
|140
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|141
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|38:19
|142
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|143
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|144
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|145
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|146
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|,,
|147
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|,,
|148
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|,,
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|64:24:00
|2
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:47
|3
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|1:47
|4
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:35
|5
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|3:15
|6
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:38
|7
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:12
|8
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:24
|9
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|5:48
|10
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|5:55
|11
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|6:57
|12
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:46
|13
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:27
|14
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|14:38
|15
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|14:52
|16
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|23:28
|17
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|CCC Team
|23:52
|18
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|24:04
|19
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25:15
|20
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:37
|21
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|26:45
|22
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26:53
|23
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|27:25
|24
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|30:23
|25
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|34:38
|26
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|37:21
|27
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|39:43
|28
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|40:09
|29
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|42:52
|30
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|47:04
|31
|HIRT Jan
|Astana Pro Team
|47:30
|32
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|49:14
|33
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|50:00
|34
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50:21
|35
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|50:28
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|51:47
|37
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|56:07
|38
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|59:30
|39
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59:39
|40
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|59:40
|41
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|59:56
|42
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:20
|43
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:34
|44
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|1:02:29
|45
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:06:48
|46
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|1:07:05
|47
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:09:44
|48
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:05
|49
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:11:09
|50
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:13:05
|51
|DUPONT Hubert
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:43
|52
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|1:15:46
|53
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:16:07
|54
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16:42
|55
|GASPAROTTO Enrico
|Team Dimension Data
|1:17:38
|56
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:20
|57
|VILLELLA Davide
|Astana Pro Team
|1:21:01
|58
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1:21:55
|59
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:23:06
|60
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:23:14
|61
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:56
|62
|WARBASSE Larry
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:27
|63
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:26:55
|64
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:27:14
|65
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:29
|66
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:31:57
|67
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:59
|68
|HANSEN Adam
|Lotto Soudal
|,,
|69
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:37:29
|70
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|1:41:26
|71
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:41:50
|72
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44:20
|73
|WYSS Danilo
|Team Dimension Data
|1:46:17
|74
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47:09
|75
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49:17
|76
|BATTAGLIN Enrico
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:49:50
|77
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:50:14
|78
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:50:38
|79
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:52:42
|80
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:53:13
|81
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:53
|82
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|1:58:36
|83
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:58:54
|84
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|2:00:21
|85
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:01:04
|86
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:01:31
|87
|VENTOSO Francisco José
|CCC Team
|2:01:35
|88
|GASTAUER Ben
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:35
|89
|PUCCIO Salvatore
|Team INEOS
|2:03:51
|90
|POLJAŃSKI Paweł
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:05:42
|91
|BROWN Nathan
|EF Education First
|2:05:46
|92
|GAROSIO Andrea
|Bahrain Merida
|2:07:20
|93
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:09:06
|94
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:09:53
|95
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|2:11:05
|96
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:11:25
|97
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|2:12:03
|98
|AGNOLI Valerio
|Bahrain Merida
|2:13:38
|99
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:17:34
|100
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:19:19
|101
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:19:29
|102
|HALLER Marco
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:20:47
|103
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:21:00
|104
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:25:58
|105
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|2:26:21
|106
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:31:54
|107
|GOGL Michael
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:32:02
|108
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education First
|2:33:07
|109
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:34:51
|110
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|2:34:57
|111
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:14
|112
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|,,
|113
|BOLE Grega
|Bahrain Merida
|2:38:03
|114
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:38:42
|115
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:39:40
|116
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|2:40:32
|117
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:40:51
|118
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:42:15
|119
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:44:11
|120
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:46:45
|121
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:46:47
|122
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:47:51
|123
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2:48:08
|124
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:53:08
|125
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:55:01
|126
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:59:05
|127
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Movistar Team
|2:59:42
|128
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:01:10
|129
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:02:16
|130
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|3:02:27
|131
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|3:02:59
|132
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:03:21
|133
|LEEZER Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:13
|134
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:05:09
|135
|GEBREMEDHIN Awet
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:09:57
|136
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:16:58
|137
|GRADEK Kamil
|CCC Team
|3:17:29
|138
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|3:20:28
|139
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:23:59
|140
|IRIZAR Markel
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:25:45
|141
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:26:54
|142
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:27:21
|143
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:34:48
|144
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:38:30
|145
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:38:33
|146
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:43:15
|147
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:48:51
|148
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|3:51:58
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|200
|2
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|187
|3
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|78
|4
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|6
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|46
|7
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|8
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|44
|9
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|10
|SELIG Rüdiger
|BORA - hansgrohe
|41
|11
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|36
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|35
|13
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|34
|14
|BELLETTI Manuel
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|33
|15
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|30
|16
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|29
|17
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|18
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|27
|19
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26
