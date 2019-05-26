Dario Cataldo (Astana) won in Como on stage 15 of the Giro, Saturday. The Italian was one of a two-man 200-kilometer breakaway with Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Giocattoli), who finished second in the sprint.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was rewarded for another attacking performance, finishing third on the day.

There was drama in the final 30km of the stage in the fight for GC, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) losing time after being placed under pressure by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who sensed a chink in Roglic’s armor after he’d had to take a teammate’s bike.

With the finale of the race being set on the roads used for Il Lombardia, the monument that Nibali has won twice previously, it seemed almost inevitable that the Bahrain-Merida man would try something when Roglic looked to be struggling on an unfamiliar bike. He attacked on the final climb of the day to Civiglio, and pressured Roglic into crashing on the descent, losing contact with the group that chased after the Sicilian in the process.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Nibali finished on the same time, 40 seconds up on Roglic. As such, Carapaz holds on to pink and is now 47 seconds up on Roglic in the overall. Nibali is now only one minute behind Roglic on the GC.

“It’s something amazing – something I’ve been dreaming of all my life,” said stage-winner Cataldo.

“I was not thinking to go in the break today because I had two difficult days,” continued the winner. “This morning I was just thinking ‘I have to go to the finish line’. But at the beginning the legs were ok, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well. At that moment I said it would be difficult to go to the finish but step-by-step it went ok, I was eating the right way, drinking the right way, and at the end I was confident in myself. It was an amazing finale.”

The stage saw the peloton move away from the high mountains and take on a route that paid homage to Il Lombardia, with the second half of the 232-kilometer stage taking the race over the monument’s iconic climbs, including the ascent to the Madonna del Ghisallo, and, in the last 10km of the race, the 4km kicker to Civiglio. The final 5km featured the same flat run-in to the line as Il Lombardia.

Cataldo and Cattaneo jumped away after only 20km. The GC teams didn’t seem interested in chasing, and with 100km to go, the pair had over 15 minutes of a gap.

Mitchelton-Scott came to the front en masse with 100km remaining, looking to keep some momentum after Yates’s strong ride on stage 14, Saturday, and the gap soon started to tumble. They set the pace for the next 40km almost single-handedly and took the breakaway down to 8 minutes. It wasn’t until the climb to the Ghisallo that they started receiving any assistance, at which point that Bahrain-Merida and Movistar lifted the pace, stringing the race out in the process.

Mitchelton-Scott took to the front again over the Colma di Sormano with the break now at little over 5 minutes. Yates attacked twice on the climb, the first time neutralized by Roglic, who yet again looked isolated, and the second time by Lopez. The repeat accelerations split the front group down to around 25 riders, with all the GC men still in contact, and Astana notably well represented.

Roglic was briefly distanced in the valley between the Sormano and the final climb to Civiglio. The Slovenian pulled up with a mechanical, and was forced to wait for his teammate Antwan Tolhoek, who was in the group behind, and swap bikes. He regained contact with the GC group, but clearly didn’t look comfortable on the bike, and burnt a few matches in the long chase back.

As the race hit the final climb of the day to Civiglio, the lead pair still had a 3:30 gap.

Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First) attacked first from the group of favorites on the lower slopes of the Civiglio, with Yates going in pursuit shortly afterward.

Nibali, perhaps sensing Roglic’s discomfort, attacked next, with Carapaz glued to his wheel. Having won Lombardia twice and knowing the roads, the Sicilian looked in his element.

The pair went straight past Yates and bridged to Carthy. Roglic, Lopez, Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), chased hard 10 seconds behind.

Roglic led the quartet down the descent,  and in his haste crashed into a barrier on a tight switchback, and was lucky to not go over the side. He soon jumped back on his bike, but lost contact with the group.

Nibali pliled on the pressure with his trademark descending skills through the technical descent, distancing Carapaz and Carthy, who now formed a group with Yates.

After the descent, Nibali set off in furious solo pursuit of the lead pair who were now only 45 seconds ahead, with only the flat 5km finale remaining. Carapaz fought back strong to regain contact with Nibali, bringing Yates and Carthy with him.

Only 20 seconds up the road, Cataldo and Cattaneo played cat-and-mouse as they entered the final kilometer. Despite being maneuvered into leading out the sprint, Cataldo had the power to take the victory over Cattaneo, with Yates winning the fight for third. Carapaz, Carthy, and Nibali finished on the same time as the Brit.

Landa, Lopez, Pozzovivo, and Majka finished together, 25 seconds down on Carapaz and Nibali, while Roglic finished 40 seconds down.

After three consecutive stages of high drama, the peloton have a well-deserved rest Monday.

