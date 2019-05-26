A dramatic finale to the stage saw Nibali piling the pressure on Roglic, who crashed and lost time on closest GC rivals.

Dario Cataldo (Astana) won in Como on stage 15 of the Giro, Saturday. The Italian was one of a two-man 200-kilometer breakaway with Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Giocattoli), who finished second in the sprint.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was rewarded for another attacking performance, finishing third on the day.

There was drama in the final 30km of the stage in the fight for GC, with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) losing time after being placed under pressure by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who sensed a chink in Roglic’s armor after he’d had to take a teammate’s bike.

With the finale of the race being set on the roads used for Il Lombardia, the monument that Nibali has won twice previously, it seemed almost inevitable that the Bahrain-Merida man would try something when Roglic looked to be struggling on an unfamiliar bike. He attacked on the final climb of the day to Civiglio, and pressured Roglic into crashing on the descent, losing contact with the group that chased after the Sicilian in the process.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Nibali finished on the same time, 40 seconds up on Roglic. As such, Carapaz holds on to pink and is now 47 seconds up on Roglic in the overall. Nibali is now only one minute behind Roglic on the GC.

“It’s something amazing – something I’ve been dreaming of all my life,” said stage-winner Cataldo.

“I was not thinking to go in the break today because I had two difficult days,” continued the winner. “This morning I was just thinking ‘I have to go to the finish line’. But at the beginning the legs were ok, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well. At that moment I said it would be difficult to go to the finish but step-by-step it went ok, I was eating the right way, drinking the right way, and at the end I was confident in myself. It was an amazing finale.”

The stage saw the peloton move away from the high mountains and take on a route that paid homage to Il Lombardia, with the second half of the 232-kilometer stage taking the race over the monument’s iconic climbs, including the ascent to the Madonna del Ghisallo, and, in the last 10km of the race, the 4km kicker to Civiglio. The final 5km featured the same flat run-in to the line as Il Lombardia.

Cataldo and Cattaneo jumped away after only 20km. The GC teams didn’t seem interested in chasing, and with 100km to go, the pair had over 15 minutes of a gap.

Mitchelton-Scott came to the front en masse with 100km remaining, looking to keep some momentum after Yates’s strong ride on stage 14, Saturday, and the gap soon started to tumble. They set the pace for the next 40km almost single-handedly and took the breakaway down to 8 minutes. It wasn’t until the climb to the Ghisallo that they started receiving any assistance, at which point that Bahrain-Merida and Movistar lifted the pace, stringing the race out in the process.

Mitchelton-Scott took to the front again over the Colma di Sormano with the break now at little over 5 minutes. Yates attacked twice on the climb, the first time neutralized by Roglic, who yet again looked isolated, and the second time by Lopez. The repeat accelerations split the front group down to around 25 riders, with all the GC men still in contact, and Astana notably well represented.

Roglic was briefly distanced in the valley between the Sormano and the final climb to Civiglio. The Slovenian pulled up with a mechanical, and was forced to wait for his teammate Antwan Tolhoek, who was in the group behind, and swap bikes. He regained contact with the GC group, but clearly didn’t look comfortable on the bike, and burnt a few matches in the long chase back.

As the race hit the final climb of the day to Civiglio, the lead pair still had a 3:30 gap.

Hugh Carthy (EF-Education First) attacked first from the group of favorites on the lower slopes of the Civiglio, with Yates going in pursuit shortly afterward.

Nibali, perhaps sensing Roglic’s discomfort, attacked next, with Carapaz glued to his wheel. Having won Lombardia twice and knowing the roads, the Sicilian looked in his element.

The pair went straight past Yates and bridged to Carthy. Roglic, Lopez, Mikel Landa (Movistar) and Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida), chased hard 10 seconds behind.

Roglic led the quartet down the descent, and in his haste crashed into a barrier on a tight switchback, and was lucky to not go over the side. He soon jumped back on his bike, but lost contact with the group.

Nibali pliled on the pressure with his trademark descending skills through the technical descent, distancing Carapaz and Carthy, who now formed a group with Yates.

After the descent, Nibali set off in furious solo pursuit of the lead pair who were now only 45 seconds ahead, with only the flat 5km finale remaining. Carapaz fought back strong to regain contact with Nibali, bringing Yates and Carthy with him.

Only 20 seconds up the road, Cataldo and Cattaneo played cat-and-mouse as they entered the final kilometer. Despite being maneuvered into leading out the sprint, Cataldo had the power to take the victory over Cattaneo, with Yates winning the fight for third. Carapaz, Carthy, and Nibali finished on the same time as the Brit.

Landa, Lopez, Pozzovivo, and Majka finished together, 25 seconds down on Carapaz and Nibali, while Roglic finished 40 seconds down.

After three consecutive stages of high drama, the peloton have a well-deserved rest Monday.