|20
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|25
|21
|ULISSI Diego
|UAE-Team Emirates
|25
|22
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|24
|23
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|24
|24
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|22
|25
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|26
|HATSUYAMA Sho
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|20
|27
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|20
|28
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|29
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|30
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|19
|31
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|18
|32
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|16
|33
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|34
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|16
|35
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|36
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|37
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|14
|38
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|39
|SABATINI Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|40
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|12
|41
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|42
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|43
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Lotto Soudal
|12
|44
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|12
|45
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|46
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|47
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|48
|SIMION Paolo
|Bardiani - CSF
|10
|49
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|50
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|51
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|9
|52
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|53
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|54
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|55
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|56
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|8
|57
|KNEES Christian
|Team INEOS
|7
|58
|CANOLA Marco
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|59
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7
|60
|LOBATO Juan José
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|7
|61
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|62
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|6
|63
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|6
|64
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|65
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|6
|66
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|67
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|68
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|69
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|70
|HAGA Chad
|Team Sunweb
|5
|71
|DUNNE Conor
|Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|72
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|73
|HENAO Sebastián
|Team INEOS
|4
|74
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|4
|75
|ČERNÝ Josef
|CCC Team
|4
|76
|KUZNETSOV Viacheslav
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|4
|77
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|78
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|3
|79
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|80
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|3
|81
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2
|82
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|2
|83
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|84
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|2
|86
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|87
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|88
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|89
|ANTUNES Amaro
|CCC Team
|1
|90
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|91
|SENNI Manuel
|Bardiani - CSF
|1
|92
|NIBALI Antonio
|Bahrain Merida
|1
|93
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|94
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|95
|CLARKE Will
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|171
|2
|CARAPAZ Richard
|Movistar Team
|66
|3
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43
|4
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|5
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|40
|6
|CATALDO Dario
|Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|MASNADA Fausto
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|35
|8
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain Merida
|35
|9
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|30
|11
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|12
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|13
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Bahrain Merida
|26
|14
|LANDA Mikel
|Movistar Team
|24
|15
|PEDRERO Antonio
|Movistar Team
|18
|16
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|18
|17
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|18
|FRAPPORTI Marco
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|19
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|21
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|22
|CAPECCHI Eros
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|23
|MAJKA Rafał
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|24
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|25
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|9
|26
|YATES Simon
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|27
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8
|28
|CONTI Valerio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|29
|BIDARD François
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|30
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|31
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Team Sunweb
|6
|32
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|6
|33
|CIMA Damiano
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|5
|34
|FORMOLO Davide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|35
|AMADOR Andrey
|Movistar Team
|4
|36
|BILBAO Pello
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|37
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|4
|38
|PLAZA Rubén
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|39
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|CCC Team
|3
|40
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|2
|41
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|EF Education First
|2
|42
|GALLOPIN Tony
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|44
|SANTAROMITA Ivan
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2
|45
|MAESTRI Mirco
|Bardiani - CSF
|2
|46
|KANGERT Tanel
|EF Education First
|1
|47
|SERRY Pieter
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|48
|MONTAGUTI Matteo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1
|49
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|50
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|51
|MCCARTHY Jay
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|52
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1
|53
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|54
|MARTENS Paul
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|Team INEOS
|64:29:48
|2
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07
|3
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:39
|4
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Education First
|8:50
|5
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:49
|6
|DUNBAR Eddie
|Team INEOS
|20:57
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|Team Dimension Data
|41:16
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Mitchelton-Scott
|54:32
|9
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team Sunweb
|56:41
|10
|SOSA Iván Ramiro
|Team INEOS
|1:03:56
|11
|GHEBREIGZABHIER Amanuel
|Team Dimension Data
|1:05:21
|12
|CARBONI Giovanni
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:07:17
|13
|HINDLEY Jai
|Team Sunweb
|1:10:19
|14
|VENDRAME Andrea
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:17:18
|15
|TOLHOEK Antwan
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:26
|16
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20:08
|17
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:41
|18
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:47:25
|19
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|Team INEOS
|1:52:48
|20
|CONCI Nicola
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53:06
|21
|GIBBONS Ryan
|Team Dimension Data
|1:54:33
|22
|COVILI Luca
|Bardiani - CSF
|1:55:16
|23
|FLOREZ Miguel Eduardo
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2:05:37
|24
|CARRETERO Héctor
|Movistar Team
|2:11:46
|25
|BAGIOLI Nicola
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|2:13:41
|26
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:20:10
|27
|BENNETT Sean
|EF Education First
|2:29:09
|28
|NIV Guy
|Israel Cycling Academy
|2:33:52
|29
|BIERMANS Jenthe
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|2:36:27
|30
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:40:57
|31
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:42:03
|32
|CONSONNI Simone
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:56:28
|33
|DAVIES Scott
|Team Dimension Data
|2:57:11
|34
|STRAKHOV Dmitry
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:18:11
|35
|DENZ Nico
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:06
|36
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:32:45
|37
|BOHLI Tom
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:37:27
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|193:29:48
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|26:31
|3
|Team INEOS
|30:16
|4
|Bahrain Merida
|30:56
|5
|EF Education First
|36:57
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|54:33
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:34
|8
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|1:09:32
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:22
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:38
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:19:31
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:25
|13
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49:55
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2:12:56
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|2:27:35
|16
|CCC Team
|2:34:01
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|3:00:55
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|3:19:39
|19
|Bardiani - CSF
|3:44:54
|20
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:07:06
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:34:18
|22
|Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè
|6:48:09
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.