 

Giro d'Italia Stage 15 Results

RankNameTeamTime
1CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team5:48:15
2CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
3YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott0:11
4CARTHY HughEF Education First,,
5CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team,,
6NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida,,
7LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:36
8MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe,,
9POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida,,
10LANDA MikelMovistar Team,,
11FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe,,
12MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:51
13ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
14IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team,,
15POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:54
16SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS1:04
17ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
18HIRT JanAstana Pro Team,,
19DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS1:06
20HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:27
21MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:28
22DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2:07
23VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale2:41
24CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo,,
25DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team,,
26HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS,,
27HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb2:56
28GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data3:04
29VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec4:14
30BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team,,
31CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates,,
32JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
33MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec5:08
34ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team,,
35CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida8:04
36PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team8:26
37BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb11:20
38SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
39KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
40BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale,,
41ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates,,
42NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott13:19
43HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott,,
44VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team,,
45CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF15:22
46GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:56
47MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
48ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team16:11
49AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team,,
50SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy16:15
51OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team,,
52WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data,,
53ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF,,
54WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale,,
55DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal,,
56VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal,,
57GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data,,
58HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
59MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe,,
60DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale,,
61CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott,,
62O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data,,
63KANGERT TanelEF Education First,,
64CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
65LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ,,
66VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team,,
67FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
68BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
69TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
70BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe16:21
71CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team,,
72BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin22:50
73MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
74DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale,,
75BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
76JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott28:54
77LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ29:04
78PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS29:31
79DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott29:38
80BROWN NathanEF Education First31:45
81KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
82AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida,,
83FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
84DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data,,
85ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team,,
86KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS,,
87NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS,,
88VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
89GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo,,
90BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott,,
91HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb,,
92CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo,,
93NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida,,
94SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF,,
95POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe,,
96BENNETT SeanEF Education First,,
97GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida,,
98SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS,,
99SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
100CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
101LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma,,
102BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team33:02
103CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates33:19
104MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates,,
105SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step34:39
106BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec,,
107GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data,,
108MAS LluísMovistar Team,,
109CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal36:46
110BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates,,
111CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo,,
112HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step,,
113IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo,,
114BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo,,
115COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF,,
116SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF,,
117BOLE GregaBahrain Merida,,
118STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
119PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale,,
120MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF,,
121GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy,,
122CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First,,
123PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy,,
124SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team,,
125HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
126GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale,,
127GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale,,
128SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe37:04
129SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe,,
130SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step37:08
131ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe,,
132CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
133DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy,,
134NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy,,
135LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
136BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy,,
137CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy,,
138NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy,,
139BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott,,
140HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
141ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team38:19
142SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ,,
143SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ,,
144DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ,,
145HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
146BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin,,
147GRADEK KamilCCC Team,,
148GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ,,
RankNameTeamTime
1CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team 64:24:00
2ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:47
3NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida1:47
4MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe2:35
5LANDA MikelMovistar Team3:15
6MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:38
7POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates4:12
8YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott5:24
9SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS5:48
10LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team5:55
11ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin6:57
12FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe8:46
13MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ14:27
14CARTHY HughEF Education First14:38
15DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First14:52
16NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott23:28
17DE LA PARTE VíctorCCC Team23:52
18VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale24:04
19CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates25:15
20CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo25:37
21DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS26:45
22MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec26:53
23KANGERT TanelEF Education First27:25
24POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida30:23
25JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step34:38
26CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec37:21
27ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team39:43
28HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS40:09
29CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida42:52
30O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data47:04
31HIRT JanAstana Pro Team47:30
32CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step49:14
33IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team50:00
34SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step50:21
35AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team50:28
36BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team51:47
37GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale56:07
38BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb59:30
39GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec59:39
40BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale59:40
41MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec59:56
42HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott1:00:20
43CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott1:00:34
44HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb1:02:29
45ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:06:48
46CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team1:07:05
47SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:09:44
48ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates1:11:05
49GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:11:09
50CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:13:05
51DUPONT HubertAG2R La Mondiale1:13:43
52PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team1:15:46
53HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:16:07
54BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:16:42
55GASPAROTTO EnricoTeam Dimension Data1:17:38
56BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:18:20
57VILLELLA DavideAstana Pro Team1:21:01
58ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1:21:55
59VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:23:06
60TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:23:14
61KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:25:56
62WARBASSE LarryAG2R La Mondiale1:26:27
63MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1:26:55
64DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:27:14
65PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:29:29
66SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy1:31:57
67VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:32:59
68HANSEN AdamLotto Soudal,,
69SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1:37:29
70OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team1:41:26
71JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1:41:50
72MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1:44:20
73WYSS DaniloTeam Dimension Data1:46:17
74PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy1:47:09
75LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ1:49:17
76BATTAGLIN EnricoTeam Katusha Alpecin1:49:50
77DURBRIDGE LukeMitchelton-Scott1:50:14
78BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:50:38
79FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:52:42
80ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:53:13
81BOOKWALTER BrentMitchelton-Scott1:56:53
82NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS1:58:36
83CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:58:54
84GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data2:00:21
85COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF2:01:04
86NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida2:01:31
87VENTOSO Francisco JoséCCC Team2:01:35
88GASTAUER BenAG2R La Mondiale2:03:35
89PUCCIO SalvatoreTeam INEOS2:03:51
90POLJAŃSKI PawełBORA - hansgrohe2:05:42
91BROWN NathanEF Education First2:05:46
92GAROSIO AndreaBahrain Merida2:07:20
93HOLLENSTEIN RetoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:09:06
94SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step2:09:53
95KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS2:11:05
96FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:11:25
97BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team2:12:03
98AGNOLI ValerioBahrain Merida2:13:38
99CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:17:34
100SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:19:19
101BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:19:29
102HALLER MarcoTeam Katusha Alpecin2:20:47
103SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:21:00
104NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2:25:58
105HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb2:26:21
106MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:31:54
107GOGL MichaelTrek - Segafredo2:32:02
108CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education First2:33:07
109BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:34:51
110BENNETT SeanEF Education First2:34:57
111CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal2:35:14
112CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè,,
113BOLE GregaBahrain Merida2:38:03
114VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma2:38:42
115NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy2:39:40
116ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team2:40:32
117SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe2:40:51
118BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin2:42:15
119BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott2:44:11
120ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe2:46:45
121KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin2:46:47
122HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:47:51
123MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2:48:08
124SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe2:53:08
125LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ2:55:01
126DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ2:59:05
127SÜTTERLIN JashaMovistar Team2:59:42
128CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy3:01:10
129CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates3:02:16
130MAS LluísMovistar Team3:02:27
131DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data3:02:59
132GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ3:03:21
133LEEZER TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:04:13
134BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Cycling Academy3:05:09
135GEBREMEDHIN Awet Israel Cycling Academy3:09:57
136SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ3:16:58
137GRADEK KamilCCC Team3:17:29
138DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy3:20:28
139STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin3:23:59
140IRIZAR MarkelTrek - Segafredo3:25:45
141DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:26:54
142LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:27:21
143SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF3:34:48
144CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:38:30
145SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:38:33
146BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates3:43:15
147CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo3:48:51
148HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè3:51:58
RankNameTeamPoints
1DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ200
2ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe187
3CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team78
4CIMOLAI DavideIsrael Cycling Academy50
5ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma49
6CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè46
7MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec45
8ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team44
9YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott44
10SELIG RüdigerBORA - hansgrohe41
11NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida36
12CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec35
13FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec34
14BELLETTI ManuelAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec33
15LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team30
16CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates29
17CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team27
18BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team27
19BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe26
20MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe25
21ULISSI DiegoUAE-Team Emirates25
22MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF24
23CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida24
24GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data22
25MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo21
26HATSUYAMA ShoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè20
27BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb20
28GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale20
29SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
30GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ19
31BENNETT SeanEF Education First18
32LANDA MikelMovistar Team16
33FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe16
34CARTHY HughEF Education First16
35NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott16
36ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin15
37DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS14
38DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal13
39SABATINI FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step13
40COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF12
41MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ12
42MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec12
43CAMPENAERTS VictorLotto Soudal12
44CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates12
45HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott11
46CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF10
47BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo10
48SIMION PaoloBardiani - CSF10
49SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step9
50LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ9
51SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ9
52CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo8
53PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale8
54PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy8
55CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo8
56BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin8
57KNEES ChristianTeam INEOS7
58CANOLA MarcoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
59SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe7
60LOBATO Juan JoséNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè7
61POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
62SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS6
63KANGERT TanelEF Education First6
64CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step6
65AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team6
66JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
67FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
68NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy6
69SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
70HAGA ChadTeam Sunweb5
71DUNNE ConorIsrael Cycling Academy5
72JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step4
73HENAO SebastiánTeam INEOS4
74OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team4
75ČERNÝ JosefCCC Team4
76KUZNETSOV ViacheslavTeam Katusha Alpecin4
77LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ4
78PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team3
79KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma3
80CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team3
81DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2
82POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida2
83GAVAZZI FrancescoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
84BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale2
85SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS2
86MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe2
87SBARAGLI KristianIsrael Cycling Academy2
88MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma2
89ANTUNES Amaro CCC Team1
90VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
91SENNI ManuelBardiani - CSF1
92NIBALI AntonioBahrain Merida1
93BOARO ManueleAstana Pro Team1
94VAN EMDEN JosTeam Jumbo-Visma1
95CLARKE WillTrek - Segafredo1
RankNameTeamPoints
1CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo171
2CARAPAZ RichardMovistar Team66
3CATTANEO MattiaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec43
4ZAKARIN IlnurTeam Katusha Alpecin42
5BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo40
6CATALDO DarioAstana Pro Team39
7MASNADA FaustoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec35
8CARUSO DamianoBahrain Merida35
9ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma30
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS30
11NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott28
12NIBALI VincenzoBahrain Merida26
13POZZOVIVO DomenicoBahrain Merida26
14LANDA MikelMovistar Team24
15PEDRERO AntonioMovistar Team18
16CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team18
17MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo16
18FRAPPORTI MarcoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec15
19LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team15
20HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott14
21ZEITS AndreyAstana Pro Team12
22CAPECCHI ErosDeceuninck - Quick Step12
23MAJKA RafałBORA - hansgrohe10
24VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale9
25DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS9
26YATES SimonMitchelton-Scott8
27CARTHY HughEF Education First8
28CONTI ValerioUAE-Team Emirates8
29BIDARD FrançoisAG2R La Mondiale7
30POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates6
31BAKELANTS JanTeam Sunweb6
32CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF6
33CIMA DamianoNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè5
34FORMOLO DavideBORA - hansgrohe4
35AMADOR AndreyMovistar Team4
36BILBAO PelloAstana Pro Team4
37ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team4
38PLAZA RubénIsrael Cycling Academy4
39OWSIAN ŁukaszCCC Team3
40SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS2
41DOMBROWSKI JoeEF Education First2
42GALLOPIN TonyAG2R La Mondiale2
43BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe2
44SANTAROMITA IvanNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2
45MAESTRI MircoBardiani - CSF2
46KANGERT TanelEF Education First1
47SERRY PieterDeceuninck - Quick Step1
48MONTAGUTI MatteoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1
49BOUWMAN KoenTeam Jumbo-Visma1
50TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1
51MCCARTHY JayBORA - hansgrohe1
52DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1
53JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott1
54MARTENS PaulTeam Jumbo-Visma1
RankNameTeamTime
1SIVAKOV PavelTeam INEOS 64:29:48
2LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:07
3MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ8:39
4CARTHY HughEF Education First8:50
5CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo19:49
6DUNBAR EddieTeam INEOS20:57
7O'CONNOR BenTeam Dimension Data41:16
8HAMILTON LucasMitchelton-Scott54:32
9HAMILTON ChrisTeam Sunweb56:41
10SOSA Iván RamiroTeam INEOS1:03:56
11GHEBREIGZABHIER AmanuelTeam Dimension Data1:05:21
12CARBONI GiovanniBardiani - CSF1:07:17
13HINDLEY JaiTeam Sunweb1:10:19
14VENDRAME AndreaAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:17:18
15TOLHOEK AntwanTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17:26
16KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20:08
17PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:23:41
18ROTA LorenzoBardiani - CSF1:47:25
19NARVÁEZ JhonatanTeam INEOS1:52:48
20CONCI NicolaTrek - Segafredo1:53:06
21GIBBONS RyanTeam Dimension Data1:54:33
22COVILI LucaBardiani - CSF1:55:16
23FLOREZ Miguel EduardoAndroni Giocattoli - Sidermec2:05:37
24CARRETERO HéctorMovistar Team2:11:46
25BAGIOLI NicolaNippo Vini Fantini Faizanè2:13:41
26NEILANDS KristsIsrael Cycling Academy2:20:10
27BENNETT SeanEF Education First2:29:09
28NIV GuyIsrael Cycling Academy2:33:52
29BIERMANS JentheTeam Katusha Alpecin2:36:27
30ACKERMANN PascalBORA - hansgrohe2:40:57
31HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichDeceuninck - Quick Step2:42:03
32CONSONNI SimoneUAE-Team Emirates2:56:28
33DAVIES ScottTeam Dimension Data2:57:11
34STRAKHOV DmitryTeam Katusha Alpecin3:18:11
35DENZ NicoAG2R La Mondiale3:21:06
36SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ3:32:45
37BOHLI TomUAE-Team Emirates3:37:27
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 193:29:48
2Astana Pro Team26:31
3Team INEOS30:16
4Bahrain Merida30:56
5EF Education First36:57
6Mitchelton-Scott54:33
7BORA - hansgrohe56:34
8Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec1:09:32
9Trek - Segafredo1:10:22
10AG2R La Mondiale1:16:38
11UAE-Team Emirates1:19:31
12Team Jumbo-Visma1:26:25
13Deceuninck - Quick Step1:49:55
14Team Sunweb2:12:56
15Team Dimension Data2:27:35
16CCC Team2:34:01
17Team Katusha Alpecin3:00:55
18Lotto Soudal3:19:39
19Bardiani - CSF3:44:54
20Groupama - FDJ4:07:06
21Israel Cycling Academy4:34:18
22Nippo Vini Fantini Faizanè6:48:09

